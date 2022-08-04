ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man sentenced to 8 years in prison for pushing woman in front of train

By Aaron Katersky
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T8Yd0_0h5LmxlG00

A New York man was sentenced Thursday to eight years in prison for pushing a woman in front of an oncoming subway train at Union Square in November 2020.

Aditya Vemulapati pleaded guilty to attempted murder charges.

"Today's sentence makes clear that we will hold accountable those who cause harm in our subway system," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said. "We will remain focused on those who harm straphangers just trying to commute to home or to work."

Suspect in New York City subway shoving attack deemed unfit for trial

Vemulapati waited for a train to enter the Union Square station and then ran up behind a stranger and pushed her in front of the oncoming train, video shows.

The victim landed between the tracks and several train cars passed over her. She was rescued from under the train by firefighters and was treated at the hospital after an MTA worker radioed for help.

The entire incident was captured on video , as reported by ABC News New York station WABC, and was used in the investigation of the incident.

Vemulapati confessed to trying to kill the woman.

There have been several incidents of people being attacked on New York City subways and platforms this year.

Last month, a 14-year-old was fatally stabbed on a subway platform inside the West 137th Street-City College station.

Dozens of people were injured, including 10 by gunfire, in a mass shooting on a rush-hour subway train in Brooklyn in April.

In January, a woman was killed after she was pushed onto the subway tracks and struck by an oncoming train.

ABC News' Meredith Deliso and Bill Hutchinson contributed to this report.

Comments / 55

My thoughts,956
4d ago

8 years ain't s***..he'll be out in about 6 or 61/2 years.. For attempted murder?? Then they wonder why they recommit crimes. The system is not right

Reply(1)
21
Louise Fitzgerald
4d ago

It is almost as if we need places for people with severe mental illness to live. That would protect some from their deeds. Wait a minute…. We had those and they were closed. They were called Psychiatric Hospitals !!!!!! 😡

Reply
14
Johnny tyler
4d ago

8 years isn't enough. whats worse is they're acting tough over a 8 year sentence. I bet he's out within 2 years... democrats already closed 7 prisons this year alone.

Reply
10
 

