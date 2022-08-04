Read on www.ksnblocal4.com
Related
KSNB Local4
Members of Kenesaw’s community celebrating 150 years
It was a hot one out in Grand Island as kite lovers tried to take their creations to the skies for the second annual Kite Festival. The first ever Doniphan Music Festival was held Saturday. Hastings Fire and Rescue staying cool amidst high heat. Updated: Aug. 5, 2022 at 9:15...
KSNB Local4
First phase of Hastings ‘Quiet Zone’ program may start next spring
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A long-awaited program to reduce the distraction caused by trains in downtown Hastings may get underway next spring. Ben Engel construction submitted the apparent low bid of $540,766.35 for improvements to the downtown railroad crossings at Hastings Avenue and Pine Avenue. A city official said the money for the project would come from a half-cent city sales tax passed in 2018 by Hastings voters.
KSNB Local4
Hastings Public Schools launches app, aims to improve communication
Lack of wind doesn’t stop the Grand Island Kite Festival. It was a hot one out in Grand Island as kite lovers tried to take their creations to the skies for the second annual Kite Festival. Members of Kenesaw’s community celebrating 150 years. Updated: Aug. 6, 2022 at...
NebraskaTV
2nd annual Kite Festival brings together local and out-of-state kiters for a purpose
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Kite Festival returned with the purpose of getting more people out into the parks. Not for one, but for two years already the kite festival has been filling up Grand Island’s sky with kites of many colors, designs, and unbelievable sizes. Pro-kiter Scott...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSNB Local4
Hastings Aquacourt closes early due to staffing shortages
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hastings Aquacourt closed early for the first time due to a staffing shortages that has plagued their ability to be fully operational this summer. “The only factor was staffing. We have a lot of lifeguards that went back to college, they went back to high school, sports started last week and then we also had a couple guards get sick. Which has been something that we’ve dealt with all year, but it just gets even more critical when we’re this low staffed,” said Jennifer Boeve, Administration and Concessions Manager at Hastings Aquacourt.
KSNB Local4
John's Monday Evening Weathercast
The app provides access to the latest HPS news, weekly lunch menus at each school, a district calendar and contact information for all of the district buildings — all at the touch of the fingertips. Local4 News at Ten Saturday. Lack of wind doesn’t stop the Grand Island Kite...
Kearney Hub
Pray, paint, polish: Minden church members restore Pioneer Village church
MINDEN — For Linda Nelson, it was practically an act of prayer to scrub off the dirt and beautify the glass windows at the 144-year-old church at Pioneer Village. She was one of 34 members of Westminster United Presbyterian Church who gathered to pray, polish, sand and scrape to give the historic building a facelift July 10.
KSNB Local4
Northwest field renovations changing home football locations to start season
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - With fall high school sports quickly approaching, the Grand Island Northwest football team will not be playing games on its home field to start the year. School officials told Local4 News that the renovation project currently underway on the Vikings’ athletic field will not be...
klkntv.com
Nebraska Passport Program: Coney Island acts as a time capsule to early day restaurants
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KLKN)- According to George Kaltrouzos, the owner of Coney Island in Grand Island, the secret to success is easy. “We’ve always stayed the same, 1933 we started. Been here 88 years about to be 89 years next month, just nostalgic,” said Kaltrouzos. Coney Island has...
Kansas man drowns in Nebraska lake
GENOA, Neb.-Authorities said a Kansas man drowned in a Nebraska lake over the weekend. At around 1:23 p.m. on Saturday, the Nance County Sheriff's Office and Genoa Fire and Rescue responded to the report of a drowning at a private lake south of Genoa. Deputies arrived and were told by...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island teens arrested following string of incidents over the weekend
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A group of juveniles kept Grand Island Police busy following two incidents over the weekend. On Friday afternoon, police served a search warrant in the 500 block of West Louise Street in regard to a stolen side-by-side (UTV). While serving the warrant, police discovered two...
Kearney Hub
Vietnam cost Kearney man him his legs, but not his spirit
KEARNEY — "Diddley" Bertrand lost both legs when he fought in Vietnam 53 years ago, but he is neither resentful nor bitter. “I made it back home. I learned real quick that cards are dealt when you’re born and that’s what you live with. I smile and I look around. I wouldn’t trade places with anyone,” he said.
klkntv.com
‘If it’s not a crisis yet, we are headed that way’: 350 York County kids waiting for child care
YORK, Neb. (KLKN) – Parents with young children are having a stressful time finding child care as the staffing shortage drags on. “If it’s not a crisis yet, we are headed that way,” said Lisa Hurley, executive director of the York County Development Corporation. She said over...
KSNB Local4
Hastings College volleyball looking to grow as family in new season
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hastings College volleyball team took the courts Monday to start fall camp as their season begins in just a mere ten days. With some new faces added to the mix, head coach Alexandra Allard hopes her team can have a family like bond on and off the court.
KSNB Local4
Nebraska Senior Games in full effect in Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska Senior Games ongoing in Kearney for a 33rd year as day three of the games finished up on Saturday. Cornhole games were hosted at Horizon Middle School with athletes from Nebraska, and some even out of state competing. “I haven’t played in this event...
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island man sentenced for possession of a firearm by a felon
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A 51-year-old Grand Island man was sentenced to four years of probation for having a firearm. Daniel Harp received his sentence on Friday in federal court in Lincoln. Harp received four years of probation with special conditions and an additional condition of 12 weekends of intermittent confinement for possession of a firearm by a felon. There is no parole in the federal system and was sentenced by U.S. District Judge John Gerrard.
KSNB Local4
Lack of wind doesn’t stop the Grand Island Kite Festival
The first ever Doniphan Music Festival was held Saturday. Hastings Fire and Rescue staying cool amidst high heat. Hastings Fire and Rescue is making sure their firefighters and paramedics are ready for the high heat. Crossroads Mission Avenue providing refuge for the homeless from heat. Updated: Aug. 5, 2022 at...
KSNB Local4
Doniphan Music Festival shows off Nebraskan talent
DONIPHAN, Neb. (KSNB) -The first-ever Doniphan Music Festival was on Saturday. Despite the heat, organizers and volunteers spent their day getting everything set up for a night of live music. Three different musical artists will perform Saturday night, and they’re all from Nebraska. Doniphan Guitarist John Larsen performed first,...
NebraskaTV
Two charged following burglaries at Ravenna golf course
RAVENNA, Neb. — Two people have been charged after they allegedly burglarized the Ravenna golf course and stole golf carts. Anthony Epp, 24, of Lexington is charged in Buffalo County Court with three counts of burglary, three counts of criminal mischief, one count of tampering with a witness and one count of willful reckless driving.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man gets probation for federal weapons charge
OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man Friday was sentenced to probation for a federal conviction for Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. According to officials, 51-year-old Daniel Harp received four years of probation with special conditions and an additional condition of 12 weekends of intermittent confinement for possession of a firearm by a felon. There is no parole in the federal system.
Comments / 0