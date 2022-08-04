Phoenix officer who was shot multiple times hits another milestone in recovery

Read on www.azfamily.com
Rita Dean
4d ago
fantastic I'm so happy to hear that he's doing well and keeps getting better. our police officers need to be thanked for the job they do and risking their lives on a daily basis. again get well officer!
AZFamily
Dangerous weekend after three shootings involving officers across Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Different law enforcement agencies are investigating three separate officer-involved shootings over the weekend. The most recent was in Maricopa on Sunday evening. On Sunday night, investigators say Maricopa police exchanged gunfire with 50-year-old Michael Zapata after a pursuit near Porter Road and the Maricopa-Casa Grande Highway.
AZFamily
Peoria police looking for carjacking and shooting suspect
A woman was rescued and taken to the hospital after police said she drove into a canal in Chandler. At this time, leaders said there hasn’t been any interactions between the rodents and patients or staff. On Your Side helps San Tan Valley woman after her moon roof shatters...
ABC 15 News
PD: Victim injured during apparent carjacking, shooting in Peoria parking lot
PEORIA, AZ — Peoria police are looking for a suspect involved in an apparent carjacking and shooting incident at a shopping center. The incident occurred in a parking lot near 91st and Northern avenues around noon on Monday. Video from the scene showed a large police presence and crime...
AZFamily
Police looking for suspect who shot, carjacked man at Glendale shopping center
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Peoria police are looking for the person who shot and carjacked a man in a shopping center parking lot late Monday morning. Shortly after 11:30 a.m., investigators said the suspect went up to the victim at the Peoria Crossing shopping center at 91st and Northern avenues near Loop 101. Police said there was a fight between the shooter and the man. Officers say the suspect hit the victim in the head and then shot him in the leg. The shooter then stole the man’s gray 2004 Toyota Rav4.
AZFamily
Man arrested after shots fired at car stopped by trooper in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in jail after shots were fired at a car that had been stopped by a DPS trooper Sunday night in Phoenix. The bizarre incident started shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday when Phoenix police say a man pulled into a motel parking lot near 35th Avenue and Latham Street, just south of I-10. He parked, got out, and then reportedly fired shots at his own car with a handgun. Police say the woman in the passenger seat wasn’t hurt and apparently wasn’t aware that he was the person firing at the car.
AZFamily
Chandler Fire Department saves man after he goes into cardiac arrest
At first, Alessandro Regge was misdiagnosed with a skin condition, but after his symptoms worsened, he was tested for monkeypox. Phoenix-area students, teachers hope for normalcy amid COVID-19 pandemic. Updated: 27 minutes ago. |. It's a more relaxed atmosphere when it comes to COVID-19 protocols at Phoenix-area schools but there...
AZFamily
Rat infestation reported at Phoenix VA Community Living Center
A woman was rescued and taken to the hospital after police said she drove into a canal in Chandler. On Your Side helps San Tan Valley woman after her moon roof shatters in car wash. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. After On Your Side reached out to Cobblestone Auto Spa,...
Five-month-old girl reportedly taken by biological mother in Phoenix
A five-month-old girl is missing after Phoenix Police say she was taken from her foster family by her biological mother.
AZFamily
One person hospitalized after afternoon shooting in Surprise
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man has been hospitalized and another man has been arrested after a shooting Saturday afternoon in Surprise. Police say they got multiple reports around 11 a.m. that someone had been shot near Elm Street and Bell Road. Another caller told police that the possible shooter had left the area. Officers went to the house where the shooter was believed to be hiding and were able to arrest him. His identity has not been revealed.
AZFamily
Person dead after being hit by cars on I-10 in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety says one person is dead after they were hit by a car in west Phoenix late Sunday night. Troopers say they were called to a crash involving two cars on I-10 near 75th Avenue around 10:50 p.m. Investigators learned that the crash happened when a pedestrian was hit while walking on the freeway. That person was then hit several more times and after emergency crews arrived, was pronounced dead at the scene. DPS hasn’t released an identity or any other information, and it’s not yet known what the person was doing on the road.
