Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

How many teacher vacancies are in your school district? The latest county-by-county breakdown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As most of the students in Northeast Florida get ready to head back to school there are concerns in school districts over an ongoing teacher shortage. Every Florida school district in Northeast Florida has vacancies, some more than others. While there are positive signs that some spots are being filled, it’s expected that many students in our area will start the year without a full-time teacher leading the class. It’s a trend happening all across the country being fueled by a long list of factors, including low pay and an ongoing educational culture war.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Duval County superintendent addresses new school year’s unique challenges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX sat down one-on-one with Duval County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene to ask about this year’s unique challenges, including staffing and politics. The 2022-23 academic year begins Aug. 15 in Duval County, and the school district is still facing hundreds of teaching vacancies,...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

DCPS superintendent says this year could start off with some 'challenges' but things will fall into place

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Teachers are back to school and setting up their classrooms and preparing for the new school year. “I'm excited because this school year my students that I've had since their first day in high school they’ll be in 11th grade, so we’ve grown up together... this school year I'm ready to see their growth," said Alexis Cheatham, teacher and mentor with Elevate Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Back-to-School giveaways around Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Action News Jax is your back to school station and today multiple schools and locations around town had some back-to-school giveaways. Students and their parents got more than just school supplies. One of the first places was Jean Ribault High School. Here Students are getting set up with school supplies and parents are getting important information about health insurance.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Ferrosource LLC asks for $100,000 city grant for NW Jacksonville steel facility

A New York City-based metal fabricator and distributor is seeking a $100,000 city grant to open a facility on Blanche Street in Northwest Jacksonville. A project summary issued July 25 by the city Office of Economic Development says Ferrosource LLC is considering a $2.5 million investment in leased space at 1011 Blanche St. to create steel products.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Zoey Fields

Clay County Schools begin Wednesday; here are changes you can expect

Clay County District Schools begin Wednesday, August 10. Schools accepted new policies, changes to previous academic year.Clay County District Schools. Clay County District Schools open Wednesday, August 10, for the 2022-2023 school year. The district has approved several new changes including curriculum, library media policies, active assailant security enhancements and resumption of charging for school lunches.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
usf.edu

Mayo Clinic Jacksonville starts work on $233 million oncology building

Site work has begun on the $233 million Mayo Clinic integrated oncology building in Jacksonville that will include proton beam and carbon ion therapy. Construction will follow on the building for completion in early 2025. The city is reviewing a construction permit for the almost $76.3 million foundation and shell...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Joyce Morgan becomes first Democrat in Duval County Property Appraiser race

Broadcast news legend seeks constitutional office in Jax. A veteran broadcast journalist turned member of the Jacksonville City Council is ready for her next campaign. On Friday, Democrat Joyce Morgan joined the 2023 race for Duval County Property Appraiser. Morgan is in her second term on the City Council and is term-limited next year.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Aaron Bell drops $10K mail buy in Nassau Co. Commission battle

Challenger Hupp Huppmann benefited recently from positive mail pieces from other groups. Nassau County Commissioner Aaron Bell’s re-election campaign hasn’t been the easiest one, and going into the last weeks of the campaign, he made a large mail piece buy to compete against challenger Hupp Huppmann. Huppman recently...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Local Longshoreman’s union awards more than $46,000 in scholarships to college students

JAXPORT, Fla. – A 27-year-old Jacksonville nonprofit awarded a record-breaking amount of scholarships to local high school and college students. The International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) Local 1408 Scholarship Fund gave away $46,500 in scholarships to 21 high school seniors and college students during a ceremony at Edward Waters University Monday.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
thejaxsonmag.com

6 Downtown projects now under construction

Developer: Iguana Investments Address: Metropolitan Park. The new development centered on the Four Seasons Hotel Jacksonville is scheduled to break ground later this year on the former grounds of Metropolitan Park on the Stadium District waterfront. The project is being spearheaded by the Jaguars, Shad Khan’s Iguana Investments and luxury hotel developer PCL Construction. The project will include a 176-room, five-star hotel, 25 luxury condos and a six-floor office building.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Biker hit by car, killed on University Boulevard West in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A bicyclist was hit by a car and killed on University Boulevard West in Jacksonville Sunday night, police said. Police said a bicyclist and a small SUV were both traveling eastbound on University Boulevard West in Jacksonville when the bicyclist made a sudden left turn in front of the car.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

First Coast News

