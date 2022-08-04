Read on alerts.weather.gov
Related
thestandardnewspaper.online
Assistance offered to county residents for storm impacts￼
MOHAVE COUNTY — Mohave County public safety officials encourage residents to continue to monitor monsoon weather developments and National Weather Service warnings and be prepared for potentially life-threatening situations. Residents should not attempt to cross any washes or other areas with running water and stay inside during storms. Those living adjacent to washes should constantly monitor water flow conditions that could threaten their homes. Residents in Golden Valley or other areas can contact the numbers listed below to report damages or seek assistance.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Storm-related damage causes outages in MEC eastern service area
August 4, August 4. Manager of Engineering and Operations Jerry Hardy added, BULLHEAD CITY – Monsoon season is upon us, but our team is always on call and MEC members are always at the forefront of our minds. Additionally, power was restored to all 2, replaced the fuse, text “outage” to 55050 from a number linked to your MEC account or use our SmartHub® application on your mobile device to report the outage. With proper notification setup through SmartHub®, there are many ways to report an outage. You can call our toll-free line at 1-844-632-2667, Valle Vista.
zachnews.net
Mohave County, AZ: Emergency and county officials providing countywide residents impacted by storms important information and how to receive assistance.
Source: Mohave County Emergency Management and Mohave County (Information) Pucture: Mohave County Emergency Management and Mohave County (Courtesy) Mohave County, Arizona: Emergency and county officials are providing countywide residents who’ve been impacted by storms with important information and how to receive assistance. Public safety officials are encouraging county residents...
Man found dead inside truck submerged in sand following monsoon rains
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is reminding the public about the dangers of entering flood waters after a man was found dead inside a vehicle that was submerged in sand. According to the office, deputies found the truck in a wash east of Kingman at around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Mohave Valley, AZ: Fire is burning 2 double wide modular homes, abandoned vehicles and vegetation off Old West Drive just west of Bridle Lane.
Source: Mohave Valley Fire Department (Information) Mohave Valley, Arizona: A fire burning 2 double wide modular homes, abandoned vehicles and vegetation off of Old West Drive just west of Bridle Lane. Firefighters from Mohave Valley Fire Department, Fort Mojave Mesa Fire, Golden Shores Fire Department, Bullhead City Fire Department and...
AZFamily
Body found inside truck that washed away during flooding in Mohave County
GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man’s body has been recovered from inside a truck that reportedly washed away during flooding over the weekend in Golden Valley. Around 10 a.m. Monday morning, people riding ATVs in a wash near Chino Drive and San Pedro Road came across an upside-down Chevrolet pickup. They saw a body inside and called 911. Mohave County sheriff’s deputies responded and during the investigation, they determined that the truck had been swept down the wash sometime on Sunday night during monsoon rains.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Pound of meth seized
BULLHEAD CITY – Mohave Area General Narcotic Enforcement Team (MAGNET) detectives found a large amount of drugs inside a man’s car when he was contacted for falling asleep behind the wheel. On Wednesday August 3 at about 8 a.m., police were called to the intersection of Palo Verde...
zachnews.net
News Alert: Mohave Valley, AZ: Mohave Silent Witness is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of Anthony Kyle Mayfield.
Sources: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and Mohave Silent Witness (Information) Picture: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and Mohave Silent Witness (Courtesy) Mohave Valley, Arizona: Mohave Silent Witness is offering a reward of $750.00 for information leading to the arrest of 28 years old Anthony Kyle Mayfield. According to the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
zachnews.net
Golden Valley, AZ: Multiple swiftwater rescues of people who drove their vehicles into flooded roadways occurred during the evening last Sunday.
