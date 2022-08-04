Read on waterlandblog.com
The Crime Blotter: Golf club thief doesn’t get a mulligan, Man fires gun to unlock his car
Last week, Kent Police received a report of a stolen golf club valued at $500 from a golf course clubhouse in DuPont. The reporting party advised that he had a serial number and surveillance footage of the suspect and that the golf club was listed for sale on OfferUp. “Our...
Arrest made in Dec. 2021 shooting death of Puyallup 2-year-old
Pierce County deputies arrested a man wanted in connection with the death of a 2-year-old Puyallup boy, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office. In December 2021, a 2-year-old boy was killed in an afternoon shooting in the 10800 block of 58th Avenue Court East. According to the Tacoma...
KOMO News
Crash, fist fight preceded fatal shooting in Federal Way that left 35YO man dead
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A 35-year-old man was killed Monday afternoon following a hit-and-run crash and fist fight between two drivers that ended in a fatal shooting on a Federal Way street, authorities said. Investigators were called at 12:14 p.m. to 8th Avenue S. and 320th Street for a...
Fed up with police response times, Tacoma man takes back his stolen trailer
TACOMA, Wash. — Dezzy Thomas says that after his trailer was stolen, Tacoma police gave him no choice but to take matters into his own hands. The classic car restorer tells KIRO 7 that over a period of eight days, he spotted his stolen trailer twice and both times he called 911. Fed up with delayed TPD response times and a lack of urgency, the second time he tracked down the trailer, he stole it back!
q13fox.com
Man shot and killed during road rage incident in Federal Way, police say
A 35-year-old man was shot and killed in a road rage incident Monday afternoon in Federal Way, according to police. Federal Way Police told FOX 13 News that officers were called to the report of a hit-and-run just after noon to S. 320th St. just a few blocks west of Pacific Hwy S.
KING-5
Police seek driver who caused crash in Seatac
A Jeep Cherokee ran a red light and hit a Tesla at an intersection in Seatac early Monday morning. The Jeep driver then fled from the scene on foot.
q13fox.com
Man killed in ‘domestic violence’ shooting in Snohomish
SNOHOMISH, Wash. - A man is dead in Snohomish County, following what investigators called a domestic violence situation. It happened in the 6500 block of 57th Ave SE Sunday morning. Investigators were combing through the property all day Sunday after a suspect was taken into custody. Neighbors say the law...
q13fox.com
Police arrest 31-time convict after a violent pursuit in Kent
KENT, Wash. - Police arrested a 31-time convicted felon after he was spotted driving a stolen truck, led officers on a pursuit and rammed a police car, trapping the officer inside on Saturday. According to the Kent Police Department (KPD), at around 3:30 a.m., an officer was patrolling the area...
q13fox.com
Man attacked with metal pole in Downtown Seattle dies from injuries
SEATTLE - A 66-year-old man who was attacked with a metal pole in Downtown Seattle last week died from his injuries over the weekend. On Aug. 2, investigators said an officer near Third Avenue and Pike Street saw a man beating another man with a large metal pole. Medics treated...
Suspect arrested in connection with shooting that injured 4 on Tacoma’s Eastside
TACOMA, Wash. — Police said a suspect was arrested in connection with a shooting that left four people injured on Tacoma’s Eastside on July 3. The suspected shooter was arrested Thursday. Police said they were conducting surveillance in the area of South 36th and South Alaska streets when they found the suspect’s vehicle.
8 arrested, guns and drugs seized during narcotics operations
SEATTLE — Seattle officers arrested eight people and seized guns, fentanyl and other drugs during narcotics operations in Seattle Thursday night. Police said they made the arrests at 4th Avenue and Union Street, 2nd Avenue and Union Street, 4th Avenue and Pike Street, 3rd Avenue and Pike Street, among other locations.
Man shot after confronting alleged car prowlers in West Seattle
SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating after a man was shot while confronting someone who allegedly broke into his car early Saturday morning. Just after 2 am., police responded to the North Admiral neighborhood of West Seattle after a 911 caller reported a man had been shot near 42nd Avenue Southwest and Southwest Hill Street.
Bellevue cheer coach charged with child molestation after two students come forward
SEATTLE — A Bellevue cheer coach and owner of Action Athletics now faces child molestation charges after two of his students came forward, alleging he inappropriately touched them. It’s important to make the distinction that he is not affiliated with any schools, and is a cheer coach for competition...
q13fox.com
2 dead, 2 injured after their car flew into a building in Bremerton
BREMERTON, Wash. - Two people are dead, and two others are recovering in the hospital after a driver crashed his car into a building early Saturday morning. According to the Bremerton Police Department (BPD), at around 2:00 a.m., officers responded to reports of a car that crashed into a building on Wheaton Way near Sheridan Road. When officers arrived, two men were found dead, and two other men were found seriously injured. The two survivors were both airlifted to Harborview Medical Center.
Chronicle
Sirens: Rape Reported; Man Knocked Unconscious; Cash, Silver Stolen; Trespassing
Hit-and-Run • A hit-and-run was reported in the 800 block of West Main Street at approximately 3:20 p.m. on Aug. 3. • A physical dispute between a man and a woman in the 1600 block of Northwest Louisiana Avenue was reported just before 5:50 p.m. on Aug. 3. No arrests were made.
Seattle man sentenced to 11 years in prison for selling drugs, gun possession
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A West Seattle man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for drug dealing, possession of a gun and obstructing justice, according to the U.S. attorney’s office for the Western District of Washington. David Rosario, 30, was arrested in August 2020 for selling...
mendofever.com
Washington Woman Admits to Law Enforcement She Sparked Yesterday’s Ogulin Fire in Clearlake
41-year-old Angela Kay Smith of Centralia, Washington has been booked into the Lake County jail facing two charges of arson after allegedly admitting to law enforcement a cigarette she was smoking sparked the Ogulin Fire that grew to 17.2 acres and caused mandatory evacuations yesterday afternoon. Sergeant Mike Perreault of...
Family of murdered Parkland woman upset over alleged killer selling house
The family of a Parkland woman says the house where she was murdered nearly two years ago is now for sale. The owner of the house is the suspect in the case, the woman’s ex-boyfriend. There aren’t any signs to indicate the house is for sale. But the...
White Woman Calls Police on Black Man Standing at His Home
SEATTLE (AP) — A white woman was recorded while calling police to report a Black man who was standing outside his home just south of Seattle in White Center. The woman, who is not identified, is seen talking on the phone with police dispatch after confronting Dayson Barnes, who is Black, The Seattle Times reported.
Updated: Vehicle Stolen, Beehives Dumped in the Adna Area on Monday
Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this story was published in Thursday’s edition and included incorrect information. Roughly $11,000 worth of empty beehives were dumped on Frogner Road in Adna on Monday after an unidentified subject stole a pickup belonging to the owner of Hive 5 Bees in Rochester earlier that day.
