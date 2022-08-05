Read on www.wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Criminal Abuse
A Hopkinsville man was charged with criminal abuse after a child was found roaming the neighborhood alone Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say the child was found running around in the Linda Drive area and had climbed a chain link fence, crossed the road, and had a staple gun with him.
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Kidnapping Ex
A Hopkinsville man was charged with kidnapping an ex-girlfriend in Hopkinsville Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they arrested 19-year-old Mikel Smith who was found in a home on Normandale Drive with a girl that had an emergency protective order to keep him away from her and her family. The girl reportedly told her mother Smith was going to hurt her if she didn’t go with him. Police say Smith brought the girl across several state lines.
Man Charged In McPherson Avenue Shooting
A man was charged after a report of shots fired on North McPherson Avenue in Hopkinsville Sunday night. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the area for a report of shots fired and when they arrived one person fled inside the home. After further investigation, police say 34-year-old David Colgin fired a shot and also pointed a gun at two people during some kind of altercation.
Bowling Green man arrested following K-9 alert to drugs
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on several charges after a K-9 alerted authorities to drugs. On Friday around 1:07 a.m., authorities conducted a traffic stop where a K-9 alerted to the odor of a narcotic coming from the vehicle during a free air sniff around the vehicle, according to WCSO.
Deputies investigating complaint of kitten killed and thrown
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hopkins County Sheriff’s Deputies say they are investigating an animal abuse claim. They say the complaint was made Friday in St. Charles. Video sent to 14 News shows a kitten being beaten and then thrown several feet. The owner says the five-month-old kitten didn’t survive.
WKU police searching for man in connection with theft
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The WKU Police Department says it needs the public’s help in identifying the person above in reference to a theft. Please call 270-745-2548 or 270-745-COPS with any tips. Callers may remain anonymous.
Woman Injured In Fort Campbell Boulevard Crash
A woman was injured in a wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a car was northbound when the driver attempted to turn onto Elmo Road and hit two signs and a guy-wire for a utility pole. A passenger in the car was taken by...
2 men wanted for attempted homicide
Clarksville Police are still looking for Ezekiel Mitchell, 23, and Charles Watson, 22, wanted for attempted homicide.
Man arrested after shots fired incident
A shots fired investigation Sunday night on North McPherson Avenue led to the arrest of a local man. An arrest citation for 34-year old David Colgin of Hopkinsville says officers responded to a shots fired call at a home in the 100 block of North McPherson about 9:15 p.m. and investigation determined Colgin had allegedly fired one shot from a handgun into the air during an altercation with another individual.
Madisonville Police Department investigating after man hit on bike
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Madisonville Police Department is investigating a hit and run accident involving a man on a bike. They say that happened Saturday just after 10 p.m. on the 1800 block of North Main Street. According to a press release, when officers arrived on scene they found...
Two Guns Reported Stolen In Hopkinsville
Two guns were reported stolen on Harton Place in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a .45 caliber handgun along with a .22 caliber handgun were taken out of a vehicle sometime between July 29th and Thursday. The guns have a combined value of $1,000. No arrest has been made...
Christian County Man And Woman Charged With Drug Possession In Tennessee
A Pembroke man and a Hopkinsville woman were charged with possession of meth after a traffic stop on West Spring Street in Dover, Tennessee Wednesday night. Stewart County Sheriff’s deputies say they stopped 40-year-old Brian Stout for a traffic violation and could see marijuana in plain view. After a...
Hopkinsville Woman Charged With Wanton Endangerment
A Hopkinsville woman was charged after she struck a vehicle on Nelson Drive in Hopkinsville Saturday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 28-year-old Kiana Jackson sideswiped a man’s vehicle while on Nelson Drive with her two children in the vehicle. The vehicle she hit was reportedly driven by a man who...
Man served with felony assault warrant
An arrest warrant for felony assault was served Thursday against a Hopkinsville man who was shot last month on East Third Street. It alleges that on July 26, 53-year old Ronald Young of Hopkinsville caused serious injury to 67-year old Herbert Wharton of Cadiz by striking him several times on the head, causing injuries that will require surgery and could potentially cause him to lose vision in one eye.
Butler County Teacher Arrested
A teacher in Butler County was arrested on a sexual abuse charge and is now on leave from the school district. According to court records, a warrant for 36 year-old Steven R. McLean’s arrest was issued on August 2 and served the following day. He will be arraigned on Tuesday, August 9.
Hit and run injures 74-year-old bicyclist
Madisonville Police responded to a traffic accident on Saturday night in the 1800 block of North Main Street. Officers say the accident that was between a car and a bicyclist, left Michael Wells injured in the road.
Two Injured, One Severely Injured In Hopkinsville Crash
A wreck on Lafayette Road at Stone Valley Drive in Hopkinsville sent two men to the hospital Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV was northbound attempting to turn onto Stone Valley Drive when it collided with a southbound truck. Both drivers were taken by ambulance to. Jennie Stuart Health...
Murder Suspect Charged With Soliciting Someone To Bring Drugs Into Jail
A Hopkinsville man who was in jail on a murder charge has now been charged with soliciting someone to bring drugs into jail. Hopkinsville Police say on July 13th 25-year-old Cortez Hairston Jr. asked someone to bring drugs and a cell phone into the jail but they were stopped by jail staff before he received them.
John Tilley, former state justice secretary, charged with rape
John Tilley, a former state representative from Hopkinsville who served as Kentucky’s justice secretary, has been charged with first-degree rape. He was being held in the Fayette County Detention Center following his arrest Monday morning, according to the jail’s website. Tilley, 53, practiced law in Hopkinsville prior to...
Tractor-Trailer Fire Temporarily Blocks Pennyrile Parkway (w/VIDEO)
A tractor-trailer fire on Pennyrile Parkway temporarily blocked the southbound lanes of traffic Monday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say a tractor-trailer located 3 miles north of the Crofton exit led to the southbound lanes being temporarily blocked. The truck was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived just before...
