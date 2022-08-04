ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pay Up! Judge Reaffirms Kevin Spacey’s $31 Million Judgement from “House of Cards” Producer

By Roger Friedman
Showbiz411
 4 days ago
Kevin Spacey has lost his bid to overturn a $31 million arbitration award he was ordered to pay House of Cards producer MRC for sexual misconduct involving young crewmembers behind the scenes of the Netflix series. Spacey was dropped from the Netflix series during its sixth season after allegations surfaced that he preyed on young men. The dispute was sent to arbitration, where an arbitrator found that the actor breached his contract by violating anti-harassment policies and failing to provide services “in a professional manner.” The arbitrator also found that Spacey wasn’t entitled to be paid for the remainder of his...
