Legend Says This Grave at a Chicago Cemetery Will Show You of Your Death

Brookfield Zoo’s annual ZooBrew: If you like beers and zoos, this is the event for youJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Terrace 16 at Trump Tower in Chicago is my Favorite Rooftop LoungeChicago Food KingChicago, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Was Ghost Hunter Attacked By Dillinger’s Ghost in Chicago Jail?
It's not common to be physically attacked when you're ghost hunting. It's even wilder to think that the attack might have come by the ghost of a famous gangster, but that's exactly what one investigator had happen when he was exploring an Illinois jail. A major YouTube channel named Truly...
Hundreds gather for 40 Plus Double Dutch Club event on South Side
CHICAGO — What began as a way to bring happiness back into a Chicago woman’s life is now a nationwide club. On the South Side of Chicago, more than 600 women from 40 to nearly 90 years young descended on the House of Hope on Saturday to show off their moves. 40 Plus Double Dutch Club […]
Austin Weekly News
After outrage, West Side mural removed
A mural recently unveiled at 5908 W. Chicago Ave., in Austin has been removed. The mural was a collaboration between the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) and the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH), as part of the city’s Vax-Chi-Nation program that encourages community members to get vaccinated.
wdrb.com
Sam Gooden, founding member of The Impressions, has died
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Sam Gooden, one of the founding members of the Chicago soul group The Impressions and a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, has died. He was 87. His daughter Gina Griffin, says he died Thursday in his hometown of Chattanooga, Tennessee. Gooden, along with Curtis Mayfield, Jerry Butler and Richard and Arthur Brooks, formed the group in Chicago. Their first hit was “For Your Precious Love.” Led by Mayfield's lead tenor voice, the group had a string of hits including “Gypsy Woman,” “Keep On Pushing,” “People Get Ready,” “It's All Right,” and “We're a Winner.”
Herd of goats captured in Chicago suburb; family of pigs still on the run
WAYNE, Ill. - A family of pigs is on the run in suburban Wayne!. According to the Wayne Police Department, the pigs have been roaming in a western portion of Wayne — around Army Trail Road near Robin Lane. Police believe the pigs have been loose for about a...
Mochinut Looks to Open New Site in Wheeling Next Year
The new Mochi donut store could open sometime in Spring 2023
CNN honors Maywood woman helping underserved families with autistic children in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Maywood woman is a CNN hero. The network honored Debra Vines for helping thousands of underserved families in the Chicago area who have a child with autism.After struggling to raise her son Jason who was diagnosed with autism at 18 months, she founded the Answer Incorporated in Forest Park to help others.We've done several stories on her organization over the years. Vines seeks to provide services and answers for families.Many of those who Vines supports are from Black and Brown communities – a demographic known to face hurdles in the diagnosis and treatment of autism.
Large dogs seek forever homes in Chicago area as shelters fill up
Calling all dog lovers! Your help is needed to save lives in our area!
75,000 rubber ducks go for swim in Chicago River in annual Ducky Derby
CHICAGO (CBS)-- More than 75,000 rubber ducks took a splash into the Chicago River on Thursday afternoon, as the annual Ducky Derby had its biggest year ever.The Ducky Derby raises money for Special Olympics Illinois, with rubber ducks racing along the river for prizes including a new car, a Caribbean cruise, tickets to the Windy City Smokehouse, and more.People can adopt rubber ducks ahead of the race, and this year's Ducky Derby raised more than $330,000 for Special Olympics Illinois. The 75,000 ducks released was the most ever in Ducky Derby history.Special Olympics Illinois athlete Kyle Tuckey was the this year's Ducky Derby Ambassador. "It is a life changing experience," Tuckey said. "It's made me who I am today."
New 'first class' theatre at Wheeling Town Center hopes to draw back in-person crowds
CHICAGO (CBS) – If you're looking to get out of the heat this weekend and near the Northwest suburbs, there's a new movie theatre in Wheeling that aims to provide air conditioning, the latest releases and more.When CBS 2's Marie Saavedra heard the entertainment company Cinergy was rolling out the red carpet for its new theatre, she wondered about the major investment since many people still aren't going to the movies like they used to.But the company is willing to bet they will, as long as the studios start giving them more films that more of us want to see.The...
