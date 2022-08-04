Read on drydenwire.com
Cumberland Police Issue Latest Update On High-Speed Chase
BARRON/POLK COUNTY - The Cumberland Police Department has issued the following updated press release regarding the high-speed chase over the weekend. On August 6, 2022, at approximately 12:08 am, Polk County notified Barron County of a vehicle pursuit traveling into Barron County on US 63. A Turtle Lake Officer attempted to use a tire deflation device to flatten the tires but the operator of the vehicle was able to swerve around the tire deflation device.
UPDATE: Suspect In Custody Following High-Speed Chase
BARRON/POLK COUNTY -- One person is in custody and authorities are searching for another following a high-speed chase that occurred shortly after midnight Sunday morning that started in Polk County and ended in Barron County, according to a press release from the Cumberland Police Department. Press Release. On 8/6/2022 around...
Court Sentences Man On Convictions From 2019 K9 Meth Bust
POLK COUNTY -- The Court has sentenced Jacob McPheeters on convictions for a 2019 Meth bust in Polk County that led to the seizure of 276 grams of methamphetamine. McPheeters was arrested in November 2019 along with Samantha Leuthard during an investigation into a possible stolen vehicle McPheeters and Leuthard were stopped by law enforcement while traveling in a truck that was identified as stolen out of Minnesota.
Man arrested after authorities respond to disturbance in Barron County
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A man has been arrested after authorities responded to a disturbance at a home in Barron County Wednesday. According to a media release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, on Aug. 3 at 8:31 a.m., the Barron County Sheriff’s Department responded to a home north of New Auburn for a person with a knife causing a disturbance and destroying a trailer home on the property.
Mike Schafer Will Join Ben & Fitzy On This Week's 'Positive Tuesday' Show!
SPOONER, WI -- DrydenWire Founder Ben Dryden and Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald will be joined by Spooner Health CEO Mike Schafer on this week's "Positive Tuesday W/ Ben & Fitzy" show. Discussion to include last week's show, the recent Spooner Golf Fundraiser (which Mike, Ben, & Fitzy attended), updates,...
UPDATE: Ladysmith Police Cancel Missing Endangered Person Alert; Person Found Safe
RUSK COUNTY -- The Ladysmith Police Department via the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network has issued a Missing Endangered Person Alert for Grace Ashlyn. Ashlyn was last seen on Friday, August 5, 2022, and has not been heard from since. There is a concern for her welfare and anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact Rusk County Dispatch Center (715) 532-2200.
14 Year-Old Boy Dies In Bayfield County Drowning
BAYFIELD COUNTY, Wis. — On Wednesday a boy went under the water and drowned in Wisconsin, according to the Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office. It happened around 3:30 p.m. at Deep Lake, Town of Hughes, Wisconsin. It was reported that a 14 year-old boy was swimming in the middle...
Driver injured from early morning car incident in Carlton County
On Sunday, August 7, 2022, at 4:02 A.M. Carlton County Sheriff’s Office and Fire responded to an incident in Wrenshall Township. A 2017 Nissan Sentra was traveling East on Highway 23 near milepost 324 when it exited the roadway to the left and collided with some trees. The driver of the vehicle was a 23-year-old male.
Man Sentenced On Convictions From Double Fatal Alcohol-Related Crash Incident
POLK COUNTY -- The Court has sentenced Christopher Platzer for convictions from a double fatal alcohol-related crash incident that occurred in Polk County in July 2020. The fatal crash involved two GMC pickup trucks that collided nearly head-on. A man and a woman, identified as Scott L. Brust, and Lisa M. Swanson of rural Cushing, WI, succumbed to injuries sustained during the crash and passed away at the crash scene.
Pie Social At The Frederic Soo Line Depot Aug. 20
FREDERIC -- The Frederic Area Historical Society will be serving pie, ice cream and refreshments at the 1901 Frederic Soo Line Depot from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20. The pie and ice cream social is one of two annual fundraisers that help to fund the operation of the Frederic Area Museum and keep Frederic’s history alive.
Rails On Trails Installs New Spooner City Park Trailhead
WASHBURN COUNTY -- Rails on Trails has installed a new Spooner City Park Trailhead, according to a submitted press release from Rails on Trails to DrydenWire.com Monday. We in Washburn County are so fortunate to have these recreational trails in our backyard for our community, visitors, and youth to enjoy all year long for hiking, biking, skiing, and snowshoeing. It's great to have a place our middle school and high school nordic ski, mountain bike, and cross country running teams can call home.
Person Arrested After Causing Standoff in New Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. – A 35-year-old man is in custody after he caused a standoff with police in Gary New Duluth Saturday morning. Duluth Police say officers responded to a domestic assault call on the 100 block of 96th Avenue West around 8:35 a.m. on August 6. When officers arrived,...
Here Are The Most Crime-Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022
From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
Rice Lake woman involved in hit and run has been identified, charged
DULUTH, MN -- The Rice Lake woman involved in a hit and run that injured three people last Saturday, has been charged with multiple felonies. Police said it happened around 12:15 a.m. Saturday, July 30, near 5th Ave E. and 4th Street in the Central Hillside neighborhood. When officers arrived,...
Now I Understand Why Some People in Duluth + Superior Area Quit Riding Motorcycles
My truck has been in the shop for a couple of days and that means my only mode of travel is the motorcycle, a big bummer, I know. As much as I like riding my bike, the last two days have been a true test of my riding skills. I...
Historic Duluth Chinese Restaurant Closing End Of August
One of Duluth's favorite Chinese restaurants with historic ties is set to close at the end of the month. Its roots go all the way back to the 1950s with several notable events happening in its past. Huie's Chopsticks Inn will be closing on September 1st. The last day of...