AZFamily
Woman rescued after driving into Chandler canal
More rain is on the way to the Valley. Arizona's Family Ian Schwartz has your Tuesday morning forecast. At this time, leaders said there hasn’t been any interactions between the rodents and patients or staff. On Your Side helps San Tan Valley woman after her moon roof shatters in...
AZFamily
Maricopa police involved shooting leaves suspect injured
A woman was rescued and taken to the hospital after police said she drove into a canal in Chandler. At this time, leaders said there hasn’t been any interactions between the rodents and patients or staff. On Your Side helps San Tan Valley woman after her moon roof shatters...
AZFamily
4-year-old girl hospitalized after hit-and-run near Mesa park, police say
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a young girl is in the hospital after being hit by a car near a Mesa park late Sunday afternoon. According to Sgt. Chuck Trapani, officers were called to the area of Main Street and Lesueur, near the southside of Pioneer Park around 4 p.m. When police showed up, they learned that a four-year-old girl ran into the road and was hit by a silver or gray sedan. Investigators say the car slowed down near the scene of the accident before taking off, heading eastbound on Main Street.
Arizona man charged with murder 3 years after Navajo woman went missing
PHOENIX (TCD) -- A 30-year-old man was taken into custody and faces several charges in connection with the disappearance and death of a Navajo woman in 2019. According to Navajo Police, Jamie Yazzie was last seen and heard from on June 30, 2019, when she was leaving work at the Pinon Clinic. On July 5, a co-worker reportedly called police to say Yazzie’s car had been found less than a mile from the clinic, but she was nowhere to be found. She was reportedly a member of the Diné tribe.
AZFamily
Police release aerial video of shooting in Old Town in search of more suspects
More rain is on the way to the Valley. Arizona's Family Ian Schwartz has your Tuesday morning forecast. A woman was rescued and taken to the hospital after police said she drove into a canal in Chandler. Rat infestation reported at Phoenix VA Community Living Center. Updated: 9 hours ago.
fox10phoenix.com
Man dead, 2 hospitalized following apparent drug overdose in Phoenix, authorities say
First responders are investigating after two men and a woman were said to have initially been exposed to an unknown chemical in Phoenix on Sunday, sending them to the hospital. Police said soon after the incident is being investigated as an apparent drug overdose.
ABC 15 News
4-year-old in critical condition after Mesa hit-and-run
MESA — A 4-year-old is in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash in Mesa Sunday afternoon. Officials say the girl and one of her parents were walking near Mesa Drive and Main Street when a vehicle struck the child. The vehicle is said to have driven onto the light...
AZFamily
Man sentenced for killing Maricopa County jail officer in 2013
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — A Phoenix man was sentenced to 24 years in prison on Friday for his convictions for manslaughter in the 2013 killing of a Maricopa County jail officer and for aggravated assault in the shooting of someone else two days later at a party. Authorities say...
AZFamily
One dog rescued, another dies during house fire in Glendale
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Firefighters saved one dog’s life while battling a house fire in Glendale Monday morning. Sadly, a second dog didn’t survive. The fire broke out around 8 a.m. Monday at a house on West Peck Drive, near 67th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Fire crews from Glendale and Phoenix arrived to find a large fire in the attic. While fighting the fire inside, a safety officer noticed the AC unit starting to come through the attic, but fire officials say the roof held.
AZFamily
Officers shoot at man armed with knife in Arizona City on Saturday
ARIZONA CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man wandering through Arizona City carrying a knife was shot Saturday evening by Pinal County Sheriff’s deputies. Sheriff officials say they responded to a call about a man who was possibly drunk walking in a neighborhood near S. Overfield Road and Pineveta Drive carrying a knife. When deputies arrived in the area they say an officer-involved shooting happened. The man was taken to a nearby hospital, and no officers were injured.