CHICAGO READER
Walking with the dead
When Anne Ford interviewed Adam Selzer for the Reader in 2014, it was all about his job as a ghost tour leader. You didn’t have to read between the lines to sense that it wasn’t the perfect gig for a truth-seeking research glutton. “No matter how skeptical I...
Jeremy Allen White, Star of Chicago-Based ‘The Bear' Has Some Choice Words About Our Pizza
He may play a Chicago chef on television, but off-camera, he'd really just prefer a New York slice. In a profile for InStyle magazine, Jeremy Allen White, star of The Bear -- an FX show, set in Chicago about a chef who must leave his 5-star kitchen to take over his family's famed-but-failing Italian Beef shop -- did not hold back about his regional food preferences.
Multiple cars hit by party bus in Northalsted neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS) -- People on Chicago's North Side were forced to run for safety as an out-of-control party bus sideswiped a string of cars Saturday. A witness captured the whole thing on camera. It turned into a chaotic situation very quickly at Addison and Broadway just before 3 p.m. Witnesses say a party bus came zooming down Broadway, hitting several cars. According to the Chicago Police Department, the bus was heading southbound on Broadway when it sideswiped 13 vehicles. Vehicles sustained damage ranging from broken rear windows to scrapes along sides to bumper damaage and flat tires. Video shows "Black Label" on the...
fox32chicago.com
New POP! Heights park coming to Roseland on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A new park is coming to a far South Side neighborhood thanks to a $500,000 grant from Chicago’s Public Outdoor Plaza Program (POP!). Check out what the POP! Heights Park in Roseland will look like when it opens this fall along the South Halstead Corridor. Nearly 22,000...
hhhistory.com
The Eastland Disaster -- The Ship That Capsized Without Leaving the Dock
Imagine yourself as a recent Polish immigrant. It is July 24, 1915. Your husband, Karol, immigrated to America two years earlier and you and baby Stefan joined him a year later after he landed a well-paying job at Western Electric in Cicero, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. Karol has raved about Western Electric’s annual employee picnic that he attended last year while you and baby Stefan were en route to America. Today, you’ll attend this year’s picnic as a family of three.
Village of Lynwood Hosts Annual Festival
Jada D. Curry -Village President of Lynwood, Illinois- will be joined by hundreds of residents, regional and local elected officials, and business leaders in participating in one of the most highly anticipated summer events that southern Cook County offers, “The Lynwood Fest.”. The summer music festival comes as a...
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Try this neighborhood favorite burger from a gas station
Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. Rogers Park Residents Raving About Burger Bite, A New Diner Connected To A Neighborhood Gas Station: “Who’d ever think a burger joint inside a gas station could serve up this kind of food?” one reviewer said. “These burgers are worth keeping in our neighborhood.”
wlsam.com
Pritzker vs. Bailey: Is Chicago a “Hell Hole” or a City on the Rise?
John Howell is joined by David Greising, President and CEO of the Better Government Association. They discuss Darren Bailey and J.B. Pritzker’s very different views on Chicago, and what this means for both the city and their campaigns.
Former Quad City Meteorologist Goes Viral After Learning His Weather Map is Interactive On-Air
Former Quad City meteorologist and heartthrob, Greg Dutra, has gone viral online after sharing a clip from his morning broadcast where he found out his new display was touch screen. During the clip, Dutra is using his hand to describe the wind coming off of Lake Michigan (he's on ABC...
fox32chicago.com
Mega Millions Jackpot: Illinois winner's identity still a mystery
CHICAGO - A ticketholder in Illinois won the $1.3 billion Mega Millions jackpot almost one week ago, but has so far remained anonymous. The winning ticket was sold at the Speedy Café Speedway gas station on East Touhy Avenue in Des Plaines, Illinois. The winning numbers were listed as 13, 36, 45, 57, 67 and the gold Mega ball was 14. The Megaplier was 2X.
