ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

Fasten your seatbelts for Motor Magic

By Jordan Rodriguez
KX News
KX News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ah0JI_0h5LpKSG00

MINOT, N.D. ( KXNET ) — Even though the North Dakota State Fair is over, the fairgrounds are prepping for another big event for families and car lovers.

Motor Magic has been deemed as the largest motorsport event in the upper Midwest and will be held at the North Dakota State Fairgrounds this coming labor day weekend.

“This is a really nice venue. You don’t have to drive very far to see just a lot of automotive activity I’ll say. It’s just great to be here in Minot with it,” said Dakota Cruisers President, George Masters.

With its huge reputation, you can expect drag racing, circle dirt track racing, as well as a classic car show and auction.

This year they are trying to add more displays, including one that hits close to home for Minot residents.

“Well, we’re trying to get show semi-tractors in there. It’s hard. It’s a little hard to get because of harvest time, this time of year, but there may be some of those. We have had in the past and should have again, military vehicle display, which everybody loves to see that,” added Masters.

The Dakota Cruisers president says they are expecting cars from all over the region, and even Canada, thanks to the border slowly opening more this year.

He even said that this is a good place to purchase a classic car if you are looking for one.

“People will say well, you know, my grandfather had one now I want one. Or my grandfather and my dad passed it on to me, and now we’re going to fix something up, or my neighbor had one and I just remember it and now I want one. So, that parts good, is for collecting, it’s a great investment,” said Masters.

Masters says they will be expecting about 100 cars for the classic car show, as well as the auction.

The classic car show and auction will be free to attend.

For more information, visit the Motor Magic Website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
kfgo.com

Man struck and killed by SUV near Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KFGO) – A man was killed while walking along a highway south of Minot shortly after 10 Sunday night. The State Patrol says the 36-year-old Missoula, Montana man was walking in the middle of the left lane on U.S. Highway 83 when he was struck by an SUV headed in the same direction and the driver was unable to avoid hitting him.
MINOT, ND
kxnet.com

UPDATED: NDHP investigates fatal pedestrian crash in Ward County

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A Montana man was killed Sunday after being struck by a car seven miles south of Minot. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 36-year-old Missoula man was apparently walking in the middle of the left lane of U.S. Highway 83 around 10:10 p.m., when he was struck by a vehicle driven by a 58-year-old Watford City woman.
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

Pedestrian killed in Highway 83 crash

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota state troopers say a 36-year-old man from Missoula, MT was hit and killed by a car late Sunday night. Troopers are investigating the crash on Highway 83, about 7 miles south of Minot, where a Watford City driver came up on a pedestrian in the middle of the left lane. It happened at about 10:10 p.m. Troopers say the driver could not avoid striking the man and no charges are being considered.
MINOT, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minot, ND
Cars
City
Minot, ND
kxnet.com

Mud Races benefit Surrey Fire Department

Heading to the racetrack on the weekend is very common in North Dakota, but not all racing is the same. For the first time since 2018 Mud Racing returns to Surrey. In the past this event was put on by the city of Surrey but this year the Surrey Fire Department has come to the rescue.
SURREY, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fasten Your Seatbelts#Classic Car#Labor Day Weekend#Car Show#Vehicles#Vehicle Shows#Dakota Cruisers
KX News

Ag inside and out: NDDA celebrates Farmer’s Market Week

This week is National Farmer’s Market Week — seven days dedicated to highlighting local agriculture. It’s a perfect time for farmers across the state to share home-grown meat and produce with the residents of their community. The North Dakota Department of Agriculture aims to use the time to not only celebrate these great growers but […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Lady A cancels performance at Norsk Høstfest in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Lady A announced today that they are postponing their 2022 Fall Tour, which means they will no longer be performing at this year’s Norsk Høstfest in Minot. According to a press release Norsk Høstfest, ticket holders for the Lady A show will receive an email from Ticketmaster with instructions detailing refund […]
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

Minot native recounts chaos in Mall of America shooting

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (KMOT) - A shooting inside the Mall of America Thursday sent scores of shoppers running in a panic, and prompted a lockdown of the mall. Your News Leader learned some people with connections to the area were in the mall at the time. Teresa Farstad Coleman is a...
MINOT, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Hot 97-5

Another Big Act Postpones Minot, North Dakota’s Norsk Hostfest

I hate to say it, but the Norsk Hostfest in Minot, North Dakota can't catch a break. First came the unfortunate news that superstar country singer Toby Keith would have to cancel his show at Hostfest because of his cancer diagnosis. Now, another act has canceled. Not to mention the event has been on a 2-year hiatus because of COVID-19.
KX News

Football: Minot optimistic heading into 2022 season

Minot High Football had its first fully padded practice today ahead of what they hope is a more successful 2022 season, thanks in part to what’s happened over the past year. The Magicians are optimistic heading into fall of 2022. Despite winning just two games last season, they see paths to improvement on both sides […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

KX News

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy