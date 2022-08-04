Louisville ends city-wide emergency curfew after seeing significant drop in gun crimes

Read on www.wcbi.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Trio of Mississippi State Bulldogs drafted on Day 3 of 2022 MLB DraftCollin WilmesMississippi State, MS
Mississippi State pitcher Landon Sims, catcher Logan Tanner selected on Day 1 of 2022 MLB DraftCollin WilmesStarkville, MS
Mississippi State pitcher Preston Johnson, outfielder Brad Cumbest selected on Day 2 of 2022 MLB DraftCollin WilmesLos Angeles, CA
Pro football leagues give HBCU players more opportunityThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Related
wcbi.com
Columbus police continue to investigate four separate shootings
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police continue to investigate four separate shootings over the weekend that sent two people to the hospital. A man was shot in the arm in the 1900 block of 2nd Avenue North about midnight Saturday. The victim told police he heard gunfire as he...
breezynews.com
Aggravated Assault, Grand Larceny, and Many Burglaries in Attala and Leake
SAMANTHA H ALEXANDER, 28, of Ethel, Grand Larceny, ACSO. Bond $5,000. JENNARA D BOLLIN, 27, of Carthage, Warrant, CPD. Bond $0. TIMOTHY BRAY, 33, of Kosciusko, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, Failure of Convicted Felon to Register with Chief of Police / Sheriff, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, KPD. Bond $20,000, $10,000, $1,000, $1,000.
Man wanted for armed robbery in Kosciusko
KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Kosciusko police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is wanted in connection to an armed robbery. Officials with the Kosciusko Police Department said officers responded to the Dollar General store on Veterans Memorial Drive around 10:22 p.m. Employees at the scene told officers the suspect had […]
Weekend has been deadly for Mississippi city after two murders in less than 24 hours
It has been a deadly weekend for one Mississippi city after police have responded to two murders in two days. WTOK in Meridian reports that investigators have been busy after one man was found dead Friday night and another person was shot and killed Saturday night,. On Friday, one man...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTOK-TV
2nd murder in violent weekend in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A man was shot and killed in the 3400 block of State Blvd. around 9 p.m. Saturday, according to Meridian Police. MPD said the man was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced dead there. This is the second murder in as many days in...
wcbi.com
Mississippi State’s traffic will be changing on Monday
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Traffic changes on Mississippi State’s campus will impact where vehicles can drive through. You’ll notice these new gates at Hardy Road and President’s circle. Starting Monday, traffic is limited in that area. Only faculty and staff with gated parking permits, SMART transit...
Mississippi officials investigating after two killed in accident involving motorcycle, four-wheeler
Two people died last week in a collision that involved a four-wheeler and a motorcycle. The crash happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. in Monroe County. WTVA in Tupelo reports that the collision happened on Old Wren Road. The drivers of both vehicles died in the accident, officials said. Monroe County...
Commercial Dispatch
Murder suspect arrested after car chase
A Columbus man has been charged with murder in the July 9 fatal shooting of 24-year-old Willie Dickerson at a home on Swedenburg Circle. Freddie Williams, 38, was arrested Wednesday on Waterworks Road after he crashed his car attempting to elude law enforcement, Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said. Deputies...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOK-TV
One man killed in his car in Meridian murder
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One man was found dead in his car after being shot around 10 P.M. Friday night in Meridian, according to Meridian Police Department Lt. Heather Luebbers. Lt. Luebbers said the victim was discovered on 22nd Ave. and 22 St., just South of Meridian High School. There...
wcbi.com
Teenager facing charges in Starkville after robbery
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A teenager is facing charges in Starkville after a robbery Wednesday afternoon. Police arrested 17-year-old Jamionte Paster and charged him with armed robbery after an incident on Sherman Street. Investigators say Paster and the victim know each other. No injuries were reported. Police have not...
Commercial Dispatch
Man sentenced to serve 10 years for robbing Renasant Bank
STARKVILLE — A Starkville man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for robbing the Renasant Bank on East Lampkin Street in September 2021. Laquavis Collier, 32, decided to enter a guilty plea to a robbery charge as jury selection was underway for trial this week in Oktibbeha County Circuit Court, Assistant District Attorney Trina Davidson-Brooks said. Judge Jim Kitchens sentenced him to 15 years total, with five of them suspended.
wcbi.com
Staffing shortages force Moncrief Park pool to close over weekend
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Staffing shortages in the city of Starkville are putting a damper on some of the summer fun. A shortage of lifeguards forced the public pool at Moncrief Park to be closed over the weekend. Mayor Lynn Spruill says the shortages can be blamed on a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtva.com
Lowndes County arrest made for July murder
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A murder arrest has been made for the July death of Willie Dickerson in Lowndes County. According to a news release from Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins, Freddie Williams was arrested late Wednesday night, Aug. 3. The sheriff said Williams fled from deputies and crashed on...
wcbi.com
Hundreds attend 24th-annual Artesia day festival
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Hundreds of people across North Mississippi are heading to Artesia to celebrate the 24th annual Artesia Day. The traditional festival features a wide-variety of activities for families and community members. BBQ is on the grill and music fills the air at the 24th annual Artesia Day.
breezynews.com
Capital Murder and More Firearm Charges in Attala and Leake
SHEA M POOLE, 39, of Kosciusko, Discharging a firearm inside city limits, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, KPD. Bond N/A, $1,000. LAMARIO PRIMER, 33, of Goodman, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Resisting Arrest, KPD. Bond $1,100, $1,000. JUSTIN B ROBERTS, 29, of Walnut Grove, Hold...
breezynews.com
Prison Contraband and Possession with Intent to Sell Arrests in Leake and Attala
SAMMY T FORD, 35, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $0. CAMERON J FOSTER, 23, of Canton, DUI – Test Refusal, Possession of Paraphernalia, Failure to Dim Headlights, No Driver’s License, Resisting Arrest, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $500, $500, $500. JEROME FULLER, 59,...
Commercial Dispatch
Victim’s girlfriend charged with Friday murder
The girlfriend of a man found stabbed in a vehicle in East Columbus has been arrested for his murder. Carla Marie Hunt, 51, of Columbus, is charged with killing 55-year-old Willie D. Jennings during a domestic dispute on Friday, Police Chief Fred Shelton said. “Her and (Jennings) were at a...
kicks96news.com
A Large Cow and a Hit and Run in Leake News
On Wednesday at 5:27pm, authorities responded to a call about a hit-and-run accident at The Health Club in Carthage. A subject was subsequently located and detained. At 6:19pm, officers were called out to Hopoca Road near Hawthorne Drive to deal with a large cow in the roadway. At 6:38pm, officers...
wcbi.com
Teacher of the Month
Talk to WCBI’s anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.
Some Mississippi residents can get up to $3,500 for safe rooms
Residents in eight Mississippi counties can get up to $3,500 to build safe rooms as part of a pilot program. A safe room, also known as a storm shelter, must be built to withstand 250 mph-winds and, if in a flood plain, must be built above ground, state officials said.
Comments / 1