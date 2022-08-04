Shroud’s long-awaited VALORANT pro debut ends in defeat as The Guard take down Sentinels

Read on dotesports.com
The Guard sweep Cloud9 at NA VCT Last Chance Qualifier
The Guard shut down Cloud9’s win streak today, sending them to the lower bracket at the VALORANT Champions Tour North American Last Chance Qualifier. Since winning Challengers One, The Guard has struggled to find themselves as a team. They lost both their series at Masters Reykjavík, and went 1-4 during the group stage qualifiers of Masters Berlin. But since returning from the break, The Guard has been on an upward trajectory, especially after a win against Sentinels during the opening round of the LCQ.
The boss is here: Liquid suplexes Evil Geniuses in 24-minute beatdown, earn first lossless LCS Summer week since opening round
After a rather lopsided match, Team Liquid has finally picked up their second undefeated weekend of the LCS 2022 Summer split by destroying league frontrunners Evil Geniuses with one of the most dominant early game performances we’ve seen, especially from their star European top laner, Gabriël “Bwipo” Rau.
When does Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol. 3 end?
Overwatch is six years old, and Blizzard has been celebrating the occasion with a series of events. The last part of the sixth-anniversary celebration is about to start, featuring festive skins and event specials. The first and second volumes of the event came bundled with Remixed skins, which are the...
Best Apex Legends players and streamers to watch in 2022
Many streamers and esports pros came from other games to play Apex Legends, many of whom remain for the thrill ride. Due to its cartoonish appearance, abilities, and focus on being a battle royale, Apex is often compared to VALORANT and Call of Duty. Unlike VALORANT, Apex gives its characters a lot more personality in-game, including multiple powers, executions, and animations that emphasize their personalities.
Guilty Gear Strive player count: How many people play Guilty Gear Strive?
The success of Guilty Gear Strive relies heavily on its community, as it is an online fighting game. Unfortunately, if there aren’t enough players on the servers, you might be forced to wait for a player to join your match. The game is relatively new and has faced competition from Nickelodeon All Stars and MultiVersus.
‘They’re affecting my health’: Tyler1’s frustration with ‘bad’ League players hits new heights
Twitch star Tyler “Tyler1” Steinkamp claims his frustration with League of Legends players who aren’t on his level in public matches has gotten so bad that it’s physically making him sick. The explosive streamer has shown time and time again that he’s one of the most...
Street Fighter 6 announces James Chen and Tasty Steve as in-game commentators
This weekend is full of announcements for the FGC, including an abundance of reveals for Street Fighter 6. Some popular voices from the competitive FGC scene will be featured in-game. Commentators James Chen and Steve Scott (aka Tasty Steve) have been announced as additional voices for Street Fighter 6’s Real-Time...
Bridget joins Guilty Gear Strive to start Season Pass 2 DLC, game surpasses one million units sold
Right before Top 8 action kicked off for Guilty Gear Strive at Evo 2022, Arc System Works officially announced details of Season Pass 2, confirming Bridget will return in all of their mixup-latent glory as the first DLC fighter on Aug. 8. This will kick off the second season of...
Rainplosion tops TFT old guard to win NA Jade Cup
The second and final Teamfight Tactics North American Cup tournament showcased a Spellsword Daeja Mirage and Corki dominant meta, with a three-star Soraka winning the tournament for Rainplosion against a three-star Daeja. A total of four days encompassed the Dragonlands Jade Cup, split up between two weekends. Top-ranked ladder players...
Where to find Vagash in World of Warcraft: Classic
Vagash is one of the earliest challenges World of Warcraft: Classic players will encounter while leveling through the snowy valleys of Dun Morogh. The key quest item he drops, the Fang of Vagash, is the objective of one of WoW’s most difficult early-game quests, Protecting the Herd. Vagash, despite...
Guilty Gear Strive content roadmap: New characters, stages, and more
Guilty Gear Strive is a fighting video game developed and published by Arc System Works. The game is part of the long-running Guilty Gear franchise, the seventh mainline installment out of 25 games. Strive was released worldwide on June 11, 2021, to widespread praise amongst its fans, being the fastest-selling game in the franchise.
‘Ranked is ruined’: Pros pan ranked changes coming to Apex Legends in season 14
With the news that Apex Legends’ ranked mode will undergo changes in season 14 after multiple updates to the mode in season 13, many pros and top content creators were hoping for a return to how ranked played out in the beginning of last season. Games tended to last longer, there seemed to be less issues with teams hurling themselves into bad fights, and actually interesting endgames played themselves out.
LCS introduces live player comms to broadcast, viewership stays put for now
The LCS experimented with its broadcast strategy yesterday by adding an element of live team comms to each game, bringing input from the players directly into the flow of each on-stage match. On occasion, broadcasters would cut away from the play-by-play to show in-game replay segments that were supplemented with played-back comms from the players.
Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘ALI’
Wordle and its several alternative versions have become a popular way to start (or end) the day for players around the world. Each day, a new word is up, and you have a maximum of six guesses within 24 hours to find the answer. There are no clues to start, but after each guess, the letters you used turn into clues: they change colors to indicate if they’re part of the word or not, and if they’re in the right position.
Rogue coach Fredy122 outlines the LEC’s shortcomings ahead of Worlds 2022
Simon “fredy122” Payne, the head coach for Rogue’s League of Legends division, has shed some light on what he thinks will be crucial for European teams ahead of Worlds 2022. The British coach explained LEC teams must focus on the early game if they want to make...
100T control early game to snowball lead over C9, maintain win streak in 2022 LCS Summer Split
100 Thieves are tired of hearing that their games are “boring.” With just one week remaining in the 2022 LCS Summer Split, the team is on their way to potentially ending in first place, showing for another time this weekend that they are still capable of dominant victories.
Apex players question lack of Seer nerfs amidst sweeping meta changes in season 14
If you’ve played Apex Legends in the last month or so, you’ve probably noticed a sizable uptick in Seer players in your lobbies. It’s not just you. Seer went from one of the least-played legends in the game in April and May to a steady top-10 pick for players in July, according to Apex Legends Status. This is especially true in ranked the higher rank you are. Seer players are Platinum III on average in the game. In the cast of Apex, only Horizon enjoys a higher average rank amongst her players than Seer.
Leveling up your player in Pro Clubs will be easier in FIFA 23, according to new trailer
EA Sports has released the official FIFA 23 Pro Clubs deep dive trailer along with its full pitch notes today, in which the developers of the soccer game went through all the changes coming to the Pro Clubs mode in the upcoming edition of FIFA. The devs of FIFA claim...
Former TSM coach Peter Zhang permanently banned from League of Legends esports by Riot
Former TSM coach Peter Zhang has been permanently banned from all League of Legends esports events, Riot Games announced today. Earlier this year, Zhang was accused of diverting money from players’ salaries before being fired from his position at TSM in March. TSM conducted an internal investigation of Zhang which confirmed these accusations.
Best CS:GO knife commands
Knives are an essential part of CS:GO. You’ll need to equip your knife to boost your movement speed to run faster. There will also be rare scenarios where you’ll need to pull your knife versus an enemy after running out of bullets. In both scenarios, your knife will...
