ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Shocking Bigfoot Sightings: Washington’s 707 Leads US. Seen Him?

By Brian Stephenson
94.5 KATS
94.5 KATS
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on katsfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
AccuWeather

US gets first Winter Storm Warning of the season

Close to a foot of snow could fall in this area as it undergoes the first Winter Storm Warning of the season for the U.S. While much of the United States is kicking off this weekend with heavy rain, extreme heat and even tornadoes, one area will experience the country's first winter storm warning of the season.
ALASKA STATE
94.5 KATS

94.5 KATS

Yakima, WA
5K+
Followers
13K+
Post
945K+
Views
ABOUT

94.5 KATS plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy