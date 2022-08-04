Read on www.massivereport.com
Newcomers lead Sporting Kansas City past visiting Los Angeles Galaxy for 4-2 victory
When referee Michael Radchuk walked away from the review monitor and awarded a goal to Sporting Kansas City in the 40th minute, Willy Agada wheeled away from the middle of the field in celebration, jumping on Sporting manager Peter Vermes, grabbing him by the neck and planting a kiss on Vermes’ right cheek.
Neville: Inter Miami’s 2-2 tie at Montreal was “a miracle” after “inhumane” schedule
Battling weary legs and one of the best teams in MLS, Inter Miami came back twice to earn a 2-2 tie against CF Montreal on the road Saturday night at Saputo Stadium. It was the second game in four days for Miami, which traveled 6,000 miles, crisscrossing two countries from South Florida to San Jose, California, to Montreal, and then faced a 1,600-mile trip back home.
FOX Sports
Inter Miami plays CF Montreal on the heels of shutout win
Inter Miami CF (8-10-5, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. CF Montreal (12-8-3, third in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montreal -180, Inter Miami CF +447, Draw +320; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the San Jose Earthquakes 1-0, Inter Miami faces CF Montreal.
Miami answers Romell Quioto’s brace in tie with CF Montreal
Romell Quioto scored twice for CF Montreal but Inter Miami twice found the equalizer on Saturday night to salvage a
FOX Sports
Second-half surge sends Cincinnati to 3-1 victory over Union
CINCINNATI (AP) — Brandon Vázquez, Brenner Souza da Silva and Álvaro Barreal scored second-half goals and FC Cincinnati defeated the Philadelphia Union 3-1 on Saturday. Vázquez put Cincinnati up 1-0 in the 50th minute with his 14th goal of the season and Brenner Souza da Silva pushed the lead to 2-0 with a goal five minutes later. Barreal scored in the 71st minute to cap the scoring for Cincinnati (8-8-8).
ESPN
Gyasi Zardes' hat trick carries Rapids past Minnesota United
Gyasi Zardes scored a hat trick, the Colorado Rapids scored three goals in nine minutes of the first half, and after a 90-minute weather day, managed to hold on for a 4-3 win over Minnesota United Saturday night in Commerce City, Colo. The Rapids (8-9-6, 30 points) earned points for...
ESPN
FC Dallas earn late draw on Timbers’ own goal
Visiting FC Dallas leveled the match in the 10th minute of second-half stoppage time through an own goal after falling behind four minutes earlier in a 1-1 draw at the Portland Timbers on Saturday night. Timbers veteran Diego Chara put the ball into his own net trying to defend Dallas...
Lucas Zelarayan excels as Columbus ends NYCFC streak
Lucas Zelarayan had two goals and an assist as the Columbus Crew rebounded after conceding an early own goal to
FC Cincinnati upend Union to snap winless streak
A trio of second-half goals by FC Cincinnati lifted the club to a 3-1 home victory over the Eastern Conference-leading
Revs, Orlando City meet amid dueling winless streaks
Orlando City SC will welcome the New England Revolution to town Saturday night in a showdown of Eastern Conference teams
ESPN
Whitecaps score two late goals, stun Dynamo
Lucas Cavallini's goal in second-half stoppage time gave the Vancouver Whitecaps a dramatic 2-1 win over the visiting Houston Dynamo on Friday. The Whitecaps (8-10-6, 30 points) trailed 1-0 until the 88th minute, when substitute Simon Becher equalized in his MLS debut. That set the stage for Cavallini to create even more late-game magic for Vancouver two minutes into added time.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Prospect Merkulov Must Improve Defensively to Make NHL
In April, the Boston Bruins signed a skilled, hard-working forward prospect in Georgii Merkulov. The 5-foot-11 winger would finish off a strong rookie campaign with the Ohio State Buckeyes, scoring 20 goals and 34 points in 36 games before signing an entry-level deal with the Bruins. Prior to his time with Ohio State, the Russian-born forward would score 20 goals and 77 points in 74 USHL games with the Youngstown Phantoms; in general, he’s been no stranger to producing offense at every stop he’s had in his career. This also seemed to be the case through his first eight games in the AHL, scoring one goal and five points in that time.
