Raleigh, NC

Pack of Wolves collective bringing back popular NC State event with football team

By Jonas Pope IV
The News & Observer
 4 days ago

N.C. State fans haven’t experienced a “Meet the Pack” event since 2019.

Thanks to the Pack of Wolves collective, the event is coming back.

The Pack of Wolves collective will sponsor the return of “Meet the Pack” scheduled for Aug. 13 from 5-6:30 p.m. at PNC Arena.

The event will be free to the public. The Pack of Wolves announced the collective was able to offer compensation for every member of the 2022 football team, including walk-ons. That means every member of the team is eligible to participate.

“We’re proud to be one of the very few collectives in the country to be able to support our entire football program with unique and engaging NIL opportunities,” Charlie Stallings, Pack of Wolves Board Chairman said in a statement. “Athletics hasn’t been able to provide this event to fans the last couple of years because of COVID, so we’re excited for NC State supporters, fans and the community to enjoy this classic throwback event.”

All fans who attend will get a chance to get autographs and take pictures with participating members of the football team. Fans will also be able to purchase Pack of Wolves merchandise and bid on N.C. State memorabilia.

IN THIS ARTICLE
The News & Observer

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

