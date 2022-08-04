Read on kdvr.com
Colorado saw influx of wealthy households move to state in 2020
High earners left high tax states for lower tax burdens in 2020. Colorado saw influx of wealthy households move to …. Hazmat spill shuts down northbound I-25 at Belleview. Family pleads for hit-and-run driver to come forward. Woman killed, child hurt in I-25 crash with big rig. Killed deputy remembered...
New procedure helps burn patients
Ashley Michels is sharing the new procedure called "spray-on skin" that is helping severe burn patients in Colorado. Family explains ‘horrific’ emergency landing in Grand …. American Airlines makes an emergency landing. DPS holds community meetings ahead of new school …. Pinpoint Weather Alert Day issued for flood...
Miss Colorado for America Strong
Alyssa Torres is heading to Las Vegas to compete for Miss for America Strong. She is currently Miss Colorado for America Strong. It is a service based pageant for single women. Alyssa is a single mother to two boys, has a career and serves her surrounding community. Good luck Alyssa!
Colorado Gerontological Society Talks to GDC About Special ‘Salute to Seniors’ Event
Sponsored Segment by Colorado Gerontological Society. Today, Great Day Colorado talked about the important work among those in the Colorado Gerontological Society. They serve the community by providing families and individuals with information and resources to help make informed decisions when it comes to aging. Executive Director, Eileen Doherty, talked...