Source: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Information and Press Release) Pictures: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office’s Search and Rescue (Courtesy) Golden Valley, Arizona: Multiple swiftwater rescues of people who drove their vehicles into flooded roadways occurred on Sunday, July 31st, 2022. According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office’s Search...
thestandardnewspaper.online
BHC residents protect their community
BULLHEAD CITY – Two residents protected their condominium community in Bullhead City as a transient from Washington wandered the parking lot early Sunday, August 7. Spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said officers responded at 4:30 a.m. to a report of a shooting at the Marina Villas Riverfront Condos, 1800 Clubhouse Drive.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Wild Child Motorsports & Hobbies hosts grand opening
The Lake Havasu Area Chamber Ambassadors were joined by the Lake Havasu City Mayor to hold a ribbon cutting ceremony for Wild Child Motorsports & Hobbies. Wild Child Motorsports is located at 501 N. Lake Havasu Ave. #108. Pre-owned watercraft sales and an amazing showroom with four huge TVs, and complimentary water and snacks. Wild Child buys used watercraft and power sports vehicles. Attending the ceremony from left to right were Steve Bentley, Christy Behrens, Mayor Cal Sheehy, Clarence Williams Jr. – Owner, Lucky Atkinson, Janina Robertson, Becky Goldberg and Lisa Krueger.
zachnews.net
Needles, CA: Local man arrested during the afternoon last Thursday after deputies discovered stolen firearm and drugs during wellness check.
Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Information and Press Release) Needles, California: A local man was arrested on Thursday, August 4th, 2022 for after deputies discovered stolen firearm and drugs during wellness check. According to a press release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
riverscenemagazine.com
Date Set For 2023 Southwest Chowderfest
When Soroptimist International of Lake Havasu City replaced the traditional home tour event as their main fundraiser with the Southwest Chowderfest, they weren’t sure how it would turn out. But to their surprise, it was a huge success. The final numbers are in, and the community did its part...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Three killed in head-on collision near Kingman
KINGMAN – Three people were killed in a head-on collision about six miles north of Kingman. Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) and Northern Arizona Fire District (NAFD) personnel responded at 1:04 a.m. on Sunday, July 31 to the crash on Historic Rt. 66. “One of the vehicles involved...
azbex.com
Nucor Announces $100M Mill Expansion in Kingman
Nucor, the largest steel and steel products producer in the U.S., announced today it is investing $100M to add a new electric arc furnace melt shop at its existing bar mill in Kingman. The melt shop, which will have the capacity to produce 600,000 tons annually, is expected to be operational by 2024 and create approximately 140 new jobs.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Chillin’ on Beale is Aug. 20￼ ￼
KINGMAN – Bring your car to historic downtown Kingman for a fantastically fun time on Aug. 20! Chillin’ on Beale will host classics, customs, creatives, motorcycles, EVs, you name it… cruise on down to Beale Street for music, good food, and down-home Kingman atmosphere! Cars begin rolling in at 2 p.m. and only ends when the cars go home! August Chillin’ on Beale theme is Beach Party “Hawaiian Style.” Located on Beale St. Call 714-488-1843 for more information.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Pet adoptions event is Saturday
KINGMAN – For the Luv of Paws Domestic Animal Rescue & Sanctuary will be hosting a dog and at adoption event Saturday, Aug. 13 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Kingman Petco. The nonprofit organization has a cornucopia of cats, kittens, dogs, and puppies looking for homes. All of the animals are spayed or neutered and vaccinated.
fox10phoenix.com
2 arrested in deadly Mohave County shooting
GOLDEN VALLEY, Ariz. - Two suspects were arrested in connection to a double shooting in Golden Valley that left one man dead. The Mohave County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded just after 12:30 p.m. on July 24 to a desert area and found two people who had been shot. Both...
thestandardnewspaper.online
More families rely on the Kingman food bank than ever before￼
KINGMAN – Most residents have seen news reports where food banks across the country have seen greatly increasing numbers of families having to rely on local food banks for emergency food supplies. Inflation has contributed to increased need as well as reductions in federal nutrition assistance post COVID-19. The Kingman Area Food Bank (KAFB) is no stranger to the nationwide influx of people seeking nutrition assistance. In the last year, KAFB has seen more than a 100% increase in single persons and just under 82% of households seeking supplemental food. The food bank reports an increase of more than 129% of new clients as well.
Inmate dies in Arizona after refusing to eat while in custody
An investigation is under way after an inmate died while in custody at the Mohave County (Arizona) Adult Detention Facility in Kingman.
Comments / 0