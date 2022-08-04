ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports Chicago

Hug me brother: Morel elated Contreras still with Cubs

As the clock ticked toward MLB’s trade deadline, Cubs rookie Christopher Morel says he was “counting down the minutes.”. Willson Contreras, who’s been a mentor to Morel and has taken him under his wing this season, was on the trade block, and most expected the Cubs catcher to be dealt by 5 p.m. Tuesday.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs acquire former Cleveland slugger Franmil Reyes

Franmil Reyes went from 30 home runs in 115 games last year to designated for assignment by Cleveland a few days ago to the Cubs via waiver claim on Monday. The move represents a roughly $1.5 million (for now) flyer on a 27-year-old slugger with a .478 career slugging percentage and two 30-homer seasons in the last two full MLB seasons, who has slumped miserably this year.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Why Cubs decided time to move on from Heyward

In the end, there was no singular moment that got the Cubs to this point with Jason Heyward. But the organization has decided it is time for the two sides to go their separate ways. Cubs president Jed Hoyer announced Monday Heyward is unlikely to play again this season due...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox play hot Royals in double header

After taking three of four home games from the Boston Red Sox, the Kansas City Royals will host a four-game series with the Chicago White Sox beginning with a doubleheader Tuesday afternoon. The White Sox will send right-hander Lance Lynn (2-4, 5.87 ERA) to the mound in one of the...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Robinson knows Bears 'perfect' team to help him reach potential

LAKE FOREST – Growing up, Dominique Robinson was, like most prolific high school athletes, confident in his abilities and his football future. That belief remained when Robinson, a quarterback by trade, converted to wide receiver during his freshman season at Miami University. During the 2018 season, Robinson caught 13 passes for 156 yards and four touchdowns. He felt the transition taking hold. The 2019 season was going to be his coming out party and put him firmly on the NFL's radar.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eloy Jiménez
NBC Sports Chicago

DeRozan, Williams, Terry rep Bulls at Drew League

The NBA offseason may be in its driest period, but Chicago Bulls players are still finding ways to hoop. For DeMar DeRozan, Patrick Williams and 2022 first-round pick Dalen Terry, that meant rolling up to the Drew League over the weekend and testing their mettle in the country's most notorious pro-am environment.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox Farm Report: Weekend Recap - August 6/7, 2022

Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: Weekend Recap - August 6/7, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Tommy Gross of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver Slugger#Yankees#American#The White Sox
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs option Frank Schwindel to Triple-A

Frank Schwindel was reaching cult-hero status on the North Side of Chicago about this time last year. A year later, he's headed down to the minor leagues as the Cubs optioned Schwindel to Triple-A Iowa after Monday's 6-3 win over the Nationals. The Schwindel option clears a space on the...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs, Jason Heyward to part ways — for now

Jason Heyward’s playing career with the Cubs will end after this season as Jed Hoyer announced the team plans to release the veteran outfielder following the 2022 campaign. But as far as Heyward’s future with the Cubs down the line, stay tuned. “We've actually even talked about that...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

MLB’s Field of Dreams Game: A complete guide for this year’s second edition

Kevin Costner would be proud. It’s time for two teams to re-emerge from the corn stalks in Iowa. And this time, it will be the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs. The second edition of the MLB’s nostalgic Field of Dreams Game will take place in Dyersville and act as another regular season game. The Reds’ and Cubs’ three-game series will open at the niche ballpark, and fans are already intrigued following the hype of last year’s inaugural event.
DYERSVILLE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports Chicago

Smyly, 'very happy' to remain Cub, picks up 1st Wrigley win

Drew Smyly said he figured there was at least a chance he could be moved before the trade deadline this year. “I thought it was maybe 50-50," the Cubs lefty said Saturday. Smyly didn’t frequent the rumor mill as much as some of his Cubs teammates the last month. But as a guy capable of starting or relieving who won the World Series last fall, it’s obvious he could have helped a contending team this season.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Rodgers on PMT: 'I grew up watching Chicago sports'

Aaron Rodgers hasn't needed to worry much about the Chicago Bears since he took over Brett Favre as the Green Bay Packers quarterback. He has a 22-5 career record against his division rival. And at 38 years old, he will likely continue his reign over the NFC North following his extension with the team back in March.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

Comments / 0

Community Policy