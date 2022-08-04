4 dead at 2 different crime scenes 3 blocks apart in Laurel, Nebraska authorities say

Read on www.kpvi.com
Nebraska town 'a little less on edge' but still reeling after quadruple homicide
LAUREL — In this community of about 1,000 people surrounded by rolling hills and expansive farmland, it isn't unusual for people to leave their doors unlocked or their keys in the ignition of their vehicles while they run into one of the dozen or so shops on the city's main street.
Suspect in Laurel, Nebraska charged with four counts of first-degree murder
LAUREL, NEB. — More than 24 hours after four people were found dead at two different crime scenes in the 1,000-person town of Laurel, a 42-year-old resident was charged on Friday with 10 felonies including four counts of first-degree murder. According to the Lincoln Journal Star, an affidavit for...
Col. Sonya Morrison installed as first female commander of 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY — The timing couldn't have been much better. Twenty-nine years and one day after she first enlisted with the U.S. armed forces, Col. Sonya Morrison obtained the highest rank of her career on Saturday when she was officially installed as the first female commander of the Iowa Air National Guard's 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City .
