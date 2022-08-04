Abbott, Patrick address CPAC convention in Dallas; Trump to speak Saturday

Conservatives gather in Dallas for first day of CPAC 01:46

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Former President Donald Trump is the headline speaker at CPAC Dallas this weekend.

The Conservative Political Action Conference at the Hilton Anatole is attracting thousands of conservatives to the three-day convention.

Governor Greg Abbott and Lt. Governor Dan Patrick addressed Republicans Thursday afternoon.

The gathering comes as polls show a competitive Texas Governor's race , with Governor Abbott leading Democrat Beto O'Rourke by five to eight percentage points.

The CPAC convention attracts Republican leaders from across the country who want to help turnout the vote for the midterm election in November.

Abbott touted the Texas economy which leads the nation in job creation.

"Texas believes in freedom. Texas believes in the power of the individual," Abbott said. "We want to have safe communities, secure borders, and we want to cut your property taxes in the Lone Star State because we know that is your money."

The Lt. Governor warned conservatives here they need to unite after the primaries and can't take the election for granted.

"We must come together as one," Patrick said. "We must do that in Texas because make no mistake, this election in November is not going to be an easy election."

Senator Ted Cruz and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton will address the convention Friday.