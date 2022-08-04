WASHBURN COUNTY -- Rails on Trails has installed a new Spooner City Park Trailhead, according to a submitted press release from Rails on Trails to DrydenWire.com Monday. We in Washburn County are so fortunate to have these recreational trails in our backyard for our community, visitors, and youth to enjoy all year long for hiking, biking, skiing, and snowshoeing. It's great to have a place our middle school and high school nordic ski, mountain bike, and cross country running teams can call home.

WASHBURN COUNTY, WI ・ 20 HOURS AGO