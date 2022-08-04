Read on www.nbcsports.com
Hug me brother: Morel elated Contreras still with Cubs
As the clock ticked toward MLB’s trade deadline, Cubs rookie Christopher Morel says he was “counting down the minutes.”. Willson Contreras, who’s been a mentor to Morel and has taken him under his wing this season, was on the trade block, and most expected the Cubs catcher to be dealt by 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Cubs acquire former Cleveland slugger Franmil Reyes
Franmil Reyes went from 30 home runs in 115 games last year to designated for assignment by Cleveland a few days ago to the Cubs via waiver claim on Monday. The move represents a roughly $1.5 million (for now) flyer on a 27-year-old slugger with a .478 career slugging percentage and two 30-homer seasons in the last two full MLB seasons, who has slumped miserably this year.
Why Cubs decided time to move on from Heyward
In the end, there was no singular moment that got the Cubs to this point with Jason Heyward. But the organization has decided it is time for the two sides to go their separate ways. Cubs president Jed Hoyer announced Monday Heyward is unlikely to play again this season due...
Chicago Cubs-White Sox Field of Dreams jersey comparison
Each Chicago baseball team is playing in back-to-back Field of Dreams games, a new MLB tradition of playing one regular season game at the Field of Dreams baseball field in Iowa. This season, the Chicago Cubs are facing the Cincinnati Reds on Aug. 11 after the White Sox walked off...
White Sox play hot Royals in double header
After taking three of four home games from the Boston Red Sox, the Kansas City Royals will host a four-game series with the Chicago White Sox beginning with a doubleheader Tuesday afternoon. The White Sox will send right-hander Lance Lynn (2-4, 5.87 ERA) to the mound in one of the...
Robinson knows Bears 'perfect' team to help him reach potential
LAKE FOREST – Growing up, Dominique Robinson was, like most prolific high school athletes, confident in his abilities and his football future. That belief remained when Robinson, a quarterback by trade, converted to wide receiver during his freshman season at Miami University. During the 2018 season, Robinson caught 13 passes for 156 yards and four touchdowns. He felt the transition taking hold. The 2019 season was going to be his coming out party and put him firmly on the NFL's radar.
Cubs move on from Simmons with DFA amid infield logjam
When the Cubs signed Andrelton Simmons in March, it looked like he would get the most time at shortstop this season with Nico Hoerner also working in a fair amount. That plan never came to fruition, and the Cubs parted ways with the veteran by designating him for assignment Saturday.
Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez to cover Yankees-Red Sox together on ESPN
Two Yankees legends are teaming up again to broadcast one of the biggest rivalries in sports -- and tensions aren’t confined to the two teams on the field. Derek Jeter will join Alex Rodriguez and Yankees announcer Michael Kay on ESPN's "KayRod Cast" during this Sunday’s matchup between the Red Sox and Yankees at Fenway Park.
DeRozan, Williams, Terry rep Bulls at Drew League
The NBA offseason may be in its driest period, but Chicago Bulls players are still finding ways to hoop. For DeMar DeRozan, Patrick Williams and 2022 first-round pick Dalen Terry, that meant rolling up to the Drew League over the weekend and testing their mettle in the country's most notorious pro-am environment.
Here are the Cubs, Reds Field of Dreams Game uniforms
The Cubs and Reds will be dressed for the occasion when they square off in Dyersville, Iowa, at the Field of Dreams Game on Thursday. MLB has unveiled the two clubs' uniforms for the unique matchup, both of which are throwbacks to the early 20th century. The Cubs first wore...
White Sox look for offense in series finale against Rangers
If the Chicago White Sox are to salvage a split of their four-game series against the Texas Rangers on Sunday, they'll need to find a new approach to pitching to Adolis Garcia. The Rangers' outfielder led his team to an 8-0 victory on Saturday night with five RBIs. His big...
White Sox Farm Report: Weekend Recap - August 6/7, 2022
Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: Weekend Recap - August 6/7, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Tommy Gross of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
Cubs option Frank Schwindel to Triple-A
Frank Schwindel was reaching cult-hero status on the North Side of Chicago about this time last year. A year later, he's headed down to the minor leagues as the Cubs optioned Schwindel to Triple-A Iowa after Monday's 6-3 win over the Nationals. The Schwindel option clears a space on the...
Cubs, Jason Heyward to part ways — for now
Jason Heyward’s playing career with the Cubs will end after this season as Jed Hoyer announced the team plans to release the veteran outfielder following the 2022 campaign. But as far as Heyward’s future with the Cubs down the line, stay tuned. “We've actually even talked about that...
MLB’s Field of Dreams Game: A complete guide for this year’s second edition
Kevin Costner would be proud. It’s time for two teams to re-emerge from the corn stalks in Iowa. And this time, it will be the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs. The second edition of the MLB’s nostalgic Field of Dreams Game will take place in Dyersville and act as another regular season game. The Reds’ and Cubs’ three-game series will open at the niche ballpark, and fans are already intrigued following the hype of last year’s inaugural event.
White Sox offense unloads, beats Rangers 8-2 for series split
Andrew Vaughn had a two-run home run among his three hits, Luis Robert hit a two-run double, and AJ Pollock had two doubles in a three-hit game as the Chicago White Sox beat the Texas Rangers 8-2 on Sunday to split a four-game series. Leury Garcia had three hits and...
Cubs take swing at needed power boost with Reyes move
It’s easy to see why the Cubs were interested in Franmil Reyes after the Guardians designated him for assignment. “We’re lacking in the power department right now,” Cubs president Jed Hoyer said. “For the whole year, we've done a decent job of getting on base. “We've...
Smyly, 'very happy' to remain Cub, picks up 1st Wrigley win
Drew Smyly said he figured there was at least a chance he could be moved before the trade deadline this year. “I thought it was maybe 50-50," the Cubs lefty said Saturday. Smyly didn’t frequent the rumor mill as much as some of his Cubs teammates the last month. But as a guy capable of starting or relieving who won the World Series last fall, it’s obvious he could have helped a contending team this season.
Jenkins short on answers about injury, trade rumors after return
LAKE FOREST – Teven Jenkins returned to Bears practice for the first time in over a week Saturday at Halas Hall. The young offensive tackle did light work during individual drills but didn't participate in any competitive team drills during practice in the 90-degree heat. Jenkins missed seven practices...
Rodgers on PMT: 'I grew up watching Chicago sports'
Aaron Rodgers hasn't needed to worry much about the Chicago Bears since he took over Brett Favre as the Green Bay Packers quarterback. He has a 22-5 career record against his division rival. And at 38 years old, he will likely continue his reign over the NFC North following his extension with the team back in March.
