Absentee ballots could affect tight Fayetteville City Council races

By Myron B. Pitts, The Fayetteville Observer
 4 days ago
Fifty-three absentee ballots that arrived after the Fayetteville City Council election on July 26 will be added to the vote total in the official canvass of the election on Friday.

The ballots were postmarked by election day, meaning they are valid under state law.

The ballots could have an impact on two close races — District 3, where challenger Mario Benavente finished just six votes ahead of incumbent Antonio Jones, and District 7, where challenger Brenda McNair edged incumbent Larry Wright by 23 votes.

The official election canvass is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday at the Cumberland County Board of Elections headquarters on Fountainhead Lane.

Previously:Mario Benavente wins District 3 City Council election over Councilman Antonio B. Jones

On Thursday, elections staff opened the absentee ballots as well as 30 provisional ballots during the board’s 5 p.m. meeting and shared them with board members.

Angie Amaro, the interim elections chief, told the board that among the provisional ballots, there were no additional votes in District 3. In District 7, there was one additional vote for Wright.

Election staff did not share the results of the absentee numbers because they are seeking guidance from the state elections board on three of the ballots, at the recommendation of the board. The three ballots were not postmarked and were walked in after the election deadline by U.S. Postal Service employees.

Elections Board Member Linda Devore said it was unlikely the three ballots would be legal, based on a similar situation in the past.

“As a result of those three being tabled, however, we couldn’t print out a result from today’s absentees,” she said after the meeting.

Benavente, who attended the meeting, said afterward he had hoped the absentee ballots would be tallied, pointing to the unlikelihood the three late ballots would be found valid.

Myron B. Pitts can be reached at mpitts@fayobserver.com or 910-486-3559.

