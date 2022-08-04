Shroud’s long-awaited VALORANT pro debut ends in defeat as The Guard take down Sentinels

Wordle and its several alternative versions have become a popular way to start (or end) the day for players around the world. Each day, a new word is up, and you have a maximum of six guesses within 24 hours to find the answer. There are no clues to start, but after each guess, the letters you used turn into clues: they change colors to indicate if they’re part of the word or not, and if they’re in the right position.

