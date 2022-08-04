Water advisories issued for Silverdale Waterfront Park and Lions Park

Swimmers should avoid the water at Silverdale Waterfront Park and Lions Park until further notice, according to the Kitsap Public Health District.

The Health District issued a no-contact advisory for the two areas on Thursday, citing high levels of Enterococci bacteria in the water. Notices have been posted at both beaches.

Enterococci are bacteria that indicate the presence of fecal matter in water, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. No cases of illness connected to either beach have been reported so far.

"The health district recommends against swimming, wading or any other activities at the beaches that could allow water to be swallowed or get into the mouth, nose or eyes," the Health District wrote in the advisory.