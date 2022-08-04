Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Carroll, Northern Grafton, Southern Carroll by NWS

Read on alerts.weather.gov
Heat Advisory issued for Eastern Hillsborough, Interior Rockingham by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-09 07:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-09 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Target Area: Eastern Hillsborough; Interior Rockingham HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 97. * WHERE...Eastern Hillsborough and Interior Rockingham Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight temperatures will remain in the 70s, increasing the cumulative impacts from heat stress.
Heat Advisory issued for Coastal Rockingham by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-09 07:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-09 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Target Area: Coastal Rockingham HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 95. * WHERE...Coastal Rockingham County. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight temperatures will remain in the 70s, increasing the cumulative impacts from heat stress.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cumberland, Oxford, York by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 18:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-06 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cumberland; Oxford; York The National Weather Service in Gray Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern York County in southwestern Maine South central Oxford County in western Maine West central Cumberland County in southwestern Maine * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 636 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cornish, or 13 miles northeast of Ossipee, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Bridgton, Hiram, Cornish, Standish, Limington, Limerick, Denmark, Parsonsfield, Baldwin, Porter and Sebago. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
