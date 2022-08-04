Read on www.keyc.com
hot967.fm
Local Officers Honored By State For DWI Arrests
The state is honoring law enforcement DWI all-stars. Larry Stone of the Mankato Department of Public Safety is one of the honorees for making 52 arrests. Adam Suckow of the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office is another…he made 41. Patrick Bendel of the Red Lake Police department had the most for greater Minnesota at 248 arrests for DWI.
newrichlandstar.com
Jan. 6, 2022 - Service home lost in Nov. fire: Century old home catches fire from neighboring trailer
The New Richland Community, the New Richland Care Center,and the UPS drivers of Owatonna all pitched in to help the Services in their time of need. Pictured here is Shane Service with UPS drivers: Carl S., Ed W., Corey, Paul M., Mike C. Mike M., Jay V. and the rest of the Owatonna team helped donate and help in many other ways to get us through this time. Thank you." - Shane Service on the UPS drivers in the photo.
KAAL-TV
Damages in Albert Lea fire could exceed $100k
(ABC 6 News) - A fire broke out at Nasby's Radiator and Auto Repair in Albert Lea Saturday morning. The Albert Lea Fire Rescue and Police Department were able to extinguish the flames but damages are expected to exceed 100 thousand dollars worth of damages. No one was in the...
myaustinminnesota.com
Mankato man sentenced to supervised probation on felony domestic assault charge in Mower County District Court
A Mankato man who pleaded guilty to a felony domestic assault charge in Mower County District Court stemming from an incident that took place on September 20th, 2021 has been sentenced to supervised probation. 25-year old Tyler David Peterson was convicted and sentenced Thursday to three years of supervised probation...
740thefan.com
Five bicyclists hurt in crash
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. – Five people riding bicycles were hurt when a car crashed into them on Friday morning in Blue Earth County. Authorities say eight people – one adult and seven children – were riding bicycles in a group on a county road when a car driven by a 30-year-old woman crashed into them. Five people were hurt, with authorities saying the injuries range from minor to serious.
KEYC
Mankato man arrested, charged for workplace stabbing
KEYC News Now This Morning forecast update 8-5-22 - clipped version. A relatively quiet week will come to an end tonight as showers and thunderstorms return to the area ahead of a cold front Saturday. Lane restrictions on I-90 between Sherburn to Fairmont removed. Updated: 24 hours ago. This project,...
Driver strikes 5 bicyclists near Mapleton
Authorities are investigating a collision near Mapleton on Friday that left a group of bicyclists – most of them children – injured after being struck by a car. According to the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 7:40 a.m. on County Road 7 near 111th Street when a 30-year-old motorist traveling southbound collided with a group of bicyclists traveling the same direction.
KEYC
VetsFest comes to North Mankato
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Rain poured down Saturday as members of the North Mankato American Legion and the public gathered to raise money for area veterans. Much louder than the sound of raindrops however, was the sound of music. The Pat McLaughin Band plays at events like these across Minnesota,...
KIMT
Motorcycle crash in Winona County injures Albert Lea man
WINONA COUNTY, Minn. – An Albert Lea man is hurt after crashing his motorcycle in Winona County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 9 am Thursday on Interstate 90 in St. Charles Township. Terry Duane Sigurdson, 72, was riding east when left the road near mile marker 233 and crashed in the right ditch.
Here Are The Most Crime-Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022
From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
KEYC
Walz: Madison Lake, Mankato area to host 2023 Governor’s Fishing Opener
MADISON LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - Gov. Tim Walz announced the location of the 2023 Governor’s Fishing Opener. In a press conference Monday, Walz said next year’s event will be held in Madison Lake and the Mankato area. Walz was joined by DNR and Explore Minnesota officials in Madison...
KEYC
Mankato road, trail to close Monday morning
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There will be some road closures for motorists to look out for, this morning. At 7 a.m., a portion of the Minnesota River Trail that runs from Riverfront Park to Pine St. will be temporarily closed for exploratory excavation. It’s part of the Minnesota Riverbank Stabilization...
KEYC
Authorities respond to fatal crash near Lake Crystal
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Police responded to a fatal crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, earlier this morning. At around 2:30 a.m., deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, near Easy Street. The driver, identified as 17-year-old Madison Kay...
KEYC
Open houses to be held for Hwy 4 construction project
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation is asking for input on the Highway 4 construction project from Sherburn to St. James. Construction is expected to start in 2024 on the project -- which includes roadway, bridge and drainage improvements, along with resurfacing a 25-mile stretch. Two in-person...
KEYC
KEYC News Now This Morning VOD - clipped version
The DNR hopes for engagement from all different viewpoints to get a well-rounded perspective on Minnesota’s relationship toward wolves. This week, the 2022 Alive After 5 series is set to kick off in Mankato.The event is held every Thursday in August, from 5-7:30 p.m. in City Center Mankato. Open...
KEYC
Alive After 5 kicks off in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week, the 2022 Alive After 5 series is set to kick off in Mankato. The event is held every Thursday in August, from 5-7:30 p.m. in City Center Mankato. Attendees will be able to enjoy live music along with local vendors and food and beverages;...
KEYC
Minnesota Senior Games coming to Mankato
The Minnesota State football team opens up fall camp hungry to return to action after a disappointing 6-5 record this past season.
KEYC
Things to know for elections tomorrow...
KEYC
Minnesota State football opens up fall camp
The Minnesota Vikings are about two weeks into their 2022 training camp, and Monday, under the lights at TCO Stadium, player evaluations continued in front of 7,000 fans. The Minnesota Senior Games are coming back to Mankato for the second year in a row. Officials break ground on Caswell Park...
KEYC
Voters prepare to vote in Tuesday’s primary election
The Mankato City Council approved a resolution Monday adopting the Mankato Land Acknowledgment and Mankato Acknowledgment Guide. Voters in Le Sueur-Henderson School District face bond referendum. Updated: 7 hours ago. School officials say that upgrading the facilities could bring more families into the district, especially as other schools have made...
