The New Richland Community, the New Richland Care Center,and the UPS drivers of Owatonna all pitched in to help the Services in their time of need. Pictured here is Shane Service with UPS drivers: Carl S., Ed W., Corey, Paul M., Mike C. Mike M., Jay V. and the rest of the Owatonna team helped donate and help in many other ways to get us through this time. Thank you." - Shane Service on the UPS drivers in the photo.

NEW RICHLAND, MN ・ 17 HOURS AGO