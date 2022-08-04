Nonprofit turns former Charlotte hotel into housing for homeless

It's nice to see someone helping the homeless! There are 18,600,000 vacant houses in the US! That's enough for every homeless person to have six! 🤔😳
glad to see some help for these homeless. But what about the people who work their life away to have bare minimum. always paay their bills but their home is falling apart. Because no help for them. Poor but you have not given up. you get no help. we should Only be giving help to people who are working to help themselves. Don't help if no effort is being put in. a home with no electricity but you own your home? your problem. live in a stolen tent and don't work? come live in this newly refurbished studio apartment we will take care of you.
A lovely idea. It makes sense. If a hotel/motel goes out of business. It's still useable. As either a homeless or domestic shelter.
