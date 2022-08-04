Shocking Bigfoot Sightings: Washington’s 707 Leads US. Seen Him?

Read on katsfm.com
Related
US gets first Winter Storm Warning of the season
Close to a foot of snow could fall in this area as it undergoes the first Winter Storm Warning of the season for the U.S. While much of the United States is kicking off this weekend with heavy rain, extreme heat and even tornadoes, one area will experience the country's first winter storm warning of the season.
94.5 KATS
Yakima, WA
5K+
Followers
13K+
Post
945K+
Views
ABOUT
94.5 KATS plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0