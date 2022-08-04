ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KTAL

La. officials announce reduction in alligator hide tag fee

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Due to suppressed market conditions, officials are granting Louisiana’s alligator industry some temporary relief. According to the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission (LWFC), the relief comes in the form of a notice of intent (NOI) that will reduce the alligator hide tag fee from $4 to $3 until January of 2024.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTAL

LDH discusses new nursing home preparedness laws

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Health had a meeting to address nursing home preparedness during the peak of hurricane season. The Louisiana Department of Health informed nursing home owners and committee members across the state of new preparedness laws. “The first meeting after the legislative...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTAL

Bossier City business sells lemonade to help battle childhood cancer

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Morgan Properties hosted a lemonade fundraiser to support the fight to cure childhood cancer at a Bossier City apartment complex on Friday. The Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation fundraiser was at Stockwell Landing apartments, a property owned and operated by Morgan Properties, as part of their “Caring. Sharing.Giving.” initiative.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTAL

Shreveport man charged in Texas, Louisiana jewelry store heists

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man wanted for a string of jewelry store heists in Texas and Louisiana is in custody in Natchitoches Parish. According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, 39-year-old Lester Ray Moody was arrested during a traffic stop on Interstate 49 near Cypress on Wednesday morning after an NPSO detective spotted him at a nearby business and called for backup.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Sponsored Content: Cares Krewe Pays for Gas

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — NBC 6 morning anchor, Jezzamine Wolk, Cares Krewe Driven by Chevyland will be hitting local spots to surprise members of the community. On a recent stop, they headed to Sam’s Club gas station on Youree Drive in Shreveport and paid for some much-needed gas for local residents.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Police seek tips in shooting of SPAR employee

Shreveport police are asking the public for help finding those responsible for shooting a city employee near Bilberry Park Wednesday. 5-year-old cancer patient gets police officer honor. LDH held a meeting to discuss new preparedness laws …. Dequincy, La. kindergartener kicked out of school …. Warming this weekend, more rainfall...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Chimp Haven completes $20M Annenberg Pavilion expansion

KEITHVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Chimp Haven has completed a $20 million expansion they say allows them to accommodate for 100 more chimpanzees at what is already the world’s largest chimpanzee sanctuary. The five-year Welcome Them Home campaign included the new Annenberg Pavilion, which includes a prep kitchen and...
KEITHVILLE, LA
KTAL

Stabbing, carjacking suspect captured in Bossier City

News Your Local Election HQ Video ▶️ Weather Sports KTALcares Loving Living Local About Us Jobs. The man wanted for a stabbing and carjacking in Shreveport was captured in Bossier City, according to police. Stabbing, carjacking suspect captured in Bossier …. Caddo Parish school zone speed cameras go...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTAL

Robinson Film Center unveils upgraded event space

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Robinson Film Center in Shreveport held an open house Thursday evening to unveil its newly renovated event space. The RFC event space is known to host programming such as the Date Night series, film-related classes and summer camps, and is the annual site of the Prize Foundation’s Louisiana Film Prize Top 20 announcement.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Warming this weekend, more rainfall next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Happy Friday! We have made it through a week that began with triple-digit heat, saw a few days of needed rainfall, and we’ll likely dry out for the upcoming weekend. If you have been enjoying the rainfall, we have a few days of storms in the forecast next week as well.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTAL

$65K in drugs, gun, cash seized in N. Shreveport; 1 arrested

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit arrested a Shreveport man for possessing more than $65K of drugs in his home. $65K in drugs, gun, cash seized in N. Shreveport; …. ‘It makes me sick’: Florida woman drowned chihuahua …. 5-year-old cancer patient gets police officer honor. LDH held...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Caddo school zone cameras go live after delay

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Speed zone cameras to monitor some schools across Caddo Parish are now in effect. The cameras for phase one were initially supposed to go live on August 3rd, but delays pushed the beginning back a week. Wednesday marked the start of the 30-day warning...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTAL

Shreveport gas prices dropping after record high

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gas prices in the Shreveport-Bossier area continue to drop quickly after reaching record highs. Prices in the area are now averaging $3.50 a gallon. Rates are more than a dollar lower than they were at their peak. Just two months ago, Shreveport saw the city’s...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

SPD: Car burglars target hospitals, nursing homes daycares

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are seeking to identify those responsible for targeting hospitals, nursing homes, and daycares in a string of vehicle burglaries. Police say they believe the same group of individuals are responsible for the vehicle break-ins, which are happening all over the city. Unlike the...
SHREVEPORT, LA

