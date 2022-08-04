'That’s what you get': Former DEA agent who claimed self defense now charged in Boynton Beach road-rage shooting

Read on www.wpbf.com
Brazilian restaurant chain Fogo de Chao is coming to Fort LauderdaleBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Visit the graves of this ghostly monkey and his BFF in Palm Beach, FLEvie M.Palm Beach, FL
Gov. DeSantis Comments on FBI Raid of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Home, Noting That “Hunter Biden Gets Treated With Kid Gloves”Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Mar-a-Lago Estate Raided by FBIThe Veracity ReportPalm Beach, FL
3 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
WPBF News 25
Man shot, killed after threatening to open fire at party in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — An investigation has been launched after a man was shot and killed after threatening to open fire at a party Sunday night in West Palm Beach. It happened around 10:30 p.m. at a family gathering in the 800 block of 4th Street. Police say...
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach County School District police chief says communication is key to safe schools
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — In her first year as the Palm Beach County School District Chief of Police, Chief Sarah Mooney says she's ready. Mooney, a long-time police officer and former West Palm Beach Police Chief, was sworn in back in May as the new chief of the school district of Palm Beach County's police department — a big job with lots of challenges.
WPBF News 25
'They are trained to run to the assailant': School safety a top priority for Palm Beach County School District superintendent
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Superintendent Mike Burke with thePalm Beach County School District is awaiting the start of school and welcoming back students and staff with the news that they are rated an "A" school. Top of mind after the massacre in Texas, Burke said school safety is...
WPBF News 25
Crowds gather for second day on Palm Beach after FBI searches Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort
PALM BEACH, Fla. — Supporters and opponents of former President Donald Trump began to gather near his Palm Beach resort for a second day Tuesday after hearingthe FBI had searched the property Monday. The search warrant was a part of an FBI investigation into whether Trump took classified records...
WPBF News 25
New to Florida? Here's how to enroll your children in school
If you’re new to Florida, you might have noticed the process of enrolling kids in school is a little different in the Sunshine State compared to others. In many other states, there might be multiple school districts within one county where a family’s address determines which district their child is in and where they’ll go to school.
WPBF News 25
Delray Beach student-athletes plant trees in first phase of project
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Student-athletes at Atlantic Community High School are using their green thumbs to plant hundreds of trees around campus. A look at the world around us: WPBF 25 News Forecasting Our Future. About 20 trees were planted at the school Monday — and it's only the...
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach County elementary schools receive 21K backpacks filled with school supplies
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A nonprofit in Palm Beach County is making sure that there are no children that go without school supplies for the upcoming year. With the beginning of the school year days away and the sales tax holiday over, the Education Foundation of Palm Beach County is working to bring in essentials.
WPBF News 25
School leaders tour new campus at Blue Lake Elementary School
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Superintendent Mike Burke joined Boca Raton leaders as they toured Blue Lake Elementary School Monday. "This is the culmination of a five year effort for us to hustle and get this new school," Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer, told WPBF 25 News. Stay informed: Local...
WPBF News 25
Hobe Sound Early Learning Center hopes to have more safety measures in place this year
— Officials at the Hobe Sound Early Learning Center hope to have additional safety measures in place later this year. They made their decision after they attended a school safety meeting with the Martin County Sheriff's Office last month. Stay informed: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. The...
WPBF News 25
Treasure Coast schools spend the summer focusing on teacher pay, updated course work
Martin County School District Superintendent John Millay was busy this summer. "First, we had summer school for all the students that needed extra help to catch up," Millay said. He said getting each building cleaned, painted and repaired was a priority as well. Further north, in St. Lucie County, administrators...
WPBF News 25
Rashad Jackson installing new culture at Inlet Grove
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Inlet Grove has a new man in charge as they look to improve on their 3-7 season in 2021. Rashad Jackson has taken over the Hurricanes program after being fired from Glades Central following two years at his alma mater. "Having these kids working as...
WPBF News 25
Wellington middle school students taste test new dishes for upcoming academic year
WELLINGTON, Fla. — Students at Wellington Landings Middle School were able to be the judges of some new menu items for the upcoming academic year. "I love just eating in general, and I’m excited to see new things on the menu," Alexandra Payne, an eighth-grade student, told WPBF 25 News.
WPBF News 25
South Fork football ready to rebound in 2022
STUART, Fla. — The South Fork Bulldogs are hard at work preparing for the upcoming 2022 season. Head coach Antwan Blatch has the interim tag removed and will lead his alma mater full time this year following a 3-7 mark last year. The latest: Sports coverage from WPBF 25...
WPBF News 25
Treasure Coast schools seeing fewer staffing vacancies ahead of new school year
As the new school year approaches, the public school system continues to face staffing shortages. Vacancy numbers are now significantly lower for most districts, compared to the last two years. “We’re looking forward to having our transportation and our food service fully staffed for the start of school. And for...
WPBF News 25
Emmanuel Hendrix back leading Pahokee in 2022
Emmanuel Hendrix is back leading his Pahokee Blue Devils program as the new season approaches. Hendrix was placed on administrative leave for the last several month following an investigation. "I'm Excited to be back and I'm trying to put that behind us and move forward and win a state championship...
