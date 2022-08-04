ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City Royals bring Nate Eaton back to majors; option Maikel Garcia to minors

By Lynn Worthy
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hZIvw_0h5LrQZo00

Nate Eaton made a good impression in his first taste of the majors with the Kansas City Royals last month in Toronto. Now, he’ll get to put his best foot forward in front of the KC fans at Kauffman Stadium.

Prior to the Kansas City Royals’ series opener against the Boston Red Sox, the first game of a 11-game homestand (including a doubleheader), the Royals selected Eaton from Triple-A Omaha and optioned infielder Maikel Garcia to Triple-A.

Eaton was inserted into the starting lineup, batting eighth and playing right field Thursday night.

In order to make room for Eaton on the 40-man roster, the Royals moved outfielder Edward Olivares to the 60-day injured list.

Olivares has been on the IL since July 19 with a left quad strain. The injury is expected to sideline him for six weeks and then he’d likely have a minor-league rehab assignment, which could account for the rest of the time he’ll spend on the 60-day IL.

Eaton, 25, became the second player who made his major-league debut in Toronto to rejoin the club this week. Infielder Michael Massey joined the team in Chicago and started the series finale against the White Sox.

Both Eaton and Massey would have needed to be placed on the 40-man roster at the end of the season in order to protect them from the Rule 5 Draft.

Eaton, who hit his first big-league home run in the Royals’ series-opening win in Toronto on July 14, has slashed .289/.355/.471 with 13 home runs, 51 RBIs and 21 stolen bases in 86 games in the minors this season (37 at Double-A, 49 at Triple-A).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago White Sox#Mlb#Baseball#Sports#The Kansas City Royals#The Boston Red Sox#The White Sox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
12K+
Followers
934
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy