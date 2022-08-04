In April, the Boston Bruins signed a skilled, hard-working forward prospect in Georgii Merkulov. The 5-foot-11 winger would finish off a strong rookie campaign with the Ohio State Buckeyes, scoring 20 goals and 34 points in 36 games before signing an entry-level deal with the Bruins. Prior to his time with Ohio State, the Russian-born forward would score 20 goals and 77 points in 74 USHL games with the Youngstown Phantoms; in general, he’s been no stranger to producing offense at every stop he’s had in his career. This also seemed to be the case through his first eight games in the AHL, scoring one goal and five points in that time.

