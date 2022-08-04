WHS boys, girls second at Sharp Memorial

Read on www.wnewsj.com
wnewsj.com
Goshen tops SBAAC girls field; CM, WHS tie for 3rd
GOSHEN — Golfers from Wilmington and Clinton-Massie tied for third Monday in the SBAAC Girls Golf Preseason 18 hole tournament at Eagles Nest Golf Course. The county teams shot 491 with East Clinton sixth with 518. Blanchester played but had only two golfers. Goshen won the tournament with a...
wnewsj.com
WHS tennis drops close one in opener 3-2
WILMINGTON — On a hot, breezy day, the Wilmington High School tennis team opened its season Monday with a 3-2 loss to Talawanda on the WHS courts. “I was able to see lots of good things by all of our new players, which is very encouraging,” WHS head coach Doug Cooper said.
wnewsj.com
26th Habitat for Humanity golf outing Aug. 19 at Majestic
Habitat for Humanity of Clinton County is hosting its 26th annual golf outing Aug. 19 at Majestic Springs Golf Club on Todd’s Fork Road. A luncheon starts at 11 a.m., with tee-off at noon. Prizes will be awarded to the three teams with the lowest scores, and the team...
wnewsj.com
Steed shoots 82 as Falcons top Beavers at SHCC
GREEN TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie stopped Beavercreek 352 to 371 Monday in an 18-hole non-league boys golf match at Snow Hill Country Club. Andy Steed led the Falcons with an 82. Luke Grilliot of Beavercreek was match medalist with an 81. “We have a lot to work on to get...
wnewsj.com
Kiwanis welcome Girls State rep
The Wilmington Kiwanis Club at their Thursday, August 4 meeting welcomed Buckeye Girls State Representative Adriana Benitez as guest speaker. Adriana spoke about her experience and her duties at Buckeye Girls State, where she was elected to the Board of Elections and appointed Director of Environmental Services. Adriana will be a senior this fall at Wilmington High School.
wnewsj.com
1st Battle of the Bands a success
WILMINGTON — The crowd was large and the rain held off as Clinton, Fayette and Highland counties joined forces to host the inaugural Tri-County Battle of the Bands Friday night on Sugartree Street in downtown Wilmington. The free event’s venue will rotate yearly between the three counties. Executive...
wnewsj.com
Clinton County marriage licenses issued in July
WILMINGTON — Below is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations. The following people received a marriage license in July:. • Jeramey Michael Breen, 37, who works in construction, and Kelli Dawn Mann,...
wnewsj.com
BRITAIN-McBEE ENGAGEMENT
Brook Britain of New Vienna and Robert McBee of New Vienna are thrilled to announce their engagement and upcoming marriage. They are to be wed this September at Snow Hill Country Club and Golf Course. Brook is a 2018 graduate of Clinton-Massie High School and is attending Stratford University, Business...
wnewsj.com
All 11 records broken at Ohio State Fair 2022 Sale of Champions; totals $676,500
COLUMBUS – For the first time in its history, the Ohio State Fair Sale of Champions livestock auction, held this afternoon in the WCOL Celeste Center, shattered historical records, totaling $676,500. Over half of a million dollars will be donated from the Sale to the Youth Reserve Program, according to a Sunday news release from the fair.
wnewsj.com
English Club inducts officers
English Club met on August 5 at McCoy’s party house with 20 members in attendance. Our hosts Donna Barnhart and Carolyn Horan decorated the tables with a British flair, and we were served shepherd’s pie family style. Beth Mitchell, guest speaker from the Clinton County Genealogy Center, shared...
wnewsj.com
Freda Edwards: Rural route carrier extraordinaire
Freda Edwards recently retired after nearly 45 years as a News Journal rural route carrier. But due to the Great Blizzard of 1978, she almost quit shortly after she started the daily deliveries. “Being on back roads and everything, it was terrifying to me. I was ready to quit then...
wnewsj.com
Monday update #2: More details on air park incident in which 1 person died, 8 firefighters treated
WILMINGTON — One person died in the incident Sunday at the Wilmington Air Park in which an automatic fire suppression system deployed a huge mass of foam just before 2 p.m. Tim Law, 55, an employee of Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services (AMES) where he was a production supervisor in the Heavy Maintenance Department, died in the incident. He was an employee there for one and a half years.
wnewsj.com
Fire suppression foam at Wilmington Air Park blankets hangar, many first responders
WILMINGTON — An apparent malfunction of an automatic fire suppression system utilizing foam caused some scary moments and a mammoth mess Sunday afternoon at the Wilmington Air Park. Details are sketchy as the scene remains active cleaning the foam out of the hangar in which the foam dropped. A...
