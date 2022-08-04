ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boynton Beach, FL

'That’s what you get': Former DEA agent who claimed self defense now charged in Boynton Beach road-rage shooting

By Terri Parker
WPBF News 25
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wpbf.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPBF News 25

Palm Beach County School District police chief says communication is key to safe schools

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — In her first year as the Palm Beach County School District Chief of Police, Chief Sarah Mooney says she's ready. Mooney, a long-time police officer and former West Palm Beach Police Chief, was sworn in back in May as the new chief of the school district of Palm Beach County's police department — a big job with lots of challenges.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boynton Beach, FL
Boynton Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WPBF News 25

New to Florida? Here's how to enroll your children in school

If you’re new to Florida, you might have noticed the process of enrolling kids in school is a little different in the Sunshine State compared to others. In many other states, there might be multiple school districts within one county where a family’s address determines which district their child is in and where they’ll go to school.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

School leaders tour new campus at Blue Lake Elementary School

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Superintendent Mike Burke joined Boca Raton leaders as they toured Blue Lake Elementary School Monday. "This is the culmination of a five year effort for us to hustle and get this new school," Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer, told WPBF 25 News. Stay informed: Local...
BOCA RATON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Dea Agent#Self Defense#Violent Crime#Dea#Boynton Beach Police
WPBF News 25

Rashad Jackson installing new culture at Inlet Grove

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Inlet Grove has a new man in charge as they look to improve on their 3-7 season in 2021. Rashad Jackson has taken over the Hurricanes program after being fired from Glades Central following two years at his alma mater. "Having these kids working as...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WPBF News 25

South Fork football ready to rebound in 2022

STUART, Fla. — The South Fork Bulldogs are hard at work preparing for the upcoming 2022 season. Head coach Antwan Blatch has the interim tag removed and will lead his alma mater full time this year following a 3-7 mark last year. The latest: Sports coverage from WPBF 25...
STUART, FL
WPBF News 25

Emmanuel Hendrix back leading Pahokee in 2022

Emmanuel Hendrix is back leading his Pahokee Blue Devils program as the new season approaches. Hendrix was placed on administrative leave for the last several month following an investigation. "I'm Excited to be back and I'm trying to put that behind us and move forward and win a state championship...
PAHOKEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy