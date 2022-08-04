Clark County taken off ‘high’ COVID-19 community level, CDC reports

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County is no longer classified at “high” community level for COVID-19, moving to “medium” in an update today from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The change comes about two months after the CDC elevated the county to “high” community level.

The primary change is mask guidance. Masks are no longer a “recommended action” at “medium” community level.

“Wear a mask on public transportation. You may choose to wear a mask at any time as an additional precaution to protect yourself and others. If you are at high risk for severe illness, consider wearing a mask indoors in public and taking additional precautions,” according to the CDC guidelines.

Current data from Clark County:

Case rate per 100,000 population: 147.31 (down from 1,229.8 * )

) New COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population: 10.9 (down from 13.9)

Percent of hospital beds used by COVID-19 patients: 5% (down from 5.7%)

*- Case numbers were unusually high last week because of about 25,000 additional cases that were included to resolve a previous problem with undercounting.

The community level designation is meant to help officials understand the impact of COVID-19 in terms of hospitalizations and health care system strain, according to CDC’s website. It also accounts for transmission in the community. The CDC updates the community level each week on Thursday.

Higher numbers of hospitalizations initially prompted the county to be designated “high” in early June. A COVID surge that hit the East Coast hard had taken longer to arrive in Nevada, but as hospitalizations began to increase and the level was elevated, health officials advised wearing masks indoors. Many Nevadans had already taken that step when going out in public.

The CDC continues to advise staying up to date on COVID-19 vaccines and getting tested if you have symptoms.

Churchill County and Carson City remain at “high” community levels. White Pine County is currently Nevada’s only county designated as “low” community level.

