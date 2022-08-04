ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

Clark County taken off ‘high’ COVID-19 community level, CDC reports

By Greg Haas
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BcoCd_0h5LvzPx00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County is no longer classified at “high” community level for COVID-19, moving to “medium” in an update today from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The change comes about two months after the CDC elevated the county to “high” community level.

The primary change is mask guidance. Masks are no longer a “recommended action” at “medium” community level.

“Wear a mask on public transportation. You may choose to wear a mask at any time as an additional precaution to protect yourself and others. If you are at high risk for severe illness, consider wearing a mask indoors in public and taking additional precautions,” according to the CDC guidelines.

Current data from Clark County:

  • Case rate per 100,000 population: 147.31 (down from 1,229.8 * )
  • New COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population: 10.9 (down from 13.9)
  • Percent of hospital beds used by COVID-19 patients: 5% (down from 5.7%)
    *- Case numbers were unusually high last week because of about 25,000 additional cases that were included to resolve a previous problem with undercounting.

The community level designation is meant to help officials understand the impact of COVID-19 in terms of hospitalizations and health care system strain, according to CDC’s website. It also accounts for transmission in the community. The CDC updates the community level each week on Thursday.

Higher numbers of hospitalizations initially prompted the county to be designated “high” in early June. A COVID surge that hit the East Coast hard had taken longer to arrive in Nevada, but as hospitalizations began to increase and the level was elevated, health officials advised wearing masks indoors. Many Nevadans had already taken that step when going out in public.

The CDC continues to advise staying up to date on COVID-19 vaccines and getting tested if you have symptoms.

Churchill County and Carson City remain at “high” community levels. White Pine County is currently Nevada’s only county designated as “low” community level.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 5

Related
8 News Now

Most of southern Nevada still seeing ‘exceptional’ drought conditions despite monsoon rains: map

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The latest U.S. Drought Monitor Map revealed that a large portion of southern Nevada, including Clark County, is still experiencing “exceptional” drought conditions. The map ranks the intensity of the drought from abnormally dry being the lowest rating to exceptional drought being the highest. This latest update was released as monsoon […]
CLARK COUNTY, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Health
Clark County, NV
COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Nevada State
County
Clark County, NV
Clark County, NV
Government
Clark County, NV
Health
Local
Nevada Coronavirus
City
Carson City, NV
Local
Nevada COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Nevada Government
Nevada Current

Cool pavement gets cold shoulder from Clark County

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Wildfires ravaging the west. Heat waves gripping the globe. Unprecedented floods killing dozens. Such are the weather-related events of just the last few weeks.  The world is coming to grips with the enormity of mitigating the effects of climate change. Aside from turning up the air conditioner, a number of cities are taking action by […] The post Cool pavement gets cold shoulder from Clark County  appeared first on Nevada Current.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas baby diagnosed with rare genetic mutation

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A mystery illness has turned one local family’s life upside down. Their baby is fighting to survive after a rare diagnosis. Josette Gentile told FOX5 her daughter Isla was a dream baby for the first few months of her life, but she became concerned when the infant wasn’t able to hold her head up.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccine#Health System#General Health
8newsnow.com

CCSD adjusts start, end times for 2022-2023 school year

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some schools in the Clark County School District are getting different start and dismissal times in an effort to make sure its buses run in a more timely manner. One reason for the time changes is that the district has experienced a bus driver shortage,...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas baby finds donor heart, transplant surgery successful

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Franky and Esmeralda Garcia were stunned on Friday when they got a call saying a donor’s heart had been located for their two-month-old girl Amelia. On Saturday they said the donor’s heart was placed into their girl during surgery, which lasted about eight hours. That child’s heart now beats strongly in Amelia’s body.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Associated Press

More human remains discovered as drought dries Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS (AP) — More human remains have been found at drought-stricken Lake Mead National Recreation Area east of Las Vegas, authorities said Sunday. It’s the fourth time since May that remains have been uncovered as Western drought forces the shoreline to retreat at the shrinking Colorado River reservoir behind the Hoover Dam. National Park Service officials said rangers were called to the reservoir between Nevada and Arizona around 11 a.m. Saturday after skeletal remains were discovered at Swim Beach. Rangers and a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police dive team went to retrieve the remains.
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Sacramento

More human remains found in drought-striken Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS — More human remains have been found at drought-stricken Lake Mead National Recreation Area east of Las Vegas, authorities said Sunday.It's the fourth time since May that remains have been uncovered as Western drought forces the shoreline to retreat at the shrinking Colorado River reservoir behind the Hoover Dam.National Park Service officials said rangers were called to the reservoir between Nevada and Arizona around 11 a.m. Saturday after skeletal remains were discovered at Swim Beach.Rangers and a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police dive team went to retrieve the remains.Park Service officials said the Clark County Medical Examiner's Office will try...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Back To School Brain Health

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Clark county students start school on Monday, that means kids will be waking up early and after a summer off we need to wake up our brains. JC Fernandez joins Kat Hartley, the project manager at Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center to talk more about brain health.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
8 News Now

A Voice For The LGBTQ+ Community

Las Vegas(KLAS)-School is back in session and Silver State Equality is launching their LGBTQ+ student advisory council for high school students. To tell us more about it, JC Fernandez talks with Andre Wade with Silver State Equality.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy