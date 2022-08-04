ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Vice President Dick Cheney calls Donald Trump a "coward" in latest campaign ad for daughter Liz

By Gina Martinez
CBS News
CBS News
 4 days ago
Guest
3d ago

You look at the country now compared to what it what it was under Trump and say Trump is a coward he did more for this country than either of the Cheney has done for this country. I can’t understand how so many people berate Trump after all the good he did for you. Compare prices now to what they were under Trump.

Reply(11)
10
#VOTEBLUE
3d ago

He should NEVER be allowed near or around the WHITE HOUSE AGAIN!!!!! ------------. GO LIZ CHENEY-------------He has caused so much havoc in DEMOCRACY and OUR CONSTITUTION!!HE SHOULD BE IN PRISON........... ....

Reply(5)
12
Felt Felt
3d ago

from a guy that shot his own hunting partner and obviously had poor parenting skills

Reply
6
MSNBC

Trump melts down as Fox News turns on MAGA, cancels Trump speech for new GOP darling DeSantis

The splintering within Fox News continues as the network ignores a Trump speech to air Ron DeSantis instead. The former President hitting back and reportedly “tracking which hosts he can count on.” MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the devastating shift for Trump and one key Fox moment caught on tape, as a host bristles at polling showing most GOP voters want someone other than Trump in 2024. July 29, 2022.
POLITICO

A spokesperson for Donald Trump is hitting back at an explosive claim made by Liz Cheney at the end of the Jan. 6 select panel's hearing.

Cheney said Donald Trump attempted to contact an unnamed witness and the panel passed the info to the Justice Department. What happened: Taylor Budowich, the director of communications for former President Donald Trump, pushed back on an explosive claim made by Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) near the end of Tuesday's hearing on the Jan. 6 attack — that President Donald Trump attempted to contact a witness in the ongoing investigation.
AOL Corp

Trump rally in North Carolina canceled as former president summoned to court

Former President Donald Trump and a host of Republican personalities have canceled their scheduled appearances Friday in Greensboro. News of the cancellation comes as Axios reports Trump, his son, Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, have been scheduled to testify under oath Friday in an investigation into Trump’s finances.
MSNBC

See Trump's living nightmare on air: Fox News turns on 'Horrible' Trump over Jan. 6

The Rupert Murdoch-owned Wall Street Journal and New York Post are condemning Donald Trump's role on Jan. 6 after new evidence in the final, climactic House hearing, while some voices on Fox News say on air Trump looked "horrible" for his conduct. The developments show evidence moving some people, and a shift within Murdoch's influential empire, while new polling shows Fox viewers ditching Trump for Ron DeSantis. MSNBC anchor Ari Melber reports on the developments and split within the company.
