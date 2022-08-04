Kevin Costner would be proud. It’s time for two teams to re-emerge from the corn stalks in Iowa. And this time, it will be the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs. The second edition of the MLB’s nostalgic Field of Dreams Game will take place in Dyersville and act as another regular season game. The Reds’ and Cubs’ three-game series will open at the niche ballpark, and fans are already intrigued following the hype of last year’s inaugural event.

DYERSVILLE, IA ・ 19 HOURS AGO