Bonham, TX

nctc.edu

NCTC, local schools ready for second year of Red River Promise

Administrators and counselors from 13 local high schools and representatives from five universities gathered at North Central Texas College last week for updates and training on the Red River Promise program. The Red River Promise is entering its second year and offers high school students from Cooke and Montague counties,...
GAINESVILLE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Plano ISD names seven new principals

New campus administrative appointments made over the summer were introduced to the Board of Trustees at an Aug. 2 school board meeting. The district has welcomed seven new principal appointees and 34 newly appointed assistant principals.
PLANO, TX
KTEN.com

Smaller school districts embrace armed teachers

(KTEN) — Smaller school districts around Texoma are scheduled to begin a new program for faculty members to carry a firearm on campus to protect students. While schools in larger cities often have their own police departments, many smaller communities can't support the same level of school security. "Whitesboro...
DENISON, TX
KTEN.com

Bonham man battles cavernous hemangioma

BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) — In 2017, Ashley Fondren and James Douglas met each other for the first time at their job in Whitewright. The next year they tied the knot. But just two short years after they wed, their lives began to change. "He started to have his seizures...
BONHAM, TX
sillyamerica.com

Giant Horse Chess Piece in Gainesville, Texas

If you’ve ever driven I-35 between Oklahoma and Texas, you’ve probably seen this roadside attraction. After all, it is just a pawn meant to lure you off the highway: the Giant Horse Chess Piece in Gainesville, Texas. The Giant Horse Chess Piece, also known as the Brick Chess...
GAINESVILLE, TX
KSST Radio

Trading Post for August 5, 2022

Table and 4 chairs, 42 round solid oak, very reasonable make offer also brown leather recliner good condition, make offer, 903 919 3377. For Sale: 6 new pairs of Wolverine steel toed work boots. Never worn, still in boxes.Size 8 1/2 men’s. $50 a pair. Also 4 pairs of Athletic shoes, worn very little, $20 a pair. Call 903-866-2770.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Local Creamery Plano now open on Preston Road

Local Creamery Plano offers ice cream cones, sundaes and more. (Courtesy Local Creamery Plano) Ice cream shop Local Creamery Plano opened July 14 at 5805 Preston Road, Ste. 598, Plano. The shop is locally owned by Lane and Brooke Bauer and serves treats such as ice cream sandwiches, cones and sundaes with vegan and dairy-free options available. On Aug. 6, the business will host a grand opening celebration starting at noon with live music, police cars and fire trucks, face painting, balloon animals and more family-friendly activities. https://www.facebook.com/localcreameryplano.
PLANO, TX
CBS DFW

70 acres burned in Frisco grass fire

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - About 70 acres were burned in a grass fire in Frisco late Tuesday afternoon. The fire happened around 3 p.m. near Legacy Road and Stonebrook Parkway. By about 5:30 p.m., the fire was contained, according to the Frisco Fire Department. Several roads were closed while officials were working the fire. No injuries have been reported.
FRISCO, TX
fox4news.com

Man charged with murder of missing North Texas woman

SHERMAN, Texas - A 31-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a North Texas woman who had been reported missing earlier this week. Brandon Joseph Tom was arrested for the death of Clarice Harrison. He has been charged with murder, aggravated sexual assault, and abandoning/endangering a child.
SHERMAN, TX
sachsenews.com

Drought conditions affect Collin, Dallas counties

With little rain in over a month, almost all the state is experiencing drought conditions. Galen Roberts, assistant director of water resources for the North Texas Municipal Water District, said drought is defined as an “extended period of low precipitation,” but added there are several data points in addition to rainfall totals are considered.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
KTEN.com

Denison firefighters rescue llama stuck in mud

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) – In this blistering summer heat, finding some mud is pretty rare. But Peggy the llama did... and managed to get stuck. “We’ve done horses, done steers, but this is the first llama rescue," said Denison Fire Department Chief Kenneth Jacks. On his daily roundup,...
ketr.org

State Highway 224 near Neylandville to be closed for months starting Friday

If you regularly drive the old back route between Commerce and Greenville, you might want to take an alternate route, starting tomorrow. State Highway 224 is going to be closed at the South Sulphur River bridge starting Friday. That’s immediately northeast of Neylandville, just about halfway between Commerce and Greenville. The bridge over the South Sulphur is going to be demolished and replaced entirely. That stretch of State Highway 224 is going to closed for months. A statement from the Texas Department of Transportation says the project is scheduled to be finished by January 2023. The state has contracted with Sulphur Springs-based Highway 19 Construction for the project, valued at more than $2.6 million. Traffic along State Highway 224 will be routed onto detours during the duration of the project.
GREENVILLE, TX

Community Policy