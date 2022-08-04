ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KSNB Local4

Members of Kenesaw’s community celebrating 150 years

It was a hot one out in Grand Island as kite lovers tried to take their creations to the skies for the second annual Kite Festival.
KENESAW, NE
KSNB Local4

First phase of Hastings ‘Quiet Zone’ program may start next spring

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A long-awaited program to reduce the distraction caused by trains in downtown Hastings may get underway next spring. Ben Engel construction submitted the apparent low bid of $540,766.35 for improvements to the downtown railroad crossings at Hastings Avenue and Pine Avenue. A city official said the money for the project would come from a half-cent city sales tax passed in 2018 by Hastings voters.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Hastings Public Schools launches app, aims to improve communication

Lack of wind doesn't stop the Grand Island Kite Festival. It was a hot one out in Grand Island as kite lovers tried to take their creations to the skies for the second annual Kite Festival.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Hastings Aquacourt closes early due to staffing shortages

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hastings Aquacourt closed early for the first time due to a staffing shortages that has plagued their ability to be fully operational this summer. “The only factor was staffing. We have a lot of lifeguards that went back to college, they went back to high school, sports started last week and then we also had a couple guards get sick. Which has been something that we’ve dealt with all year, but it just gets even more critical when we’re this low staffed,” said Jennifer Boeve, Administration and Concessions Manager at Hastings Aquacourt.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

John's Monday Evening Weathercast

The app provides access to the latest HPS news, weekly lunch menus at each school, a district calendar and contact information for all of the district buildings — all at the touch of the fingertips.
KENESAW, NE
Kearney Hub

Pray, paint, polish: Minden church members restore Pioneer Village church

MINDEN — For Linda Nelson, it was practically an act of prayer to scrub off the dirt and beautify the glass windows at the 144-year-old church at Pioneer Village. She was one of 34 members of Westminster United Presbyterian Church who gathered to pray, polish, sand and scrape to give the historic building a facelift July 10.
MINDEN, NE
North Platte Post

Kansas man drowns in Nebraska lake

GENOA, Neb.-Authorities said a Kansas man drowned in a Nebraska lake over the weekend. At around 1:23 p.m. on Saturday, the Nance County Sheriff's Office and Genoa Fire and Rescue responded to the report of a drowning at a private lake south of Genoa. Deputies arrived and were told by...
GENOA, NE
Kearney Hub

Vietnam cost Kearney man him his legs, but not his spirit

KEARNEY — "Diddley" Bertrand lost both legs when he fought in Vietnam 53 years ago, but he is neither resentful nor bitter. “I made it back home. I learned real quick that cards are dealt when you’re born and that’s what you live with. I smile and I look around. I wouldn’t trade places with anyone,” he said.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Hastings College volleyball looking to grow as family in new season

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hastings College volleyball team took the courts Monday to start fall camp as their season begins in just a mere ten days. With some new faces added to the mix, head coach Alexandra Allard hopes her team can have a family like bond on and off the court.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Nebraska Senior Games in full effect in Kearney

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska Senior Games ongoing in Kearney for a 33rd year as day three of the games finished up on Saturday. Cornhole games were hosted at Horizon Middle School with athletes from Nebraska, and some even out of state competing. “I haven’t played in this event...
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Grand Island man sentenced for possession of a firearm by a felon

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A 51-year-old Grand Island man was sentenced to four years of probation for having a firearm. Daniel Harp received his sentence on Friday in federal court in Lincoln. Harp received four years of probation with special conditions and an additional condition of 12 weekends of intermittent confinement for possession of a firearm by a felon. There is no parole in the federal system and was sentenced by U.S. District Judge John Gerrard.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Lack of wind doesn’t stop the Grand Island Kite Festival

The first ever Doniphan Music Festival was held Saturday.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Doniphan Music Festival shows off Nebraskan talent

DONIPHAN, Neb. (KSNB) -The first-ever Doniphan Music Festival was on Saturday. Despite the heat, organizers and volunteers spent their day getting everything set up for a night of live music. Three different musical artists will perform Saturday night, and they’re all from Nebraska. Doniphan Guitarist John Larsen performed first,...
DONIPHAN, NE
NebraskaTV

Two charged following burglaries at Ravenna golf course

RAVENNA, Neb. — Two people have been charged after they allegedly burglarized the Ravenna golf course and stole golf carts. Anthony Epp, 24, of Lexington is charged in Buffalo County Court with three counts of burglary, three counts of criminal mischief, one count of tampering with a witness and one count of willful reckless driving.
RAVENNA, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island man gets probation for federal weapons charge

OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man Friday was sentenced to probation for a federal conviction for Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. According to officials, 51-year-old Daniel Harp received four years of probation with special conditions and an additional condition of 12 weekends of intermittent confinement for possession of a firearm by a felon. There is no parole in the federal system.
GRAND ISLAND, NE

