ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Comments / 0

Related
buzznicked.com

Rare Kitten Born With ‘Two Faces’ Grows Up To Be The Most Adorable Cat Ever

Usually when someone is two-faced, we hold it against them. There’s even a super-villain named two-face who has been fighting Batman for years. Well there is nothing evil or villainous about this two-faced ball of fur. Meet Narnia, he is a two-toned cat who was born in 2017. Professional animal photographer Jean-Michel Labat shared photographs of Narnia and the pictures made headlines all over the internet. Well almost two years later we were wondering what this incredibly unique cat looks like today and our jaws hit the floor as soon as we found out. Narnia is all grown up and even more beautiful than ever. The circumstances that caused this rare phenomenon are the result of feline chimera. The cells contain two types of DNA caused from two embryos fusing together. The result is this beautiful fur pattern you see in Narnia.
ANIMALS
goodshomedesign.com

How to Grow Hydrangeas from Cuttings

Every hydrangea lover knows there’s always room for more hydrangeas in your garden. And if you’re really short on space, you probably have friends who’d love replicas of your favorite hydrangea for their own garden. With proper timing and basic propagation techniques, you can grow new hydrangeas from simple stem cuttings. Just follow these steps to multiply your hydrangeas and their breathtaking blooms:
GARDENING
Taste Of Home

Why Are My Hydrangeas Not Blooming?

Hydrangeas have some of the most gorgeous blooms around. Just ask anyone growing these large puffy flowers in shades of blue, pink, creamy white and pale lime green. But sometimes, those pretty blooms won’t show up even if you’re caring for your hydrangeas perfectly. Does your hydrangea have...
GARDENING
RadarOnline

Inside The Shocking Secrets & Romantic Rendezvous Hidden Within Marilyn Monroe's 'Little Red Diary'

America’s troubled sex symbol drew a target on her own beautiful back! Marilyn Monroe knew too many shocking secrets about too many powerful and dangerous people – and had a bad habit of writing them down in a “little red diary.”President John F. Kennedy, his brother Robert, top mobster Sam “Momo” Giancana, Frank Sinatra’s Rat Pack, and a Hollywood who’s who all had good reason to get nervous when the dangerous dish threatened to go public – and all had good reasons for wanting her luscious lips zipped at any cost. Hollywood insiders weren’t surprised when she turned up naked...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#New Zealand Dollars#Pickle#Australian#The Michael Lett Gallery#Mcdonald
GreenMatters

The Environmental Pros and Cons of Covering Your Yard With Fake Grass

With the recent water contingency efforts throughout Texas, California, and other U.S. states, as well as the ongoing decline of pollinators such as bees, you've likely heard environmentalists shame homeowners who meticulously maintain their lawns. But evidently, environmentalists aren't particularly pleased with those who opt for fake grass, either. Although...
ENVIRONMENT
SFGate

Let's Peek Inside Brad Pitt's Extensive Property Portfolio

Brad Pitt is known for his award-winning performances, romantic entanglements, and an affinity for architecture. In fact, the actor’s reported love of all things design is evident in his extensive property portfolio. Most recently, he picked up a century-old coastal estate in Carmel, CA, for $40 million. This jaw-dropping...
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Instagram
Loudwire

Roger Waters Explains Opening Warning Statement at Start of Current Concerts

Former Pink Floyd bassist/singer Roger Waters is as outspokenly political and he is musically talented, so it’s no shock that each performance on his current “This Is Not a Drill” tour begins with the following emphatic warning: “If you’re one of those ‘I love Pink Floyd, but I can’t stand Roger’s politics’ people, you might do well to fuck off to the bar right now. Thank you, and please enjoy the show.”
MUSIC
The Independent

Expert tips for creating a balcony garden as a beginner

Got yourself a balcony garden, but not sure where to start?There’s lots to consider as a beginner balcony gardener, agrees Ellen Mary, gardening influencer and co-host of The Plant Based Podcast (theplantbasedpodcast.net) – whose new book, How To Grow A Garden, has a big focus on small spaces and balconies. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ellen Mary (@ellenmarygardening)She shares the following balcony gardening tips for beginners…What are the best balcony plants for beginners?“The best plants for a beginner...
GARDENING
Ultimate Classic Rock

Gary Numan Recalls Wrecking His Own Career

Gary Numan identified the moment he’d wrecked his own career, but laughed about it taking longer than he’d expected to recover from the damage. He’d struggled with an undiagnosed developmental disorder since his early teens, and by his own admission it took him years to learn “how to be a famous person.” Looking back, he said he’d reached a point in 1981 when he felt he just couldn’t continue, and announced a series of farewell shows.
MUSIC
tornadopix.com

Bowline Garden / Rankinfraser . Landscape Architecture

Text description provided by the architects. The Bowline is a new active travel trail and elevated linear park with views that reuse the Bowling Viaduct and a terraced swing bridge. The elevated travel route removes the dangerous road crossing on the A814, creating a new off-road section of National Ring Road 7 that connects Glasgow to Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park.
TRAVEL
Phys.org

Which ornamental plants perform best for pollinators?

Guides suggest some species are better than others for pollinators, but when you get to the plant nursery you're confronted by half a dozen cultivars of the same species. How do you pick between them?. Many gardeners want to make a home for wildlife in their garden, and there are...
GARDENING
CraftBits

DIY Hydrangea Cottage Garden Wreath

This craft tutorial shows you how to take Dollar tree items and turn them into a lush garden wreath. perfect for Farmhouse or cottage decor. 2 bunches of the pale pink and 2 bunches of the mauve hydrangea bunches from Dollar Tree. Dollar Tree spikey flowers. Pre-Made Bows. Instructions. I...
GARDENING

Comments / 0

Community Policy