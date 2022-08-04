ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fed up with police response times, Tacoma man takes back his stolen trailer

TACOMA, Wash. — Dezzy Thomas says that after his trailer was stolen, Tacoma police gave him no choice but to take matters into his own hands. The classic car restorer tells KIRO 7 that over a period of eight days, he spotted his stolen trailer twice and both times he called 911. Fed up with delayed TPD response times and a lack of urgency, the second time he tracked down the trailer, he stole it back!
