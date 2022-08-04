Nonprofit turns former Charlotte hotel into housing for homeless

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte area Fund has been helping the people of Charlotte for a very long time. Here with more is Nick Wharton, Charlotte area President and Ceo. According to their website, Charlotte Area Fund was founded in 1963 as a poverty-fighting organization and one of the first agencies funded by the North Carolina Fund. When the Economic Opportunity Act was passed in 1964, organizations called Community Action Agencies were formed to fight the War on Poverty at a community level. CAF was designated as the Community Action Agency for Mecklenburg County. Since its inception, CAF has partnered directly with families and communities to ensure that every Mecklenburg County resident has the resources and the support they need to build a pathway out of poverty.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 20 HOURS AGO