Seattle, WA

Under the weather: Dry streak comes to an end, but warmth quickly returning

 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
myedmondsnews.com

Scene in Edmonds: Northern lights

Photographer Tom St. John shared his views of the northern lights early Monday morning around 12:30 a.m. from Edmonds. The northern lights, or aurora borealis, occur when solar winds create disturbances in the magnetosphere. This post from Earthsky called it a surprise geomagnetic storm, “with perhaps more geomagnetic storming to come.”
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Tickets on sale for Evergreen State Fair in Monroe

Tickets are on sale for the 2022 Evergreen State Fair, being held Aug. 25-30 and Sept. 1-5 in Monroe. The fair runs from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. (The barns, display hall, 4H building and event center close at 9 p.m.) On the final day, Sept. 5, the fair...
MONROE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Can you name this place in Edmonds?

Can you identify this place in Edmonds, submitted by Chris Walton? Post your answer in the comments below. It’s been 24 years since I lived in Edmonds so taking a stab at it and going to say Anthony’s Homeport?. Library parking lot – flood repair. Both Peter...
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Behind the scenes: A brief history of the Edmonds Theater

Though silent movies had been shown previously at the Odd Fellows Temple, Edmonds’ first movie theater created for that purpose was the Union Theater. Built by Fred Fourtner (who also served as Edmonds’ mayor from 1927-1933 and from 1937-1949), the Union Theater opened its doors in 1916. It was located at 418 Main St. in the Lemley Building, which now houses the Edmonds Bakery.
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Registration now open for Sept. 24 Edmonds Rotary Oktoberfest 5K

Registration is now open for the Saturday, Sept. 24 Edmonds Rotary Oktoberfest 5K family run/walk, sponsored by Dewar Properties. This year, for the first time, the city has allowed the run — which starts at 10 a.m. — to take place on closed city streets. For a map of the route and to register, go to edmondsoktoberfest.com/fun-run.
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Donate a bike to families in need

O you have a bike or bikes that you’d like to donate for a good cause?. The Edmonds Toy Shop, now part of the Edmonds Food Bank, is collecting adult and children’s bicycles. The bikes will then be donated to young children and teenagers of families in need who are food bank customers.
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds Kind of Play: Help for families counting the days to kindergarten

On the way out of the Lynnwood Library, after picking up another round of holds, there was an adorable flier with a cartoon space shuttle and brightly-colored planets flying out of a wide open book that read “Countdown to Kindergarten: 100 Essential Picture Books.” Now the time leading up to kindergarten looks a bit different today than it did when my kids started, mainly because the Edmonds School District now offers Kindergarten Jump Start, a pre-kindergarten, transitional program that happens at each district elementary school.
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Ideas welcome for Civic Park public art project; meet with artist Aug. 11

You’re invited to participate in the design process for public art at the new Civic Park, including a meeting with the artist from 5-6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11. The Edmonds Art Commission notes that Clark Wiegman, the artist crafting the artwork, is looking for your ideas: “…images and sounds of native animals and plants of the Pacific Northwest that you see, hear, think about and/or love.”
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Veterans panel discussion, lunch at Edmonds Food Bank Aug. 10

The Edmonds Food Bank and Operation Military Family are partnering to present a panel discussion of Snohomish County veterans services on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at the food bank, 828 Caspers St. L100. Speakers include Lori Tiffin of the YWCA, Shawnlee Baza from the State Department of Veterans Affairs and James...
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Irish dance school hosting free open house in Edmonds Aug. 30

The Carroll-Henderson School of Irish Dancing in Edmonds will host a free open house on Tuesday, Aug. 30, and invites children ages 3-10 “to hop, leap, and spin around the dancing floor while celebrating the end of the summer.”. Open house time for 3- to 5-year-olds is 5-5:30 p.m....
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Proposed 2022-23 budget focus of Edmonds School Board’s Aug. 9 meeting

The Edmonds School District Board of Directors at its Tuesday, Aug. 9 business meeting is set to hold a second reading of the district’s proposed 2022-23 budget. According to the district’s Executive Director of Business and Finance Lydia Sellie, the total planned expenditures for the upcoming year are roughly $397 million. The proposed budget includes approximately $3.3 million for the Associated Student Body fund, $52 million for the capital projects fund and $3.8 million for the transportation vehicle fund.
EDMONDS, WA

