Read on www.firstcoastnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Clay County Motorist Alert: Lakeshore Boat Ramp restrictions, road closure updatesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Do you think the "Oldest Bar in Florida" is really haunted?Evie M.Fernandina Beach, FL
Fleming Island high school running back commits to Florida StateAnthony SalazarTallahassee, FL
Popular dessert store chain set to open another location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersJacksonville, FL
4 shoplifters arrested outside Dillard’s at Orange Park MallZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Related
News4Jax.com
How many teacher vacancies are in your school district? The latest county-by-county breakdown
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As most of the students in Northeast Florida get ready to head back to school there are concerns in school districts over an ongoing teacher shortage. Every Florida school district in Northeast Florida has vacancies, some more than others. While there are positive signs that some spots are being filled, it’s expected that many students in our area will start the year without a full-time teacher leading the class. It’s a trend happening all across the country being fueled by a long list of factors, including low pay and an ongoing educational culture war.
News4Jax.com
Duval County superintendent addresses new school year’s unique challenges
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX sat down one-on-one with Duval County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene to ask about this year’s unique challenges, including staffing and politics. The 2022-23 academic year begins Aug. 15 in Duval County, and the school district is still facing hundreds of teaching vacancies,...
DCPS superintendent says this year could start off with some 'challenges' but things will fall into place
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Teachers are back to school and setting up their classrooms and preparing for the new school year. “I'm excited because this school year my students that I've had since their first day in high school they’ll be in 11th grade, so we’ve grown up together... this school year I'm ready to see their growth," said Alexis Cheatham, teacher and mentor with Elevate Jacksonville.
Back-to-School giveaways around Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Action News Jax is your back to school station and today multiple schools and locations around town had some back-to-school giveaways. Students and their parents got more than just school supplies. One of the first places was Jean Ribault High School. Here Students are getting set up with school supplies and parents are getting important information about health insurance.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Parent Academy hosting school safety presentation
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — Parent Academy of Duval County Public Schools is hosting an interactive school safety presentation with Chief Burton and school police staff.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Ferrosource LLC asks for $100,000 city grant for NW Jacksonville steel facility
A New York City-based metal fabricator and distributor is seeking a $100,000 city grant to open a facility on Blanche Street in Northwest Jacksonville. A project summary issued July 25 by the city Office of Economic Development says Ferrosource LLC is considering a $2.5 million investment in leased space at 1011 Blanche St. to create steel products.
Clay County Schools begin Wednesday; here are changes you can expect
Clay County District Schools begin Wednesday, August 10. Schools accepted new policies, changes to previous academic year.Clay County District Schools. Clay County District Schools open Wednesday, August 10, for the 2022-2023 school year. The district has approved several new changes including curriculum, library media policies, active assailant security enhancements and resumption of charging for school lunches.
usf.edu
Mayo Clinic Jacksonville starts work on $233 million oncology building
Site work has begun on the $233 million Mayo Clinic integrated oncology building in Jacksonville that will include proton beam and carbon ion therapy. Construction will follow on the building for completion in early 2025. The city is reviewing a construction permit for the almost $76.3 million foundation and shell...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Upgrades at Marion Park are not enough to bring the park back to life, neighbors say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville is upgrading a local park in the Lake Forest area, but some neighbors who have lived by the park for decades say it’s too little late for a park that has fallen into decay. “You rarely see anybody even willing to...
News4Jax.com
Day of festival fun has bigger mission of ending Jacksonville violence, code of silence
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Fun, games, giving away school supplies and providing food were all a part of the vision Deborah Riley-Harris had for a community festival in A. Philip Randolph Heritage Park on Sunday. But there was also a bigger mission: Stopping the violence in Duval County and ending...
floridapolitics.com
Joyce Morgan becomes first Democrat in Duval County Property Appraiser race
Broadcast news legend seeks constitutional office in Jax. A veteran broadcast journalist turned member of the Jacksonville City Council is ready for her next campaign. On Friday, Democrat Joyce Morgan joined the 2023 race for Duval County Property Appraiser. Morgan is in her second term on the City Council and is term-limited next year.
Back to school bash prepares students for the upcoming year
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Students will have the opportunity to get the supplies they need to return to school at the annual Back to School Bash on Saturday at Ribault High School Gymnasium 3701 Winton Drive, from 9 a.m. to noon. Those who attend will receive a free backpack, school...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Special election for Jacksonville sheriff: Interview with candidate TK Waters
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County voters have a big decision coming up -- who will become the next sheriff?. That person will lead an agency of more than 3,000 employees with a $550 million budget. Action News Jax has highlighted each of the five candidates running for sheriff, including TK Waters. You can watch our full interview with Waters below.
floridapolitics.com
Aaron Bell drops $10K mail buy in Nassau Co. Commission battle
Challenger Hupp Huppmann benefited recently from positive mail pieces from other groups. Nassau County Commissioner Aaron Bell’s re-election campaign hasn’t been the easiest one, and going into the last weeks of the campaign, he made a large mail piece buy to compete against challenger Hupp Huppmann. Huppman recently...
Kids consignment store headed back to Jacksonville beaches in August
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's been nearly a year since one of the oldest kids consignment stores, "Amy's Turn," closed in Jax Beach. Now, a new store will open in the space on Atlantic Blvd. in Neptune Beach, to be called Amber's Turn. “When they announced they were closing I...
News4Jax.com
Creating brighter futures: Nonprofit gives back to community with annual back-to-school drive
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The school year is just around the corner and one local organization is working to continue its annual tradition despite the ongoing challenges of the pandemic and concerns over monkeypox. Jewels of the Future, Inc. hosted a back-to-school giveaway Sunday afternoon in the Lake Forest Hills...
News4Jax.com
Local Longshoreman’s union awards more than $46,000 in scholarships to college students
JAXPORT, Fla. – A 27-year-old Jacksonville nonprofit awarded a record-breaking amount of scholarships to local high school and college students. The International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) Local 1408 Scholarship Fund gave away $46,500 in scholarships to 21 high school seniors and college students during a ceremony at Edward Waters University Monday.
News4Jax.com
School board candidates are using cameras to catch campaign sign thief
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A couple of school board candidates are fighting back following a series of campaign signs being stolen. This is happening in Clay County where both board members Janice Kerekes and Tina Bullock – who are political allies -- have had several campaign signs stolen.
thejaxsonmag.com
6 Downtown projects now under construction
Developer: Iguana Investments Address: Metropolitan Park. The new development centered on the Four Seasons Hotel Jacksonville is scheduled to break ground later this year on the former grounds of Metropolitan Park on the Stadium District waterfront. The project is being spearheaded by the Jaguars, Shad Khan’s Iguana Investments and luxury hotel developer PCL Construction. The project will include a 176-room, five-star hotel, 25 luxury condos and a six-floor office building.
First Coast News
Biker hit by car, killed on University Boulevard West in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A bicyclist was hit by a car and killed on University Boulevard West in Jacksonville Sunday night, police said. Police said a bicyclist and a small SUV were both traveling eastbound on University Boulevard West in Jacksonville when the bicyclist made a sudden left turn in front of the car.
First Coast News
Jacksonville, FL
25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Jacksonville local newshttps://www.firstcoastnews.com/
Comments / 1