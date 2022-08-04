Anthony Barr will complement Micah Parsons, help Dallas Cowboys pass rush

Newly signed linebacker Anthony Barr will start his Dallas Cowboy career on the physically unable to perform list as part of his ramp up to training camp.

When he gets on the field, Barr will give the Cowboys some experienced depth at the position while serving as a complement to do-everything All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons.

Barr, a former four-time Pro Bowler in eight seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, is similar to Parsons in his ability to play off the ball as well as rush the passer.

He had a career-high three interceptions to go along with 2.5 sacks and 72 tackles last season

“I think when you look at packages and how we feature Micah, I think it gives you another weapon, another excellent player on and off the ball,” coach Mike McCarthy said. “I think we all understand it’s a long year. There’s a lot of different packages. We want to be multiple in our defensive packages and we want to continue to develop different rush plans. He’s a great fit for us.”

Barr’s presence is all about helping the pass rush and all about giving the Cowboys more flexibility in allowing Parsons to do what he does best and that’s rush the passer from all over the field but particularly from the edge position.

McCarthy said the Cowboys want Parsons on the line of scrimmage threatening the quarterback as much as possible.

“He needs to be on the line of scrimmage, going after the football,” McCarthy said. “I think we all recognize that.”

Barr also gives the Cowboys some insurance for Jabril Cox who was sidelined midway through last season with a torn ACL. Cox missed the last three days of practice as the team remains cautious with him in his return from injury.

More observations from Dallas Cowboys practice on Thursday:

1. The kicking game remains a focus on practice and remains a problem for the Cowboys. Undrafted rookie Jonathan Garibay finished 4-of-8 on kicks during the field goal portion of practice. Veteran Lirim Hajrullahu finished 7-of-8 after hitting the first 7 in a row. He missed his last kick.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy got cute with the kicker during the MOJO moments with the team.

Garibay connected from 41 yards out but it was declared no play because the defense called time out to “ice” him. He made the next kick from 41 again, but the offense line was flagged for a “false start.” He missed from 46. This time the defense was flagged for offsides. Garibay connected from 41 to go 3-of-4. The situation was the same with Hajrullahu, who made all of his kicks.

McCarthy made sure the media knew there were “fake penalties”

2. The Cowboys shortened practice Thursday because of a depleted roster. They were down three running backs with fullback Ryan Nall out with a bruised shoulder and Rico Dowdle and Aaron Shampklin out with COVID-19. The only healthy running backs were Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard and Malik Davis. Receivers KaVontae Turpin and Dontario Drummond.

The Cowboys are also shorthanded at tight end with Jake Ferguson (hamstring) and Jeremy Sprinkle (Achilles) sideline from practice. Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch missed practice because of a death in the family.

3. The Cowboys focused on the deep ball during one-on-one drills with the receivers and cornerbacks. It wasn’t a good day for Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs who gave up touchdowns to Simi Fehoko and CeeDee Lamb. The touchdown to Fehoko was followed by a shouting match between Diggs and cornerbacks coach Al Harris, who got on him for not jamming the receiver at the line of scrimmage. Prescott had big completions to Jalen Tolbert and running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Prescott completed 12 of 18 passes during team work.