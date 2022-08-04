ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, OH

WHS boys, girls second at Sharp Memorial

By Wilmington News Journal
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Kiwanis welcome Girls State rep

The Wilmington Kiwanis Club at their Thursday, August 4 meeting welcomed Buckeye Girls State Representative Adriana Benitez as guest speaker. Adriana spoke about her experience and her duties at Buckeye Girls State, where she was elected to the Board of Elections and appointed Director of Environmental Services. Adriana will be a senior this fall at Wilmington High School.
WILMINGTON, OH
1st Battle of the Bands a success

WILMINGTON — The crowd was large and the rain held off as Clinton, Fayette and Highland counties joined forces to host the inaugural Tri-County Battle of the Bands Friday night on Sugartree Street in downtown Wilmington. The free event’s venue will rotate yearly between the three counties. Executive...
WILMINGTON, OH
Clinton County marriage licenses issued in July

WILMINGTON — Below is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations. The following people received a marriage license in July:. • Jeramey Michael Breen, 37, who works in construction, and Kelli Dawn Mann,...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
BRITAIN-McBEE ENGAGEMENT

Brook Britain of New Vienna and Robert McBee of New Vienna are thrilled to announce their engagement and upcoming marriage. They are to be wed this September at Snow Hill Country Club and Golf Course. Brook is a 2018 graduate of Clinton-Massie High School and is attending Stratford University, Business...
NEW VIENNA, OH
All 11 records broken at Ohio State Fair 2022 Sale of Champions; totals $676,500

COLUMBUS – For the first time in its history, the Ohio State Fair Sale of Champions livestock auction, held this afternoon in the WCOL Celeste Center, shattered historical records, totaling $676,500. Over half of a million dollars will be donated from the Sale to the Youth Reserve Program, according to a Sunday news release from the fair.
OHIO STATE
English Club inducts officers

English Club met on August 5 at McCoy’s party house with 20 members in attendance. Our hosts Donna Barnhart and Carolyn Horan decorated the tables with a British flair, and we were served shepherd’s pie family style. Beth Mitchell, guest speaker from the Clinton County Genealogy Center, shared...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
Freda Edwards: Rural route carrier extraordinaire

Freda Edwards recently retired after nearly 45 years as a News Journal rural route carrier. But due to the Great Blizzard of 1978, she almost quit shortly after she started the daily deliveries. “Being on back roads and everything, it was terrifying to me. I was ready to quit then...
SABINA, OH
Monday update #2: More details on air park incident in which 1 person died, 8 firefighters treated

WILMINGTON — One person died in the incident Sunday at the Wilmington Air Park in which an automatic fire suppression system deployed a huge mass of foam just before 2 p.m. Tim Law, 55, an employee of Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services (AMES) where he was a production supervisor in the Heavy Maintenance Department, died in the incident. He was an employee there for one and a half years.
WILMINGTON, OH
