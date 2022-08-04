Pine Belt mom expands curriculum beyond typical homeschool studies

Read on www.wdam.com
Hattiesburg’s newest private school prioritizes family time
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Today was the first day back to school for kids attending the new Crestwood School of Hattiesburg. Established in 2021, Crestwood is a Christian-based, private school for students who are in K-4th grades. Co-director Jordan Wood said there are many different avenues when it comes to...
Hattiesburg gym prioritizes physical & mental health
Jones County Sheriff Berlin gives back-to-school safe driving warning
Carl Smith, 47, remains incarcerated at the Jones County Adult Detention Center following an attempt to break into a home in south Jones County. Hattiesburg’s newest private school prioritizes family time. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Today was the first day back to school for kids attending the new...
City of Hattiesburg recognizes National Health Center Week
The Hub City looks back at a busy summer of community activities
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - As the summer months wind down, the City of Hattiesburg looks back at the activities that kept the community busy. City members say it was a great way to get the residents involved with events such as movies in the park and eating popsicles with the Hattiesburg Police Department.
Southern Miss prepares for Roberts Hall demolition
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An old student residence building on the University of Southern Mississippi Hattiesburg campus will soon be a pile of rubble and then hauled away. The university’s physical plant will begin demolition on Roberts Residence Hall next week. The building is located behind M.M. Roberts Stadium.
Pine Belt churches hand out school supplies, lunches during back-to-school rallies
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Pine Belt churches hosted big, back-to-school events Saturday. The members of Shady Grove Baptist Church gave out free backpacks loaded with school supplies during a rally at the church. Gift certificates were also handed out and some free hair cuts were provided. “(We wanted...
Home-schooling event set for Aug. 19 in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Home-schooling families should consider circling Aug. 19 on their calendars. The Laurel Christian Home Educators will be hosting a “Back to School” sign-up for home-schooling families on Friday, Aug. 19 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event is scheduled to be held in...
Heidelberg High School holds open house for 2022-23 school year
HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WDAM) - Heidelberg High School geared up for the new school year with an open house Saturday. The event is focused on giving students and teachers a refresher of the school building, while also allowing new students to get a feel for their school for the 2022-23 academic school year.
New Hope Animal Rescue Center holds adoptions
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - With hard-hitting economic times affecting people across the state, some are having a hard time taking care of their families and their animals. However, one local animal shelter, New Hope Animal Rescue Center, is hoping to raise awareness about pets in need. Jessie Cardona, New Hope’s...
Laurel City Council passes Airbnb ordinance
JCSD seeking suspects in Professional Automotive burglary
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department needs your help identifying suspects in a burglary at Professional Automotive on Eastview Drive in the Powers community on Thursday, August 4. Anyone with information on the identity of these individuals shown in the security is asked to call...
Players of the Pine Belt: Heidelberg senior QB/Safety Dee Parker
SBA deadline approaching for severe weather damage loans in Miss.
ATLANTA, Ga. (WDAM) -The deadline for applying for physical damage disaster loans in Mississippi is approaching. The U.S. Small Business Administration says Sept. 6 is the deadline for applying for the low-interest disaster loan program for businesses, of all sizes; private nonprofit organizations; homeowners and renters in the declared counties.
For 2nd time in 8 days, violence at Hardy Street Waffle House sends 2 for treatment at hospital
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - For the second time in eight days, a lighting bolt of violence struck the same spot. Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said officers responded around 3 a.m. Sunday to a report of a shooting in the Waffle House parking lot in the 4400 block of Hardy Street.
Silver Alert issued for Wiggins woman
WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 53-year-old Marcia Marshell Taylor of Wiggins. She is described as a Black woman, 5′ 3″ tall, weighing 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen Tuesday, Aug. 2, around...
Taylorsville house fire takes four hours to extinguish
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A family in Taylorsville is without a home after a fire in their house that took nine different departments more than four hours to extinguish. According to the Jones County Fire Council, crews responded to a report of flames in the Hebron community just after 2 p.m. on Monday.
Suspect shot while allegedly attempting home burglary, JCSD says
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County homeowner shot a Seminary man when the man was allegedly attempting to break into the home. Carl Smith, 47, remains incarcerated at the Jones County Adult Detention Center following an attempt to break into a home in south Jones County. Around 12:30...
Multi-vehicle accident kills one driver, slows SB I-59 traffic
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Drivers are asked to use caution while driving southbound on Interstate 59. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, emergency personnel responded to a multi-vehicle accident on southbound I-59 near the 63-mile marker on Sunday just after 11 p.m. HPD said a Honda Accord traveling southbound struck...
Man attempts to escape jail after pleading guilty to shooting Moss Point K-9
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The man who just pleaded guilty to shooting a K9 in Moss Point is now facing a jail escape charge. Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department said Richard McGuire cut through one fence and scaled another Friday trying to escape. McGuire’s being held at the Pearl River County jail as he awaits sentencing for the 2021 shooting of Moss Point K-9 Buddy.
