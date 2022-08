School Pictures & IDs will be taken during Orientation & Taking Care of Business days! August 16th-19th!. Yuen Lui Studio will photograph students for their Garfield High School 2022-2023 School ID card and Yearbook photo. ID cards will be printed onsite and handed to students at the time of their photo being taken. No hats or sunglasses may be worn in pictures.

