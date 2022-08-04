ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former NFL star Demaryius Thomas' cause of death revealed

Demaryius Thomas’ cause of death has been revealed just under eight months after his tragic passing. The former NFL star wide receiver died of complications related to a seizure disorder, according to an autopsy report from the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office. The report was obtained by 9NEWS and The Denver Post.
NFL owners meet in Minnesota today to approve sale of Broncos (without Stephen Ross)

It’s been known for a while that the NFL’s team owners will meet today, August 9, in Minnesota. It’s been known for a while that they’ll vote on the purchase of the Denver Broncos by Wal-Mart heirs. It’s been known for a while that, barring something dramatically and completely unexpected, at least 24 owners will approve the transaction, making Rob Walton the richest owner in the league, by far.
Jets Reportedly Meeting With 5-Time Pro Bowl Offensive Lineman

The New York Jets could make a notable signing right before their first preseason game. According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the Jets are bringing in Pro Bowl offensive lineman Duane Brown for a visit. Brown, 36, started his career with the Houston Texans. He spent roughly a...
Tracking the New NFL Uniforms and Helmets for 2022 Season

NFL fans are ready for the 2022 season for one reason. More than a handful of teams will earn alternate uniforms and helmets following the league approving a rule change in 2021. Teams can now wear alternate helmets with their throwback or color rush uniforms, and all players had to be fitted for both helmets before training camp began.
Former NFL QB returns to KY amid flood recovery efforts

Catastrophic flooding in parts of eastern Kentucky has killed at least 37 people, with hundreds still unaccounted for. CNN’s Fredricka Whitfield spoke with former Cleveland Browns quarterback Tim Couch, who is from Kentucky, about his efforts to assist with flood relief and recovery.
