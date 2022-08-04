Man in custody after leading Baton Rouge police on high-speed chase in stolen van

Read on www.wbrz.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Car fleeing from bullets crashes in downtown Baton Rouge over weekend
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It almost looked like a movie set right in the middle of Downtown Baton Rouge this past weekend. But this time, the guns, bullets, screams and smoke were real, as was the danger. That chaotic scene was the end of a rolling shootout right during...
Man killed in shooting on North 39th Street, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed Sunday night. A spokesman with BRPD confirmed Darnell Martin, 52, arrived at a local hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. Martin died from his injuries, police say. The shooting happened just before...
wbrz.com
Sheriff: 2 suspects in custody for armed robbery of Denham Springs store
DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies said they have two suspects in custody after an armed robbery of a Denham Springs store Monday afternoon. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the Dollar General along Arnold Road was robbed at gunpoint around 2 p.m. Deputies said no one was injured. Around 9 p.m.,...
wbrz.com
Investigators seeking more information about fatal hit and run that left bicyclist dead
BATON ROUGE - Officials are attempting to local an SUV allegedly involved in a fatal hit and run that killed a bicyclist along the I-12 eastbound on July 25. Capital Area Crime Stoppers believe the suspect vehicle is a dark-colored 1999-2006 Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban with "significant damage" to the passenger-side headlight.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brproud.com
Traffic stop at local RaceTrac ends with arrest of ‘known street racer’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An arrest was made almost 100 days after the Baton Rouge Police Department was alerted to drag racing in the 2900 block of College Drive. The drag racing allegedly took place between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Saturday, April 30. BRPD initiated their...
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries on Sherwood Forest near N. Harrell’s Ferry
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was injured in a Monday, August 8 crash on Sherwood Forest Boulevard near Muriel Avenue. The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) are at the scene. There is no word on the extent of...
Mother, son shot in Breaux Bridge
Breaux Bridge Police Department is on the scene of a shooting.
stmarynow.com
Morgan City police make arrests on weapons, battery charges
Morgan City police made arrests over the weekend on weapons and battery on a police officer charges. Interim Police Chief Mark E. Griffin Jr. reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 102 calls for service over the last 72-hour reporting period and made these arrests:. --Patricia LaFleur Hampton,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 arrested in connection to armed robbery at Dollar General
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. - The Livingston Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people in connection to an armed robbery at Dollar General in Denham Springs just after 2 p.m. on Monday, August 8. According to LPSO, the robbery took place on Arnold rd. Sheriff Jason Ard says, “While our investigation...
wbrz.com
Man, 52, dies in hospital after overnight shooting near his Baton Rouge home
BATON ROUGE - A man died after shots were fired near his home late Sunday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Darnell Martin, 52, was shot on North 39th Street, just north of Fairfields Avenue, shortly before midnight. Martin was taken to a hospital where he later died. No...
theadvocate.com
Authorities arrest 7 on suspicion of DWI in East Baton Rouge Parish
Authorities arrested at least seven people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show. Those booked and the counts against them:. Louvenia Allen, 31, 07636 Pennhill Drive, Baton Rouge, third-offense DWI, possession of...
WARRANT: Toddler dies after being left unconscious in hotel room; father arrested
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The father of a toddler allegedly told police he beat the boy with a belt prior to the child dying this weekend, an arrest warrant shows. The boy, Kyland King, 2, was pronounced dead at Baton Rouge hospital. The arrest warrant says officers were called...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbrz.com
Police arrest alleged hit-and-run driver who abandoned stolen vehicle after deadly Baton Rouge crash
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man six days after he was allegedly involved in a deadly hit-and-run and leaving the scene after the accident. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 39-year-old Danny Ricks of Gonzales was arrested Aug. 6 and charged with hit and run, possession of stolen things and turning left at an intersection.
brproud.com
Police: Couple arrested after dispute near retail store in Assumption Parish
NAPOLEONVILLE, La (BRPROUD) — A couple was arrested after a domestic dispute near a retail business on Friday evening in Assumption Parish. According to arrest documents, Cranisha Harris told officials that 22-year-old Taijon Smith struck her in the face repeatedly, causing injury to her face, and pointed a gun at her in front of children.
brproud.com
Three injured in overnight shooting on Plank Rd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Emergency responders were called to a reported shooting overnight in the 12000 block of Plank Rd. Just before 2:30 a.m., three “gunshot victims drove up to a Baker Police Officer who was on a traffic stop on Plank Road,” according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
brproud.com
BR Police on alert to possible DWI incidents over weekend, at least 5 arrested Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Center of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), every year, more than 10,000 people in the United States lose their lives in crashes that involve an alcohol-impaired driver. Ever aware of the dangers posed by these incidents, officers with the Baton Rouge...
brproud.com
Gonzales man charged with hit and run after anonymous tip leads to arrest
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An anonymous Crime Stoppers tip played a vital role in the arrest of a Gonzales man accused of killing a woman in a car crash on August 1. The Baton Rouge Police Department says the crash happened on Monday around 10 a.m. in the 4600 block of North Street and involved a stolen 2012 Chevrolet pickup truck and a 2006 Ford Explorer.
brproud.com
BRPD to offer concealed handgun permit class in Zachary
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department will offer a concealed handgun permit class in Zachary on August 20 at the Joint Law Enforcement Training Center located at 999 W. Irene Road. The class is open to anyone 21 years of age and older. Participants will...
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Crash along I-10 West at Dalrymple
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials are responding to a Sunday (August 7) evening crash on I-10 West near Dalrymple and McCalop Street. The incident occurred around 5:26 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) are at the scene. Area drivers may want to use caution or take...
wbrz.com
Toddler was beaten, spent days with head injury before he died; father arrested for cruelty
BATON ROUGE - A man spent weeks beating his 2-year-old son with a belt and did nothing to address an apparent head injury in the days leading up to the toddler's death, according to police. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Anderson King, 25, was arrested Monday on a charge...
Comments / 0