ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardena, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
darientimes.com

This CT metro area has the third highest rent in the U.S., report shows

Rent in one Connecticut Metro Statistical Area (MSA) has the third-most expensive median monthly rent, according to a new report from real estate tracking company HouseCanary. The Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk metro area is the only MSA not in California to make the top five. That Connecticut MSA is joined by three in Florida, six in California and the Boston-Cambridge-Newton MSA — the only other Northeast city — as the top 10 metros with the most expensive median monthly rents.
NORWALK, CT
darientimes.com

Tool helps protect one of Long Island Sound’s important creatures

FAIRFIELD — State and local officials gathered by Ash Creek on Monday to laud the enhancement of Connecticut’s shellfish restoration program. Officials said Public Act 21-24, which went into effect last year, aims to help repopulate one of the most important creatures in the Long Island Sound — shellfish.
CONNECTICUT STATE
darientimes.com

5 things to know about CT’s pandemic bonus for essential workers

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Essential workers employed during the COVID-19 pandemic are eligible for up to $1,000 in pandemic relief thanks to the $30 million Premium Pay Program funded in the state’s $24.2 billion budget. The $30 million comes in below the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gardena, CA
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Lebec, CA
Gardena, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy