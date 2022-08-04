Autopsy: Family killed at Iowa park shot, stabbed, strangled

Read on www.4029tv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Teen fatally shoots three siblings in Alaska before allegedly dying by suicide
An Alaska teenager reportedly killed three of his siblings and then turned the gun on himself.Alaska State Troopers said on Thursday that the unidentified 15-year-old opened fire and fatally shot the children at their home in Fairbanks, a city 360 miles north of Anchorage.Around 4.10pm on 16 July, neighbors notified authorities of shots being fired in the Skyridge Drive Subdivision residence.Troopers found four dead children aged five, eight, 15 and 17, and three uninjured children under the age of seven at the home. Authorities confirmed to CBS that all the children, including the suspect, were siblings.The parents were...
Autopsy reveals gruesome causes of death for family killed while camping at Iowa park
Authorities have determined the gruesome causes of death for a family killed while camping at an Iowa park. Autopsy results released on Thursday revealed that Tyler Schmidt and Sarah Schmidt, both 42, and their six-year-old daughter Lula were shot, stabbed and/or strangled inside their tent at the Maquoketa Caves State Park in Jackson County on 22 July, the Associated Press reported. Mr Schmidt was shot and stabbed while his wife died of stab injuries. Lula died from a gunshot wound and strangulation. Their deaths have been ruled homicides, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said in a statement....
Michigan prosecutors say accused Oxford High shooter's parents exposed him to chaotic home life
Michigan prosecutors say the parents of accused Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley exposed him to years of "chaotic, toxic conflict," and that they left him in an unstable home often with little supervision, creating a pathway to violence.
Anaesthetist 'who raped a pregnant woman while she was drugged and undergoing a caesarean in Brazil carried out identical attacks on two other mothers the same day', police fear
An anaesthetist who allegedly raped a pregnant woman during a C-section may have carried out attacks on two more mothers on the same day. Giovanni Quintella Bezerra, 32, was arrested on suspicion of rape after he was allegedly secretly filmed orally raping a woman after he heavily sedated her at the Hospital da Mulher in São João de Meriti, Rio de Janeiro.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
People
Wife Shoots Husband After Children at Her Daycare Say He Molested Them. Days Later, He's Charged
Authorities in Washington, D.C., have arrested a 50-year-old Maryland woman for shooting her husband — a retired Baltimore police officer — after he'd been accused of molesting three children who attended the daycare that she owns and operates. Police allege that on July 21, Shanteari Weems shot James...
Police believe a 16-year-old girl in Northern California who went missing at a party may have been abducted
Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen at a party near a campground in Truckee, California, early Saturday morning.
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
BET
Driver Responsible For Catastrophic Los Angeles Car Crash That Killed Six People Has Been Identified
A day after a speeding vehicle dramatically plowed through a crowded intersection in Los Angeles’ Windsor Hills neighborhood, igniting a crash that instantly killed six people, the driver of the speeding vehicle has been identified. According to KABC, the driver was 37-year-old Nicole Lorraine Linton. Linton survived the crash,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Heartbreaking update after entire family killed in wrong-way crash that left eight people dead
A FATHER has died in the hospital, marking the eighth fatality in a horrific crash that killed five children and his wife. Thomas Dobosz, 32, was hospitalized at Loyola University Medical Center after the crash on early Sunday morning. Dobosz was driving on I-90 near Hampshire, Illinois when his blue...
Father-of-two shot dead in alleged road rage incident in Oregon
A father of two in Oregon was shot and killed during a suspected road rage incident that was allegedly sparked after the 45-year-old splashed the window of the suspected killer’s BMW. On Wednesday 13 July, Dennis Anderson, 45, was driving home from the beach with his wife, Brandy Goldsbury,...
Decomposing body of missing woman, 22, found in apartment after neighbors complained of ‘rotting’ smell for months
A DECOMPOSED body of a missing 22-year-old woman was found in an apartment after neighbors complained about smelling rotting for months. The remains were discovered to be those of Bianca Hass, who vanished earlier this year, according to the Lake County Coroner's office. Hass was last heard from on January...
