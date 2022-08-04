Read on www.mysanantonio.com
Related
Interactive Brokers Expands Cryptocurrency Trading
GREENWICH, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Interactive Brokers (Nasdaq: IBKR), an automated global electronic broker, today introduced the ability for customers to access 24/7 crypto trading through an enhanced web application available from Paxos Trust Company. Clients who elect to manage the funding of their crypto account themselves can pre-fund their crypto accounts at Paxos during regular US banking hours and then trade Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), and Bitcoin Cash (BCH), plus additional coins around the clock. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005087/en/ New Crypto Web Application Available from Paxos Trust Company (Photo: Business Wire)
Evolve Additive Solutions Hires Jeff Blank as COO to Lead the Engineering and Operation Teams
MINNETONKA, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Today Evolve Additive Solutions (“EAS”), a global leader in the manufacturing of capital equipment and 3D printed production AM parts, announced the appointment Jeff Blank as the company’s Chief Operating Officer. More recently Mr. Blank was the Chief Operating Officer at NanoVox / Vadient Optics. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005435/en/ Jeff Blank, COO, Evolve Additive Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)
Lightning eMotors Announces Launch of Lightning Insights Real-Time EV Telematics and Charger Management Software
LOVELAND, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Lightning eMotors (NYSE: ZEV), a leading provider of medium-duty and specialty commercial electric vehicles and charging solutions for fleets, announced today the launch of Lightning Insights™, a significant extension of its state-of-the-art telematics system built for monitoring and managing Lightning fleet assets in real-time. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005084/en/ Lightning Insights™ allows Lightning’s fleet customers to access key operational data on their vehicles in real-time and manage everything from charging schedules to route planning in one convenient portal (Photo: Lightning eMotors)
Comments / 0