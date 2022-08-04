ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

GROW La Crosse event gives people opportunity to learn about gardening

By Alexia Walz
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 4 days ago
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — GROW La Crosse is giving families the perfect opportunity to embrace your green thumbs.

The nonprofit organization will host the Great GROW Get Together from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Aug. 25 at Myrick Park. The event will feature music, carnival games and food.

GROW’s mission is to help improve garden education for kids.

Garden education can lead to lifelong benefits, said Bonnie Martin, the organization’s outreach and communication coordinator.

“When youth have hands-on experiences in growing, preparing, harvesting produce and healthy foods, they’re much more likely to incorporate those things into their diets for their entire lives,” Martin

Local chefs will make food for the event with recipes from the Kids Cooking Challenge.

Tickets and more information about the nonprofit organization are available at GROW’s website.

