ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silverdale, WA

Water advisories issued for Silverdale Waterfront Park and Lions Park

By Zachary Fletcher, Kitsap Sun
Kitsap Sun
Kitsap Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b5gPZ_0h5LzTwJ00

Swimmers should avoid the water at Silverdale Waterfront Park and Lions Park until further notice, according to the Kitsap Public Health District.

The Health District issued a no-contact advisory for the two areas on Thursday, citing high levels of Enterococci bacteria in the water. Notices have been posted at both beaches.

Enterococci are bacteria that indicate the presence of fecal matter in water, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. No cases of illness connected to either beach have been reported so far.

"The health district recommends against swimming, wading or any other activities at the beaches that could allow water to be swallowed or get into the mouth, nose or eyes," the Health District wrote in the advisory.

Comments / 0

Related
Chronicle

DNR Assists Thurston County Firefighters at Wildfire Near Bucoda Monday

At 12:35 p.m. on Monday, a 911 caller reported there was smoke coming from a forest near the intersection of state Route 507 and Troy Street Southeast between Bucoda and Centralia. The South Thurston Fire Department responded along with the West Thurston Fire Authority, which were on the scene assisting...
BUCODA, WA
q13fox.com

Fast moving brush fire nearly wipes out Lakewood homes

LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Dry conditions are causing major concerns in Pierce County, as brush fires become more likely with each passing day. On Sunday afternoon a small fire was called into 911 as a 5-foot by 5-foot fire, by the time fire crews were done battling the fire it had spread roughly a quarter mile and threatened a number of homes in Lakewood.
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Center Square

King County announces plans to house homeless in Auburn and Federal Way

(The Center Square) – King County is one step closer to its goal of creating up to 1,600 emergency housing and permanent supportive housing units by the end of the year. The King County Department of Community and Human Services announced two new operators for two former hotels converted into housing for the homeless in Auburn and Federal Way Friday.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Cross-state travel impacted by I-90 construction

NORTH BEND, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation is ramping up several construction projects from North Bend to Ellensburg. WSDOT will be working at several locations, affecting an 80-mile stretch of Interstate 90. Between North Bend and Snoqualmie Pass, there will be lane closures in both directions...
NORTH BEND, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Silverdale, WA
Kitsap County, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
County
Kitsap County, WA
Chronicle

Washington State Agriculture Officials Warn Against Rabbit Virus

OLYMPIA — Officials with the Washington State Department of Agriculture have confirmed the presence in the state of yet another highly infectious animal disease with the discovery of two cases of rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus type 2, also known as RHDV2, in a single household in Thurston County in late July.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
pnwag.net

RHD Confirmed In Western Washington

The Washington state veterinarian, Dr. Amber Itle, has confirmed Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease in two rabbits in one house in Thurston County. This is the state's second confirmed detection of RHDV2 this year following a King County case in May. With two detections in two separate counties in Oregon recently, Itle said now is the time to increase biosecurity efforts.
thejoltnews.com

Quince Street Village welcomes its first residents from Franklin Street Mitigation Site

Quince Street Village, the new location for Olympia’s Mitigation Site project for the homeless, accepted its first batch of 12 occupants on Monday, August 1. According to the city’s statement, the Homeless Response Team is targeting moving half of the Franklin Street site tenants to the facility by this week and having all of them moved in by the end of the month.
OLYMPIA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Bacteria#Swimming
thejoltnews.com

Logged for investment return, now reclaimed for conservation

In June, neighbors near 20th Avenue NW and Cooper Point Road were surprised by a logging operation about which that they had had no meaningful notice. Many trees in a beautiful, forested area were being logged, and few answers were found at the time. The 25 acres of Green Cove...
OLYMPIA, WA
thurstontalk.com

55+ Living: Harbor Heights Creates Connection Opportunities for Residents with Summer Activities

As a 55+ active living community, Harbor Heights provides exceptional opportunities for residents to stay connected and active well into their golden years. Transitions like retirement or downsizing from the family home can feel isolating, but Harbor Heights provides ample ways for residents to get together and stay active and engaged. Harbor Heights’s new Sales and Events Manager, Elizabeth Keith, is eager to create unique and inviting experiences for residents that help them stay vibrant and healthy.
OLYMPIA, WA
TheHorse.com

Two Washington Horses Positive for Strangles

On Aug. 6, the Washington State Veterinarian’s Office confirmed one horse at a private facility in Kittitas County and another at a boarding facility in King County positive for strangles. Both facilities are under voluntary quarantine. The owners are working with their private veterinarians to manage the cases and implement biosecurity practices.
KING COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
washingtonwaterfronts.com

4849 N Island Dr E

Sensational Lake Tapps home no bank waterfront w/western exposure. 3 car garage & RV parking. Beautiful cherry floors, living room w/fireplace & outstanding lake views, Chefs kitchen w/high end appliances & custom cabinetry including butler pantry w/winecooler & french doors to lg trex deck. Formal dining room, office and 3/4 bath on the main floor. Climb 1 of the 2 staircases, you'll find a spacious primary ste & 5pc bath w/2 sided fireplace w/private balcony, +3 Lg bdrms, full bath & bonus room. Daylight basement, poss MIL feat 2 bdrms, family room, 2nd full kitchen, 3/4 bath, 2nd laundry & bonus room w/lots of storage. French doors to your hot tub, water feature, garden space, storage & dock. Park like landscaping with Smart Sprinkler.
BONNEY LAKE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

COVID-19 Local Case Numbers as of Friday, August 5, 2022

All numbers reported here went down, except for Shoreline where all the numbers increased. Care Connect Washington assistance. Care Connect provides food and other support to people who test positive for COVID-19 so they can isolate at home. People who have been exposed to the virus and are actively quarantining are also eligible.
SEATTLE, WA
opb.org

Elwha River transformed 10 years after dam removal

Your browser does not support the audio element. For about a century, the Elwha River in Northwest Washington was broken up by two dams, to generate power to Port Angeles. The Elwha Dam was removed in 2012 and the Glines Canyon Dam was removed in 2014, creating a transformation in the natural ecosystem. Fish are returning, and vegetation in the region continues to thrive. Chhaya Werner examined vegetation regeneration in the affected areas and documented how plants responded to a free-flowing river. She has visited the region many times over the last decade, observing the changes. Werner will begin teaching at Southern Oregon University in the fall as an assistant professor of ecology. She joins us with details of the region’s transformation.
PORT ANGELES, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Heat hangs on Monday with midweek thunderstorms

We're tracking two more hot days across much of Western Washington. The heat will make sleeping uncomfortable for people without air conditioning. We also have a medium risk for heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Stay hydrated and take extra care of the kids, seniors and pets in your life. If...
SEATTLE, WA
Kitsap Sun

Kitsap Sun

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
428K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business, opinion and information across the Kitsap Peninsula brought to you by the Kitsap Sun.

 http://kitsapsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy