Cooling tent to stay up during heat wave
SPOKANE, Wash. — With more heat on the way, the cooling tent at the homeless camp on Freya St. and I-90 is still up. Jewels Helping Hands, one of the non-profit organizations responsible for the tent says it will stay up at least through Tuesday. Many people who live...
Firefighters currently responding to 15 acre wildfire at Priest Lake in Bonner County
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho — Firefighters are currently responding to a 15-acre wildfire at the Lion Creek drainage at Priest Lake in Bonner County, according to the Idaho Department of Lands. It is not known at this time if the wildfire is threatening any structures in the area. According to...
Riverfront Eats canceled this Tuesday
SPOKANE, Wash. — With the summer in full swing, many activities are here to help people get a fill of Spokane. But as the summer heats up, several activities are getting canceled. During last week's Pacific Northwest heatwave, a number of events in Spokane did not happen. This week,...
Here’s an update on gas prices across the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. — As temperatures remain higher in the Inland Northwest, you might be tempted to drive out to the lake or pool to beat the heat. Before you plan your trip, here is an update on gas prices across different places in the Inland Northwest. According to AAA,...
Wildfires encourage more homeowners to get property assessments
CHENEY, Wash. — While you can't prevent all wildfires, you can create "defensible spaces" to protect your home from them. The Spokane County Fire District 3 Chief said the earlier you can protect your home, the better its chances of surviving a wildfire. Outside of wildfire season, homeowners might...
City of Spokane to extend library hours in anticipation of an upcoming heatwave
SPOKANE, Wash. — The National Weather Service (NWS) is anticipating triple-digit temperatures in the Pacific Northwest this upcoming Monday and Tuesday. In response to the heat warnings, Spokane city announced that it is reactivating its cooling plan to keep vulnerable populations out of the heat. Spokane Public Library branches...
Several Spokane bridges will be rehabilitated along I-90 and US 195
SPOKANE, Wash. — Bridge deck preservation work on I-90 and US 195 throughout the region began Monday. Travelers who plan on using I-90 and US 195 during the summer season should plan ahead of time as work started Monday to improve several bridge decks throughout the region. On Monday,...
Structure fire reported on N Pittsburg St and E Riverside Ave
SPOKANE, Wash. — A structure fire has been reported on N Pittsburg St. and E Riverside Ave. in Spokane around 4 p.m. According to the Spokane Fire Department Twitter, this is a high-response fire. According to Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer, forward progress of the fire has been stopped at...
National average gas prices expected to fall back under $4 per gallon, survey says
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Average gas prices in Spokane are down 11 cents per gallon as of last week, bringing Spokane's average price to $4.66 per gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy's weekly survey of 187 stations in Spokane. The average gas price in the U.S. has gone...
Here are the wildfires we're tracking across Washington state
SPOKANE, Wash. — Several fires are burning across the state of Washington, prompting various responses from state emergency management crews. Below you will find details on each active fire. Riparia Fire. Location: Near Ridpath Road south of Hay. Date started: August 4, 2022. Acres burned: 3,000. Containment: >10%. Current...
Spokane Valley firefighter to be honored with Line of Duty Death Funeral Protocol
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) has announced that firefighter Dan Patterson has passed away. Patterson suffered a cardiac arrest on July 21, 2022, after going off shift, according to SVFD. "It is with heartfelt sadness that I share the news of Dan's passing," said...
Growing wildfire prompts evacuations in Whitman County
Whitman County, Wash. is still under Level 2 "Be Set" and Level 3 "Go Now" evacuations after a wildfire was reported Thursday evening.
Department of Commerce pays $500,000 to fund first step in moving homeless individuals living near I-90 and Freya
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Commerce has issued a letter of intent and a notice to proceed to Empire Health Foundation, providing $500,000 in funding to the organization. This funding enables the Empire Health Foundation to coordinate outreach in the encampment and develop a plan for...
Family farm impacted by Williams Lake Fire to hold sale in Spokane Valley
CHENEY, Wash. — A family farm in Cheney is having a sale on Sunday to help rebuild their farm after parts of it were seriously impacted by the Williams Lake Fire. The Sullivan Family Farm is a local farm known for its herd of Simmental and Angus cows, pair of Brown Swiss oxen and wide variety of farm-fresh cut flowers. Unfortunately, the farm was caught in the middle of a large wildfire that broke out on Wednesday.
Spokane police responding to fatal collision on North Maple and West Northwest Blvd.
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are currently responding to a fatal collision involving a motorcycle and car on North Maple St. and West Northwest Blvd. According to police, of the two people who were riding the bike, one person has died and the other is suffering potentially life-threatening injuries. The injured rider has been transported to the hospital. No one in the car was injured. Deputies are currently on scene investigating the crash. The streets right before the intersection in each direction have been blocked off to traffic.
SPD finds missing man in Spokane County
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department has found a missing vulnerable adult in Spokane County. 64-year-old Daniel P. Nelson suffers from dementia and was last seen near East Wellesley Avenue and North Crestline Street at around 7 p.m. on Saturday. A photo of Nelson was provided by the Spokane Police Department above.
Spokane residents can use a new online tool to calculate their property tax
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County has launched a new tool that will provide taxpayers with an estimate of how much regional real estate values will impact their property taxes. According to the Spokane County press release, the property tax tool will give residents an estimate of the ad valorem,...
