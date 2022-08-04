ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Police Seek Break in 2021 Case – Luis Arroyo, 38, Shot to Death in Emerald Hills

 4 days ago
The crime scene in Emerald Hills. Courtesy OnScene.TV

Authorities called for tips Thursday regarding a man’s unsolved homicide in Emerald Hills one year ago.

Patrol officers responding to a report of gunfire shortly before 2:30 a.m. on July 26, 2021, found Luis Arroyo, 38, of San Diego suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body.

Paramedics arrived at the parking lot at the Emerald Hills park, in the 5600 block of Bethune Court, and took Arroyo to a hospital. Doctors there pronounced him dead.

“Investigators are still trying to determine what led to the shooting and are still in the process of looking for witnesses and information regarding the shooting,” according to a statement released Thursday by San Diego County Crime Stoppers.

San Diego police have not publicly identified any suspects in Arroyo’s killing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or sdcrimestoppers.org.

– City News Service

Times of San Diego

Man, 59, Critically Injured in Ramona Shooting

A 59-year-old man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being shot in Ramona, authorities said Friday. San Diego County Sheriff’s deputies found the man with gunshot wounds to his upper body in the 1800 block of La Brea Street, near Pickford Street, around 7 p.m. Thursday. Paramedics transported him...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
