McCracken County Sheriff's Office violated Kentucky Open Records Act, attorney general finds

insideedition.com
Kentucky AG Defends His Office's Breonna Taylor Investigation After Louisville Officers Are Federally Charged
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has defended his office's investigation into the actions of law enforcement the night Breonna Taylor was fatally shot in the wake of federal charges being brought against four current and former Louisville police officers in connection to Taylor’s death. Headed by Cameron, the initial...
kbsi23.com
McCracken County Sheriff’s Office warns of jewelry scam
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a jewelry scam. The scammers say they need money for gas or food and offer what they say is real jewelry in return for money. The majority of the time, it the jewelry was real, its value would be far more than the cash the victim gave to the suspect, according to the sheriff’s office.
KFVS12
Murray Police Department investigating items stolen from vehicles
MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Murray Police Department is investigating several vehicles from which items were stolen. Valuables were taken from several vehicles on the south side of town in the area of Canterbury and Spring Creek. The cars involved mostly were unlocked. If you have any information or you...
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken traffic stop leads to arrest of Metropolis woman
A Metropolis woman was arrested Saturday afternoon following a traffic stop in western McCracken County on Hobbs Road. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports that 38-year-old Mindy L. Rogan was stopped at approximately 3:00 pm. Deputies discovered that the registration plates on the vehicle did not match, as they were...
westkentuckystar.com
Lyon Sheriff's Office introduces agency's first two K9s
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office introduced the agency's first two police canines and their handlers on Wednesday. Deputy Seth P'Pool will work with Dutch Shepherd Stelvio, also called Sly. Senior Deputy Joe Witherspoon will work with a Belgian Malinois named Kaos. Both canines were trained here in Kentucky and certified...
thunderboltradio.com
Kentucky State Police Continue Investigation Into Fulton County Fatal Accident
Kentucky State Police have released information concerning a fatal accident in Fulton County on Tuesday evening. Reports said Post 1 Troopers and accident reconstructionists responded just after 7:00, to investigate a two vehicle accident at the intersection of KY-1129 and KY-2140. Initial investigations show 81 year old Richard E. Gouger,...
wpsdlocal6.com
State police investigating deadly Fulton County crash
FULTON COUNTY, KY — Kentucky State Police Post 1 is investigating a crash that claimed a man's life in Fulton County. The two-vehicle crash happened Tuesday evening at the intersection of Kentucky 1129 and Kentucky 2140. KSP says troopers were requested to assist in the investigation shortly after 7 p.m. that night.
KFVS12
KSP investigating fatal crash in Fulton Co.
HICKMAN, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) troopers are investigating a crash that killed a Fulton County man on Tuesday, August 2. According to a release, Brad Ellingburg, 47, of Hickman, was killed in the crash after being ejected from his seat. KSP responded to a two-vehicle collision around...
radionwtn.com
Obion County Man Charged With Stealing From Irrigation Systems
Dyer County, Tenn.–An Obion County man was arrested in Dyer County on several charges after a foot chase through farm fields that included the Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter and the Obion County Sheriff’s bloodhound team. Dyer County Sheriff’s Deputies and Investigators arrested Vernon Harrell from Obion County after...
westkentuckystar.com
Juvenile charged with fleeing from law enforcement
A juvenile was cited early Friday morning after deputies said he fled from a traffic stop. McCracken County deputies reported seeing a vehicle in the Farley area ignore a stop sign while crossing Benton Road. The driver, identified as a juvenile, reportedly fled from authorities before losing control and traveling...
KFVS12
Four arrested by Paducah police with “large quantity of fentanyl pills”
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Paducah Police Department (PPD) arrested four people, one from Paducah and three from Arizona, for possession of what they describe as a large quantity of fentanyl pills. The four men were arrested Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 3. According to a release, Paducah drug detectives were conducting...
clayconews.com
Two Michigan Men arrested on Interstate 75 in Southeastern Kentucky during Traffic Stop / Drug Seizure after K-9 alerts on Narcotics in Vehicle
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's K-9 Deputy Brian France along with K-9 “Maverick” arrested two individuals on I–75 approximately 6 miles South of London in the southbound lanes early Wednesday morning August 3, 2022 at approximately 4:30 A.M.. The...
Central Illinois Proud
Local sheriff’s offices get temporary restraining order against Pritzker, IDHS
UPDATE (5:18 p.m.) — The Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) has complied with transport orders allowing the Knox County Sheriff to transport all five unfit defendants in the Knox County jail to IDHS mental health hospitals. MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Six sheriff’s offices across Illinois now have...
kbsi23.com
1 dead after 2 vehicle crash in Fulton County, Ky.
1 dead after 2 vehicle crash in Fulton County, Ky.

FULTON COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Fulton County man died in a crash Tuesday evening. It happened Aug. 2 around 7 p.m. at the intersection of KY 1129 and KY 2140. Richard E. Gouger, 81, of Hickman, Ky. was stopped at the intersection of KY 1129 and KY 1240. He was driving a 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis. Due to limited sight distance, Gouger pulled out into the intersection in the path of a 2004 Chevrolet Suburban traveling eastbound on KY 1129 by Brad Ellingburg, 47, of Hickman, Ky.
westkentuckystar.com
Missing McCracken teen found safe
The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports that Garrett Duncan, the missing McCracken teen has been found, and is safe. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department is requesting the public's help in locating a missing teen. The teen, Garrett Duncan, reportedly left his home around 10:30 am on Friday, August 5th. He...
westkentuckystar.com
Fulton County crash claims one life
A crash in Fulton County on Tuesday evening claimed the life of a Hickman man. Kentucky State Police were called to the crash just after 7 pm Tuesday. Troopers and accident reconstructionists joined the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, Hickman Police, along with fire and EMS on the scene. The investigation...
westkentuckystar.com
Pursuit ends in crash, arrest of Paducah man
A pursuit on Wednesday night ended with a crash and the arrest of a Paducah man. McCracken County Sheriff's deputy had turned on to Clarks River Road behind a motorcycle and according to the report, that prompted the rider to speed up and run a stop sign at the intersection of Clarks River Road and Bridge Street.
wpsdlocal6.com
Missouri man charged with bringing gun to Jan. 6 riot
WASHINGTON (AP) — A 36-year-old central Missouri man is facing federal charges alleging he took a gun to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Jerod Thomas Bargar, of Centralia, was arrested Wednesday in Osage Beach, Missouri. Federal authorities say in court documents that Bargar took a 9...
kjzz.com
Two Salt Lake County fugitives arrested in Nevada, connection with several burglaries
MESQUITE, Nev. (KUTV) — Two Salt Lake County fugitives were taken into custody in Nevada on Wednesday after discovering both were registered to a hotel room. According to Mesquite police, Erika Rochelle Vigil, 31 of Magna and Sherri Lee Vigil, 28, of Salt Lake were connected with eight different vehicle burglaries among other crimes.
wvih.com
Kentucky Man Sentenced For Wire Fraud
A Kentucky man has been sentenced to two years and nine months in prison for using false pretenses to accept $370,000 in paycheck protection loans under a federal coronavirus assistance program. David Christopher Lewis was sentenced in federal court last week for his guilty plea to wire fraud. Lewis admitted...
