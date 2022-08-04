Read on www.ksnblocal4.com
Related
KSNB Local4
Hastings Public Schools launches app, aims to improve communication
Lack of wind doesn’t stop the Grand Island Kite Festival. It was a hot one out in Grand Island as kite lovers tried to take their creations to the skies for the second annual Kite Festival. Members of Kenesaw’s community celebrating 150 years. Updated: Aug. 6, 2022 at...
KSNB Local4
Kenesaw community celebrates 150 years
KENESAW, Neb. (KSNB) - In 1872 Kenesaw, Nebraska was born — fast forward 150 years and its community is continuing to celebrate the village’s heritage. The anniversary and “Wasenek Days” being combined were all the more reason for the people of Kenesaw to party. Part of the festivities Saturday were a parade of people and agencies from Kenesaw and surrounding areas.
KSNB Local4
First phase of Hastings ‘Quiet Zone’ program may start next spring
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A long-awaited program to reduce the distraction caused by trains in downtown Hastings may get underway next spring. Ben Engel construction submitted the apparent low bid of $540,766.35 for improvements to the downtown railroad crossings at Hastings Avenue and Pine Avenue. A city official said the money for the project would come from a half-cent city sales tax passed in 2018 by Hastings voters.
KSNB Local4
John's Monday Evening Weathercast
The app provides access to the latest HPS news, weekly lunch menus at each school, a district calendar and contact information for all of the district buildings — all at the touch of the fingertips. Local4 News at Ten Saturday. Lack of wind doesn’t stop the Grand Island Kite...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSNB Local4
Northwest field renovations changing home football locations to start season
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - With fall high school sports quickly approaching, the Grand Island Northwest football team will not be playing games on its home field to start the year. School officials told Local4 News that the renovation project currently underway on the Vikings’ athletic field will not be...
KSNB Local4
Hastings Aquacourt closes early due to staffing shortages
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hastings Aquacourt closed early for the first time due to a staffing shortages that has plagued their ability to be fully operational this summer. “The only factor was staffing. We have a lot of lifeguards that went back to college, they went back to high school, sports started last week and then we also had a couple guards get sick. Which has been something that we’ve dealt with all year, but it just gets even more critical when we’re this low staffed,” said Jennifer Boeve, Administration and Concessions Manager at Hastings Aquacourt.
KSNB Local4
Hastings College volleyball looking to grow as family in new season
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hastings College volleyball team took the courts Monday to start fall camp as their season begins in just a mere ten days. With some new faces added to the mix, head coach Alexandra Allard hopes her team can have a family like bond on and off the court.
KSNB Local4
Hastings College introduces new First 48 program to football team
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - In preparation for the Hastings College football fall practices this weekend, the newest of Broncos were welcomed with a new program. The First 48, held by the HC Student Engagement team, helps freshman adjust to their new way of life on campus. The team later received words of wisdom from none other than Hastings College alum Tom Osborne about the importance of team culture.
RELATED PEOPLE
KSNB Local4
Hastings College football not letting past season define them
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hastings College football team took to Lloyd Wilson Field Monday in preparation for the new fall season. The Broncos only had one win last year, the players are looking to change the narrative with a fresh start. " We are taking the approach that if...
KSNB Local4
Lack of wind doesn’t stop the Grand Island Kite Festival
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - It was a hot one out in Grand Island as kite lovers tried to take their creations to the skies for the second annual Kite Festival. The wind was a bit absent, but that didn’t stop the flyers from saying, “Let’s go fly a kite,” with some even reaching the highest height the wind would carry it.
KSNB Local4
Doniphan Music Festival shows off Nebraskan talent
DONIPHAN, Neb. (KSNB) -The first-ever Doniphan Music Festival was on Saturday. Despite the heat, organizers and volunteers spent their day getting everything set up for a night of live music. Three different musical artists will perform Saturday night, and they’re all from Nebraska. Doniphan Guitarist John Larsen performed first,...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island teens arrested following string of incidents over the weekend
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A group of juveniles kept Grand Island Police busy following two incidents over the weekend. On Friday afternoon, police served a search warrant in the 500 block of West Louise Street in regard to a stolen side-by-side (UTV). While serving the warrant, police discovered two...
Comments / 0