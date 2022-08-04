Read on www.profootballnetwork.com
Attorney urges Goodell to ‘do the right thing’ on Watson
HOUSTON (AP) — A lawyer representing two dozen women who have accused Deshaun Watson of sexual assault or harassment said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has a chance to “do the right thing” now that the league has appealed a six-game suspension for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. “Every...
Former Federal Judge Announces Decision on Deshaun Watson
CLEMSON, S.C. -- Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was accused by 24 women of sexual assault and sexual misconduct in a civil suit filed in March of 2021, has been suspended for six games.
Former NFL star Demaryius Thomas' cause of death revealed
Demaryius Thomas’ cause of death has been revealed just under eight months after his tragic passing. The former NFL star wide receiver died of complications related to a seizure disorder, according to an autopsy report from the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office. The report was obtained by 9NEWS and The Denver Post.
Chiefs Sign WR Coming off Season in USFL
Despite already being loaded at WR, the Chiefs add another one during training camp.
NFL owners meet in Minnesota today to approve sale of Broncos (without Stephen Ross)
It’s been known for a while that the NFL’s team owners will meet today, August 9, in Minnesota. It’s been known for a while that they’ll vote on the purchase of the Denver Broncos by Wal-Mart heirs. It’s been known for a while that, barring something dramatically and completely unexpected, at least 24 owners will approve the transaction, making Rob Walton the richest owner in the league, by far.
Jets Reportedly Meeting With 5-Time Pro Bowl Offensive Lineman
The New York Jets could make a notable signing right before their first preseason game. According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the Jets are bringing in Pro Bowl offensive lineman Duane Brown for a visit. Brown, 36, started his career with the Houston Texans. He spent roughly a...
Dan Campbell Provides Assessment of Backups Quarterbacks
Dan Campbell discusses thought pattern of keeping two or three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster.
Comparing Player Props With ADP and Rankings: Quarterbacks
Using over/under season totals to project fantasy points gives us another set of data to prepare for drafts.
Tracking the New NFL Uniforms and Helmets for 2022 Season
NFL fans are ready for the 2022 season for one reason. More than a handful of teams will earn alternate uniforms and helmets following the league approving a rule change in 2021. Teams can now wear alternate helmets with their throwback or color rush uniforms, and all players had to be fitted for both helmets before training camp began.
Dick Vermeil a coach for Canton
Dick Vermeil’s career will end with him going to the hall of fame in Canton Ohio. Quentin Morris @Quentincmorris Chiefs Focus @Chiefsfocus. Vermeil coached in three different decades and took three different franchises from losing to winning.
Watch: Emotional Moment At Jets Scrimmage Is Going Viral
The New York Jets had their Green & White scrimmage on Saturday ahead of their preseason starting this week. But they made it extra special for one "player" and have gone viral for it. At the end of the scrimmage, the Jets brought on their "new running back" - a...
Former NFL QB returns to KY amid flood recovery efforts
Catastrophic flooding in parts of eastern Kentucky has killed at least 37 people, with hundreds still unaccounted for. CNN’s Fredricka Whitfield spoke with former Cleveland Browns quarterback Tim Couch, who is from Kentucky, about his efforts to assist with flood relief and recovery.
Report: NFL Owners Expected to Approve $4.65 Billion Sale of Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos will soon be under new ownership, according to ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter. The sale will come at a massive $4.65 billion price tag, too. Late Monday night, Schefter reported that NFL owners are expected to approve the sale of the Broncos to the Walton-Penner Group. It’s led by Walmart heir Rob Walton.
