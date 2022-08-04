Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Bistineau Village Legend: Remembering Doyline Coach James RoachUnder The Radar NWLADoyline, LA
Mudbugs Busy During OffseasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Crazy GCPL Cup Night End As Shreveport United Falls To Gaffa FCUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Long Road For Shreveport United With GCPL Championship Trip Has Paid OffUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Shreveport Semi-Pro Soccer Season Winding DownUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
KTAL
La. officials announce reduction in alligator hide tag fee
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Due to suppressed market conditions, officials are granting Louisiana’s alligator industry some temporary relief. According to the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission (LWFC), the relief comes in the form of a notice of intent (NOI) that will reduce the alligator hide tag fee from $4 to $3 until January of 2024.
KTAL
LDH discusses new nursing home preparedness laws
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Health had a meeting to address nursing home preparedness during the peak of hurricane season. The Louisiana Department of Health informed nursing home owners and committee members across the state of new preparedness laws. “The first meeting after the legislative...
KTAL
Bossier City business sells lemonade to help battle childhood cancer
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Morgan Properties hosted a lemonade fundraiser to support the fight to cure childhood cancer at a Bossier City apartment complex on Friday. The Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation fundraiser was at Stockwell Landing apartments, a property owned and operated by Morgan Properties, as part of their “Caring. Sharing.Giving.” initiative.
KTAL
Shreveport man charged in Texas, Louisiana jewelry store heists
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man wanted for a string of jewelry store heists in Texas and Louisiana is in custody in Natchitoches Parish. According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, 39-year-old Lester Ray Moody was arrested during a traffic stop on Interstate 49 near Cypress on Wednesday morning after an NPSO detective spotted him at a nearby business and called for backup.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTAL
Sponsored Content: Cares Krewe Pays for Gas
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — NBC 6 morning anchor, Jezzamine Wolk, Cares Krewe Driven by Chevyland will be hitting local spots to surprise members of the community. On a recent stop, they headed to Sam’s Club gas station on Youree Drive in Shreveport and paid for some much-needed gas for local residents.
KTAL
Caddo Sheriff encourages business to use Guardian Alarm Systems to catch thieves
The system allows deputies to respond in real time to catch criminals in the act and help local business prevent loss. Caddo Sheriff encourages business to use Guardian …. ‘It makes me sick’: Florida woman drowned chihuahua …. 5-year-old cancer patient gets police officer honor. LDH held a meeting...
KTAL
Shreveport: SWEPCO denies City Council request to cancel shut-offs during high-heat season
SHREVEPORT, La. ((KTAL/KMSS) – SWEPCO denied a Shreveport City Council request to stop electricity cut-offs until Nov. 1. The request came Tuesday in the form of a resolution passed by the Council in response to this summer’s record-breaking heat that has resulted in higher-than-normal electricity bills. The resolution...
KTAL
Bossier apartment complex hosts fundraiser for childhood cancer research
Morgan Properties in Stockwell Place hosts a lemonade stand for people to grab a drink and donate. Bossier apartment complex hosts fundraiser for childhood …. Share our strength partners with Food Bank of Northwest …. CDC’s new COVID guidelines for schools says kids …. Shreveport DJ shares what’s needed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTAL
City of Shreveport employee shot near Bilberry Park says keeping the community safe is everyone’s job
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport city employee who was shot while trying to deescalate a conflict shared his thoughts on juvenile crime and why everyone in the community is responsible for ending it. Ernest “Elaw” Williams is an employee of Shreveport Parks and Recreation, and he was shot...
KTAL
Police warn of bogus ‘serial killer’ posts circulating on social media
MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are warning the public about a bogus story circulating online about a supposed “serial killer” stalking women by hitting their cars with his truck. The post is turning up in online sales sites, warning of a “serial killer or abductor who is...
KTAL
Police seek tips in shooting of SPAR employee
Shreveport police are asking the public for help finding those responsible for shooting a city employee near Bilberry Park Wednesday. 5-year-old cancer patient gets police officer honor. LDH held a meeting to discuss new preparedness laws …. Dequincy, La. kindergartener kicked out of school …. Warming this weekend, more rainfall...
KTAL
Shreveport DJ shares what's needed to stop juvenile crime
He's a SPAR employee who was shot on the job while trying to break up a fight between teenagers. But said he's not a victim.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTAL
Chimp Haven completes $20M Annenberg Pavilion expansion
KEITHVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Chimp Haven has completed a $20 million expansion they say allows them to accommodate for 100 more chimpanzees at what is already the world’s largest chimpanzee sanctuary. The five-year Welcome Them Home campaign included the new Annenberg Pavilion, which includes a prep kitchen and...
KTAL
Stabbing, carjacking suspect captured in Bossier City
News Your Local Election HQ Video ▶️ Weather Sports KTALcares Loving Living Local About Us Jobs. The man wanted for a stabbing and carjacking in Shreveport was captured in Bossier City, according to police. Stabbing, carjacking suspect captured in Bossier …. Caddo Parish school zone speed cameras go...
KTAL
Robinson Film Center unveils upgraded event space
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Robinson Film Center in Shreveport held an open house Thursday evening to unveil its newly renovated event space. The RFC event space is known to host programming such as the Date Night series, film-related classes and summer camps, and is the annual site of the Prize Foundation’s Louisiana Film Prize Top 20 announcement.
KTAL
Warming this weekend, more rainfall next week
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Happy Friday! We have made it through a week that began with triple-digit heat, saw a few days of needed rainfall, and we’ll likely dry out for the upcoming weekend. If you have been enjoying the rainfall, we have a few days of storms in the forecast next week as well.
KTAL
$65K in drugs, gun, cash seized in N. Shreveport; 1 arrested
The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit arrested a Shreveport man for possessing more than $65K of drugs in his home. $65K in drugs, gun, cash seized in N. Shreveport; …. ‘It makes me sick’: Florida woman drowned chihuahua …. 5-year-old cancer patient gets police officer honor. LDH held...
KTAL
Caddo school zone cameras go live after delay
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Speed zone cameras to monitor some schools across Caddo Parish are now in effect. The cameras for phase one were initially supposed to go live on August 3rd, but delays pushed the beginning back a week. Wednesday marked the start of the 30-day warning...
KTAL
Shreveport gas prices dropping after record high
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gas prices in the Shreveport-Bossier area continue to drop quickly after reaching record highs. Prices in the area are now averaging $3.50 a gallon. Rates are more than a dollar lower than they were at their peak. Just two months ago, Shreveport saw the city’s...
KTAL
SPD: Car burglars target hospitals, nursing homes daycares
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are seeking to identify those responsible for targeting hospitals, nursing homes, and daycares in a string of vehicle burglaries. Police say they believe the same group of individuals are responsible for the vehicle break-ins, which are happening all over the city. Unlike the...
Comments / 0