Teenager arrested after 14-year-old girl found dead at home in Maine
A teenager was arrested and charged with the murder of a 14-year-old girl who was found dead at her family home in Maine last week.Brooke McLaughlin was found dead by her mother Rebecca “Becky” McLaughlin when she arrived at their residence in Mount Vernon, Kennebec County, just after 6pm on 18 July.A 15-year-old boy, who was in a romantic relationship with the victim, was charged with intentionally or knowingly causing the death of the girl. He was identified in the court documents on Monday after a hearing in the case at Waterville district court, Portland Press Herald reported.Additional documents...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Michigan man who allegedly killed 2-year-old asks judge to release him from jail so he can start job
GLENNIE, MICH. (WWJ) -- After being charged with the murder of a 2-year-old girl, a Michigan man asked a judge to release him from jail so he could start his new job. According to Michigan State Police, troopers were called to a hospital in Alpena on Friday, July 22, when the young girl was brought in and pronounced dead.
Four children found dead after 15-year-old fatally shoots siblings before turning gun on himself while parents were out
FOUR children have been found dead after a 15-year-old boy fatally shot three of his siblings before killing himself when their parents weren't home, according to police. The three siblings who were shot were ages five, eight, and 17. State troopers got a report from a neighbor at 4.17pm local...
Chilling update in mystery of mom who vanished with toddler and ex after Walmart trip as ‘domestic violence’ revealed
AN EX-LOVER - who went missing with a mom and their toddler - allegedly attacked the mom's current fiancé with a knife 2021, according to interviews and police documents obtained by The Sun. Nicholas Hansen, 38, Jill Sidebotham, 28, and their two-year-old daughter Lydia seemingly vanished after they supposedly...
Mother of Uvalde shooter lashes out at victim's family
The mother of the gunman responsible for the deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, was caught on video yelling at the mother of one of her son's victims. Adriana Martinez, the mother of Uvalde shooter Salvador Ramos, who was killed by law enforcement, told the grieving...
Officials Ask for Help in Identifying Young Man Who's Been in the Hospital for 2 Weeks
The young man was dropped off at County-USC Medical Center on July 22, the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services said while asking for the public's help in identifying him. The Los Angeles County Department of Health Services is asking for help in finding the identity of a young...
Woman killed in freak rodeo accident
A 20-year-old trainee teacher died after being struck by a gate at a rodeo in Georgia, authorities say. Breanna Chadwick was badly injured after a horse kicked the gate, causing it to strike her, at the Murray County Saddle Club event in Chatsworth on Friday, a fire department spokesman told the Dalton Daily Citizen.The Reinhardt University student was airlifted to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where she later died from her injuries.According to an online obituary, Ms Chadwick, from Dalton, Georgia “always had a beautiful smile and was full of sass”. “You could always find her at Chick-fil-A getting a...
Man dies after sister wakes up from two-year coma and names him as assailant
A man whose sister woke up after two years in a coma and accused him of brutally attacking her has died, according to officials.Jackson County Sheriff Ross Mellinger confirmed to MetroNews that Daniel Palmer died on Thursday at a hospital in Charleston, West Virginia, after being admitted a few days earlier.West Virginia Department of Homeland Security Deputy General Counsel Morgan Switzer said in a statement to WCHS: “Inmate Palmer was uncooperative while in custody and during booking procedures at the jail. On Wednesday, July 20th, 2022, Palmer was transported to CAMC General Hospital after an evaluation by jail medical...
insideedition.com
Montana Motorist Plows Into Family, Fatally Shoots Dad and Baby in Targeted Attack on Ex-Girlfriend
A former National Guardsman plowed his car into a family and opened fire, killing 39-year-old David Siau and his 18-month old daughter McKenzie at Montana’s Glacier National Park. When the suspect, Derrick Madden, ran out of ammo, he pulled out a knife and started stabbing David's sister Christina, who...
Comments / 1