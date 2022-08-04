Pack of Wolves collective bringing back popular NC State event with football team

N.C. State fans haven’t experienced a “Meet the Pack” event since 2019.

Thanks to the Pack of Wolves collective, the event is coming back.

The Pack of Wolves collective will sponsor the return of “Meet the Pack” scheduled for Aug. 13 from 5-6:30 p.m. at PNC Arena.

The event will be free to the public. The Pack of Wolves announced the collective was able to offer compensation for every member of the 2022 football team, including walk-ons. That means every member of the team is eligible to participate.

“We’re proud to be one of the very few collectives in the country to be able to support our entire football program with unique and engaging NIL opportunities,” Charlie Stallings, Pack of Wolves Board Chairman said in a statement. “Athletics hasn’t been able to provide this event to fans the last couple of years because of COVID, so we’re excited for NC State supporters, fans and the community to enjoy this classic throwback event.”

All fans who attend will get a chance to get autographs and take pictures with participating members of the football team. Fans will also be able to purchase Pack of Wolves merchandise and bid on N.C. State memorabilia.