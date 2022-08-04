ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batavia, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
townandtourist.com

15 Best Waterfalls Near Chicago (To Explore & Enjoy)

Chicago is known as one of the largest cities in the United States. With plenty of museums, nightlife, restaurants, and culture, it also has plenty of unique nature areas to boast about!. The greater Chicago area is home to not only Lake Michigan, but also to many nature preserves and...
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Dave Matthews Tour Bus Dumped 800 Pounds Of Poop On People Taking A Chicago River Cruise 18 Years Ago Today

RIVER NORTH — Monday marks 18 years since a group of people taking a river cruise were hit with poop from Dave Matthews Band’s tour bus. It was the afternoon of Aug. 8. 2004, when people on an architectural boat cruise traveling along the Chicago River got an unwelcome surprise while passing under the Kinzie Street Bridge. The Dave Matthews Band tour bus was driving across the bridge at the same time and someone onboard dumped 800 pounds of human waste on top of the open air cruise’s passengers.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Batavia, IL
City
Wauconda, IL
City
Evanston, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Batavia, IL
Lifestyle
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Beach#What To Do#Travel Info#Outdoor Info#Linus Outdoor#Beaches#Travel Guide#Food And Drink#Alcoholic#Mushroom
positivelynaperville.com

Naperville Food Truck Festival

Calling all Foodies! We’re returning to the Naper Settlement – the heart of downtown Naperville, to bring you the Summer Annual Naperville Food Truck Festival. Featuring 25+ of the area’s best food trucks, live entertainment, beer & wine garden, face painter, balloon artist, mega bubble artist, caricaturist, henna tattoo artist and a Vendor Village featuring local businesses.
NAPERVILLE, IL
TheDailyBeast

Billionaire’s Land Battle With Village Is ‘Parks and Rec’ Come to Life

It has all the markings of a small-town standoff: a property dispute, a wealthy newcomer, bureaucratic dysfunction, 19th century law, and an army of furious dog owners. But Winnetka, Illinois, where this battle is unfolding, is no podunk community. Here, the median owner-occupied house is worth over $1.1 million, and along Lake Michigan, the nexus of the controversy, large estates can pull in 10 times that.The cast of characters in the saga includes officials on the Winnetka Park District Board of Commissioners—the bureaucrats—and a private equity billionaire, Justin Ishbia, who has snapped up four lakefront properties since 2020.The tricky bit:...
WINNETKA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford roads blocked due to rain

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Multiple roads in Rockford were blocked on Monday due to heavy rain in the area. Find a list of the blocked rows below, according to the Rockford Police Department: Broadway/9th Broadway/Eastmoreland Harrison/9th Street 11th Street/23rd Avenue Alpine/Sandy Hollow Harrison/Kishwaukee
ROCKFORD, IL
NBC Chicago

A New Indoor Water Park Is Coming to Calumet City

A new project with plans to turn a shuttered store into a water park is developing in suburban Calumet City. Roaring Rivers Water Park is set to become the latest addition to River Oaks Mall, taking over the space that formerly belonged to department store Sears. The proposed attraction will...
CALUMET CITY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy