Willamette National Forest fire could complicate Waldo Lake recreation

Read on www.opb.org
Related
nbc16.com
Forests in Douglas County closed as wildfires burn
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — A multi-forest closure is now in place in Douglas County, as the Windigo and Potter fires continue to burn. This area closure includes a significant portion of the Diamond Peak Wilderness and Summit Lake, several Forest Service roads and parts of the Umpqua National Forest.
Victims of Oregon’s historic wildfires face tough tradeoffs: To rebuild or leave?
After nearly two years of construction delays, price spikes and fights with her insurance company, Debbie Fawcett finally has a home again, one with a foundation instead of wheels. The 58-year-old school counselor had been living in an RV on her property just outside Gates since the Beachie Creek fire...
kbnd.com
Motorcycle Rider Rescued After Crash Near Pine Mountain
SUNRIVER, OR -- Deschutes County Search and Rescue helped a 27-year-old Bend man after he crashed his motorcycle on a Forest Road south of Pine Mountain, Sunday morning. According to the Sheriff's Office, 13 SAR volunteers and two deputies responded to the area just before 11 a.m. The first responder on scene was a Seasonal Deputy, who was working OHV enforcement. That deputy stayed with the rider and guided in SAR volunteers to the rider's location when they arrived with the second deputy.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘Large scale changes’ not expected for updated Oregon wildfire risk map
The Oregon Department of Forestry has taken down its latest version of its Wildfire Risk Map after receiving backlash from nearly 2,000 Oregonians. Many of the complaints surrounded a concern that the map would cause insurance rates to increase for those in higher risk areas. Sunriver resident Bill Worden said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kezi.com
Several structures lost in large Springfield fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Eugene Springfield Fire crews battled a large fire involving multiple buildings in the 1800 block of Inland Way near Dorris Ranch in Springfield Sunday afternoon. Firefighters were hampered by a lack of hydrants in the area and used water tenders to bring water in to the scene,...
La Pine man jailed after leading DCSO deputy on pursuit; pickup got high-centered on boulder
A La Pine man who was seen failing to stop at a stop sign late Sunday night led a Deschutes County sheriff’s deputy on a pursuit that ended when he went off-road and his pickup got high-centered on a boulder, deputies said. The post La Pine man jailed after leading DCSO deputy on pursuit; pickup got high-centered on boulder appeared first on KTVZ.
Lebanon-Express
Linn County trying to stop proposed Douglas-fir National Monument — again
About 80 miles east of the Linn County Courthouse, an expanse of blue-green trees gives way to jagged Cascade peaks that burst clouds, channel rivers and form the crown of a could-be national monument. Everything below, hundreds of thousands of acres of mostly Douglas fir, which, depending on whom you...
oregontoday.net
Fatal Accident, Douglas Co., Aug. 8
IDLEYLD PARK, Ore. – A single vehicle crash on Rock Creek Road in Idleyld Park resulted in the death of a Roseburg man Thursday evening. On Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 4:30 pm, 911 dispatchers received a report of a single vehicle crash in the 6000-block of Rock Creek Road. The Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene along with Glide Fire Department, Umpqua Valley Ambulance and a law enforcement officer from the United States Forest Service. Deputies determined 81-year-old Leonard Lemings of Roseburg had been traveling south on Rock Creek Road in his 1999 Subaru Legacy when the vehicle struck the end of a bridge and rolled. Lemings was not wearing his safety belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office responded and is investigating the death. Next of kin has been notified. Anyone who witnessed Lemings driving immediately prior the crash is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (541) 440-4471 referencing case #22-3253.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kqennewsradio.com
BLODGETT FAMILY BUYS KRUSE FARMS
The John Blodgett family, with a desire to carry on the Kruse family agricultural legacy, has purchased the Kruse Farms Market property that lies a mile west of Roseburg and just south of Melrose Road. The property includes 93 acres of river bottom ground, the produce stand, bakery and gift...
Emerald Media
Wheeler: How Eugene sanitized itself for Oregon22
---------- The world has come to town. But what it saw was not Eugene. The 2022 World Athletics Championships brought over 200 countries, 50,000 daily visitors and prominent government officials. The city they witnessed was a quaint Oregon town — Tracktown, USA, if you will — of bike lanes and vegan breakfast cafes.
kqennewsradio.com
CRASH CLAIMS THE LIFE OF ROSEBURG MAN
A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Roseburg man on Thursday. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at 4:30 p.m. 911 dispatchers received a report of the accident in the 6000 block of Rock Creek Road. O’Dell said DCSO responded to the scene along with Glide Fire Department, Umpqua Valley Ambulance and a law enforcement officer from the United States Forest Service.
opb.org
Oregon Native language institute marks 25th anniversary, gets new funding
This story originally appeared on Underscore News. Decades of government policies aimed at forcibly assimilating Native Americans, guided by the notion of “kill the Indian and save the man,” included generations of Indigenous children ripped away from their families and placed in boarding schools, where speaking their language was forbidden.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kezi.com
Roseburg man dead after car crash
IDLEYLD PARK, Ore. -- An elderly man from Roseburg suffered fatal injuries during a car crash Thursday afternoon, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reported. The DCSO says 911 operators heard a report of a car crash on Rock Creek Road in Idleyld Park at about 4:30 p.m. on August 4. Officials say DCSO deputies as well as personnel from the Glide Fire Department, Umpqua Valley Ambulance and the United States Forest Service responded.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN HOSPITALIZED FOLLOWING MOTORCYCLE CRASH
A Camas Valley man was hospitalized following a motorcycle crash Thursday morning. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 6:00 a.m., the 22-year old was traveling south on Old Highway 99 S near Dole Road in the Myrtle Creek area. The operator said a pickup started going into his lane, which caused him to panic and lock up his rear tire. The man said the motorcycle began fishtailing and he throttled it which spun him around and into an approximately six-foot ditch.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN CHARGED WITH 22 COUNTS OF MISUSE OF 911/RESISTING ARREST
A Glide man was charged with 22 counts of misuse of 911 and resisting arrest, early Sunday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said 39-year old Joshua Deming called 911, 23 times in a four-hour period from around 8:45 p.m. Saturday to approximately 12:45 a.m. Sunday. The report said the suspect allegedly did not report any emergency when calling in. A deputy took him into custody in the 4000 block of Little River Road. At the jail, the man allegedly refused multiple orders to get out of the patrol vehicle, and made a comment about punching the deputy in the face.
kezi.com
Two years after Michael Bryson's disappearance, family and friends host 5k shuffle
HARRISBURG, Ore.-- It's been two years since Michael Bryson went missing near Dorena. The day started early for dozens of people at Harrisburg High School for the first annual Michael Bryson 5K Shuffle. Every day, parents Tina and Parrish Bryson have been looking for answers for the last two years.
Comments / 0