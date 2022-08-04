ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Shocking Bigfoot Sightings: Washington’s 707 Leads US. Seen Him?

By Brian Stephenson
News Talk KIT
News Talk KIT
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on newstalkkit.com

Comments / 0

Related
AccuWeather

US gets first Winter Storm Warning of the season

Close to a foot of snow could fall in this area as it undergoes the first Winter Storm Warning of the season for the U.S. While much of the United States is kicking off this weekend with heavy rain, extreme heat and even tornadoes, one area will experience the country's first winter storm warning of the season.
ALASKA STATE
News Talk KIT

News Talk KIT

Yakima, WA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1280 AM 99.3 FM KIT has the best news coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy